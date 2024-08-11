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KM
Aug 11, 2024

Couldn't agree with you more Anne. It beggars belief how the public, the media and the medical establishment has accepted the "autism is normal" narrative in such a short period of time. My despair is that I don't know who is going to push back against this madness in numbers significant enough to force change.

I look at the transgenderism issue as another manifestation of this madness. With respect to trans, some people are fighting back (against much opposition it must be said). At least some women and some parents would seem to be natural constituencies against transgenderism.

However, I struggle to see any such constituencies for autism - other than of course the parents of genuinely disabled autistic kids, but they have way too much on their plates already. Of course, I hugely welcome and applaud their significant efforts in this regard, but others need to pick up the baton. But who....?

(I don't think Elon Musk is going to join the fight on this one since he identifies as autistic or Apsergers).

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