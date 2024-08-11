I’ve been writing about the BIG AUTISM NEWS from Australia, namely that researchers see a link between autism and exposure to BPA from plastic in a male child before birth.

There were lots of reports from print and TV media all over Australia this past week. Naturally I was waiting to see what the U.S. press would say about it.

As far as I can tell, after three days, only Newsweek here in America has covered it, along with two sources in the U.K. That’s it.

This doesn’t make sense. Autism is always increasing, and it’s having a huge financial impact on schools and on families around the world. We know almost nothing about where it’s coming from, so you’d think this news would matter.

The U.K. Independent published a piece called, Common plastic packaging material linked to increased risk of autism in boys

Boys exposed to bisphenol A more likely to show autism symptoms by age two and six times more likely to be diagnosed with condition by age 11 A chemical commonly found in plastic packaging and lining of food cans increases the risk of autism in young boys, a new study has found. The study, published in Nature Communications, found that boys exposed in the womb to bisphenol A, or BPA as it is commonly known, are more likely to show autism symptoms by the age of two and six times more likely to be diagnosed with autism by age 11. . . . It revealed that higher BPA exposure is associated with a suppression of aromatase, a key enzyme in brain development, particularly in boys. The suppression is linked to an increased likelihood of autism diagnosis. The findings were supported by experiments on mice showing that when the gene responsible for producing aromatase is deleted, the animals exhibit repetitive behaviours, a common characteristic of autism in human beings.

BPA damages development in male fetuses

“Our work is important because it demonstrates one of the biological mechanisms potentially involved. BPA can disrupt hormone-controlled male fetal brain development in several ways, including silencing a key enzyme, aromatase, that controls neurohormones and is especially important in fetal male brain development. This appears to be part of the autism puzzle.”

Not the ‘sole cause of autism’

Professor Ponsonby said while autism arises from a combination of genetic and environmental factors, BPA exposure seems to play a contributory role, especially in boys. “This doesn’t mean BPA is the sole cause of autism,” she explained, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. “Some children may be genetically predisposed, while others might be affected by different environmental factors.” . . . . . . The findings relating it to autism are new. “Autism results from a complex interaction between genes and the environment and the nature of the environmental interactions is still largely unclear,” said Dr Ian Musgrave, senior lecturer in medicine at Adelaide University.

Banning BPA

Concerns about BPA have led to calls for banning it. The European Union is set to ban BPA in food contact materials such as plastic packaging, coated containers, reusable bottles, water coolers, and kitchenware. The ban will take effect at the end of 2024, pending a review by the European Parliament and the Council.

The Daily Mail published pretty much the same information also on August 8th, only they talked about PBA as a cause of autism in their headline: Scientists say they may have discovered a shocking cause of autism

Here in the U.S. Newsweek reported on this on August 8th: Autism Study Finds Link With Plastic Exposure During Pregnancy

Mothers exposed to higher traces of a common plastic chemical are more likely to give birth to sons with autism, a new study says. . . .

Shocking ending

At the end of the Newsweek article, Dr. Alex Tsompanidis was quoted. He specializes in neurodevelopment at Cambridge University's Autism Centre, and he shows clearly the paradox that medicine and the media are in when it comes to this kind of research.

"I think it's important to highlight that we don't think of autism as a disorder that should be prevented or cured, but a condition that contributes to the neurodiversity of human societies. So any clinical potential should carefully be discussed and targeted to the improvement of the lives and health of autistic people."

It’s been drilled into the public mindset that autism is a difference, not a disorder. It’s something to celebrate and accommodate. It’s always been around, undetected, for the thousands years of human civilization.

This research from Australia paints a different picture of autism. It sounds like autism can result from damage to otherwise healthy development in boys.

We also have to ask ourselves what other toxins (ones in vaccines, for instance) might be doing the same thing to susceptible babies, before and after birth, leading to ASD.

I can assure everyone looking at this that Dr. Tsompanidis’ closing sentiment about not wanting to prevent or cure autism isn’t shared by parents struggling to raise the three to five percent of children today who are on the autism spectrum. Autism is not neurodiversity; it is neurological damage.

It is something parents want to avoid at all cost.

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