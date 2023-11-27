“Silent Santa” makes Christmas a little merrier for autistic children in Saskatchewan

Canada, like everywhere else in the world, is dealing with more and more children with autism. And just like everywhere else, they’re pretty much just trying to stay afloat while denying anything is really wrong.

There are thousands of children across Canada on waitlists for assessments and for services, so it’s really difficult to know what the real numbers are.

Regardless, autism is something Canadians are just going to have to learn to deal with.

A story from Global News was all about a “Silent Santa” in Saskatchewan welcoming autistic children.

Nov 25, 2023, Global News: Silent Santa event gives kids with autism a chance to celebrate the holidays https://globalnews.ca/news/10115376/silent-santa-kids-autism-holidays-2023/amp/

Santa Claus has been a busy man since coming to malls in Regina this holiday season, but he set aside some time for the kids who might find it difficult to be in large crowds. On Saturday the Government House hosted a Silent Santa event which gave families with autistic children a chance to meet the Christmas icon in a comfortable environment. “A mall environment might be very overwhelming for autistic children, so this is a space where it’s a private session with Santa and their families,” Siobhan Neary, an autism consultant said. Neary said she hopes events like this help kids have a pleasant experience heading into a potentially overwhelming time of year….

Of course these events will become more and more necessary as the population of children with autism grows.

Numbers

Sources almost two years ago revealed how behind the official numbers are in Canada.

A new report from the Public Health Agency of Canada: What this report tells us https://autismalliance.ca/phac-autism-2022/

…This survey included the participation of 39,951 children and youth aged 1 to 17 years. Out of this group of participants, 819 children and youth were identified as having a diagnosis of autism. The data collected from this specific group of Canadian participants shows a proportion of 1 in 50 (2.0%) children and youth aged 1 to 17 years with a diagnosis of autism. Previous prevalence estimates provided by PHAC used different data sources and are not comparable to this data. While this is the most current prevalence estimate of autism provided by PHAC, it is important to recognize that this estimate is likely an under-representation of the true population prevalence of autism. … Recent provincial estimates of autism diagnosis using different data sources are showing much higher rates. For example, in 2015, the reported number of children diagnosed with autism that are accessing support by the Ministry of Child and Family Services in British Columbia was 1 in 66. In the latest numbers from 2020, 1 in 37 children have been diagnosed with autism and were accessing support in BC. This is a substantial increase using the same data source.

So the government sees this soaring rate of disabled children, but there is alarm or even genuine concern. They simply sit quietly and wait for the next increase.

In September, 2023, a story announced a backlog in Nova Scotia.

CBS News: Province to pay private psychologists to address backlog of ADHD, autism testing https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.6964080

More than 1,700 children are on provincial waiting lists for assessments. Autism Nova Scotia says many children wait months or years to receive an autism diagnosis. The province said it will spend $500,000 [$370K U.S] on the collaborative pilot program, which was announced on Monday.

In October, 2023, a global report on autism rates put Canada’s at one in 66 children. https://www.thetreetop.com/statistics/autism-prevalence#:~:text=In%20Canada%2C%20autism%20is%20estimated,the%20Australian%20bureau%20of%20statistics.

In Canada, autism is estimated to affect 1 in 66 children, according to the Canadian autism spectrum disorders alliance.

The main reason we can’t trust any statistics from Canada is because of their horrendous waitlists for autism assessments and for accessing services.

October 16, 2023, Toronto City News: Parents call for change as waitlist for autism services grows to 60,000 in Ontario https://toronto.citynews.ca/video/2023/10/16/parents-call-for-change-as-waitlist-for-autism-services-grows-to-60000-in-ontario/

Parents of children with autism protested at Queen's Park to draw attention to delays in therapy and problems in special education affecting autistic children. As Tina Yazdani reports, the waitlist to access core autism services has grown to 60,000. VIDEO: They were promised they would never have to do this again, but today parents of children living with autism were at Queen’s Part to highlight critical problems in the autism program, including a waitlist to access the program that has doubled since the premier took office…. ... Vincent is one of 60,000 children on a waitlist to access core services through the Ontario Autism Program. … In 2019, the Ford government tried to revamp the former liberal government’s autism program, promising to clear the waitlist, which was around 23,000 children then. They promised to clear the waitlist and they’ve in fact tripled the waitlist. Children who are diagnosed now are looking to at least 5 to 7 year wait list.

Back in July we learned that only one in three children needing autism therapy in Ontario actually get it.

July 26, 2023, CTV: Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/most-kids-with-autism-in-ontario-won-t-get-core-therapy-funding-soon-documents-reveal-1.6494499

Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press…. The current program budget is $667 million [$489M], but that will only serve about 20,000 children in core clinical therapies, the document says. Meanwhile, there are about 60,000 children seeking services through the program and about 7,000 more are added to the list each year…. “More children and youth register for the program than age out each year, which means that the waitlist for core clinical services will continue to grow without further investment.”

Things are not much better in British Columbia.

Nov 16, 2020, CBC: Long waits for autism diagnosis leave B.C. families without support funding https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/autism-assessment-wait-list-1.5797912

Assessments needed for diagnosis and access to support, but wait times stretch up to 74 weeks, advocates say… Advocates calling for more autism assessment resources say wait times are only getting longer. According to the B.C. Autism Assessment Network, the current wait time for an assessment is about 74 weeks — nearly a year and a half — but it varies throughout the province.

Things are not improving and will probably only get worse. At least they have “Silent Santa” in Saskatchewan.

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