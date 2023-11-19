There is a huge disconnect between those who control the mainstream media and those who know what’s happening in the real world. There are many examples of this in lots of areas, but my interest has long been focused on what’s happening to the health and development of children today.

I was struck by an insulting and absurd piece published in Psychology Today on November 13th entitled, “Why We Should Be Thankful for Neurodiversity”--Personal Perspective: Parents can learn a lot from their neurodiverse children. https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/mythbusting-adhd/202311/why-we-should-be-thankful-for-neurodiversity?amp

It was written by Kristin Wilcox Ph.D. She is described as having spent “over 20 years in academia as a behavioral pharmacologist studying drug abuse behavior and ADHD medications at Emory University and Johns Hopkinf University School of Medicine.”

Here are her key points:

Neurodiverse thinking is an asset, and we should embrace it. As parents we need to appreciate all the positive characteristics in our neurodiverse children. Raising a neurodiverse child is both challenging and rewarding.

Wilcox’s piece contained lines as follows:

According to ADHD expert Dr. Russell Barkley, parents who have neurodiverse children are blessed. I happen to agree. My life would be far less exciting without an intelligent, creative, emotional, risk-taking whirlwind of disorganization living in our home. Neurodiversity is something to embrace, and during this time of thanksgiving, I want to share with you why I am thankful to be the parent of a neurodiverse son…. I am thankful for this challenging and rewarding journey I am on with my son; if he was neurotypical my life would be way more boring.

This is an absolutely surreal vision of what it’s like to be disabled with ADHD.

I’ve worked with many children with ADHD who literally can’t function in a classroom without their behavior meds. ADHD isn’t an “asset” as she describes it, it’s a disability.

More troubling about this article is the liberal use of the word “neurodiverse.” It’s the new catchall word for the multiple neurological conditions plaguing our children today.

AUTISM comes under that umbrella, and I’m seeing the media routinely tell us we should appreciate the characteristics of ASD along with all the other forms of neurodiversity.

On November 12th , Fox 31 in Denver had a doctor telling us to celebrate the uniqueness of autism.

“CDC data suggests rise in autism diagnoses in children” https://kdvr.com/news/local/cdc-data-suggests-rise-in-autism-diagnoses-in-children/amp/

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests an increase in the prevalence of autism in children. About one in 36 children were identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in 2020, according to the CDC. This is up from one in 44 in 2018 and one in 150 in 2000. It also shows prevalence among different groups of individuals is now relatively similar. Dr. Amanda Kelly is the president and CEO of Firefly Autism, an organization in Colorado that provides support and services to those with autism and their families. “We really just want to make sure people celebrate the uniqueness of autism and the beauty of autism and understand more about it,” Kelly said. Data from the CDC suggests autism rates have been increasing steadily for more than two decades, as shown in a report from USAFacts. Kelly said it could be attributed to the increased awareness and improved screening for autism.

PBS even has a new series with autistic characters to reach out to this ever-growing audience.

Kids Screen: PBS KIDS greenlights its first series built around autistic characters https://kidscreen.com/2023/11/09/pbs-kids-greenlights-its-first-series-built-around-autistic-characters/

A group of 2D-animated animals—some on and some off the spectrum—will headline this new series created by New York Times bestselling children's author Zachariah OHora. PBS KIDS has commissioned Fuzzytown Productions and Spiffy Pictures to produce Carl the Collector, its first series featuring a cast of characters who are on the autism spectrum. Set for a fall 2024 premiere, this 2D-animated concept for four- to eight-year-olds was created by New York Times bestselling author/illustrator Zachariah OHora (My Cousin Momo). Carl the Collector centers around an autistic raccoon who is smart and energetic, but who struggles with anxiety in new situations and when things don’t go according to plan. He has a huge collection of things (from the perfect fake mustache for a disguise, to a soft plushie when a friend is in need) to help him solve whatever problems his friends, who are both on and off the spectrum, are facing.

On November 16th, ABC News aired the story, “How classrooms are changing to support neurodivergent students” https://theglobalherald.com/news/how-classrooms-are-changing-to-support-neurodivergent-students/

It was all about accommodating the students in our schools who have autism and ADHD.

The Department of Education reports 7.3 million students with learning disabilities were enrolled in U.S. schools in the 2021-2022 school year….

ABC News had psychologist Cynthia Martin, Senior Director and psychologist at the Child Mind Institute Autism Center telling us:

Neurodivergent students who have autism or ADHD, they can have difficulty navigating the social environment of the classroom. … Although they’re very bright and they have the ability to complete grade level and in many cases above grade level academic work, the actual organizing of themselves and completing task from start to finish, keeping their attention on the task, motivating themselves to start the task, and knowing how to do the task in the way that the teacher is teaching it verses the way they would like to do it or the way they understand it, can be more challenging… Young kids who are neurodivergent due to autism or ADHD may be less likely to go along to get along. They need to be explicitly taught what are the expectations in this environment. …

This matter-of-fact reporting doesn’t even come close to what goes on in classrooms filled with all these kids who cannot learn normally.

“Neurodivergent” is an underhanded attempt to normalize the ever-increasing number of dysfunctional children.

Here’s another example from an unlikely source, Metropolis, a magazine about architecture and design.

A story on November 14th had the title, “Embracing Differences: Understanding and Designing for Neurodiversity.” https://metropolismag.com/viewpoints/understanding-and-designing-for-neurodiversity/

I’m sure the explosion in developmental disorders has opened a wide market for services, and here’s how Metropolis is embracing it.

METROPOLIS believes that when we are designing for neurodiversity, we are designing for everyone. Whether it be autism, ADHD, or sensory processing disorder, learning from different social and sensory experiences will create a more just built environment. The importance of designing for neurodiversity has surged in recent years, often reshaping our approach to accessibility and inclusion. From the selection of materials, lighting, colors, and acoustics to the evolution of educational and workplace paradigms, designers and architects carry the responsibility of ensuring that everyone, regardless of neurological profile, is set up for success. In truly embracing neurodiversity—which includes a broad spectrum of neurological differences like autism, ADHD, and dyslexia—we underscore that these distinctions are not deficiencies but valuable variations of the human mind. Here, METROPOLIS explores the process of designing for neurodiversity and building a more welcoming world for all. Coined by sociologist Judy Singer in the 1990s, the term “neurodiversity” challenges the notion of a singular norm and celebrates the natural variability in human neurology—including conditions like autism, ADHD and sensory processing disorders….

I cannot imagine a more insulting and condescending description of what has happened to children in the last several decades. Calling these conditions “valuable variations of the human mind” mocks the families dealing with disabled children who are profoundly affected by their “neurodiverse” conditions.

I can tell you who’s not celebrating all the neurodiversity. It’s the people who actually deal with it daily and those who have to pay for it.

A brief look at recent stories from around the world shows us what’s really happening.

Nov 9, 2023, (Canada) Penticton Herald: Parents of B.C. kids with disabilities face 'gut-wrenching' choice, says advocate Help for B.C. special-needs kids stalled: report https://www.pentictonherald.ca/prairies/bc/article_5051c9a4-ef77-54fd-86ee-81017905f779.html

VICTORIA - British Columbia's children's representative Jennifer Charlesworth says some parents are facing what she calls the "gut-wrenching" decision of whether to place their children with disabilities in government care, so they can get access to better support…. She said they are being pushed to make a difficult choice because children with disabilities who are in foster care have an array of additional services and support available to them…. A report released by Charlesworth's office said a government promise to revamp supports for children with disabilities appears to be stalled as families continue to struggle….

Nov 16, 2023, (UK) Sky News: Pupils' exclusion 'trauma' revealed as some schools 'remove special needs students to protect results' https://news.sky.com/story/pupils-exclusion-trauma-revealed-as-some-schools-remove-special-needs-students-to-protect-results-13008254

A whistleblower at a local authority says she has witnessed schools excluding children for having special educational needs or a disability they are unable to meet. In some cases, she says, teachers have talked about a "cull" being planned…. Speaking on condition that we protect her identity, Caroline says some schools are excluding SEN (special educational needs) children to protect their results. Of all the children excluded from schools in England last year, 47% had some form of special educational needs, according to Department for Education figures.

Nov 18, 2023, (UK) The Guardian: Soaring special needs school transport costs ‘unsustainable’, say councils https://amp.theguardian.com/education/2023/nov/18/soaring-special-needs-school-transport-costs-unsustainable-say-councils

Soaring costs of school transport for children with special educational needs is causing councils in England to warn of service cuts and potential insolvency, according to local authority leaders. The County Council Network (CCN), which represents mainly rural local authorities in England, says its 37 members are spending more than £700m [$872M] a year on school transport for 85,000 children with special education needs and disabilities (Send), compared with less than £400m [$498M] five years ago. Councils have blamed the sharply rising costs on an acute shortage of Send school places and lack of competition for specialist transport contracts. A report by the network forecasts that spending on special needs transport could triple within a decade, to more than £1.1bn [$1.4B] by 2027. Increasing numbers of children with complex needs have meant a surge in individual travel arrangements, so that 31,500 children are now travelling by taxi or car service, while 31,900 are transported by minibuses within the 37 areas, including rural counties such as Cumberland, Devon and Norfolk.

Nov 14, 2023, New Mexico, Aol.com: Report: Major increases in funding have not improved special education outcomes https://www.aol.com/report-major-increases-funding-not-003400088.html

Outcomes for students with disabilities in New Mexico's public schools remain poor despite huge increases in special education investments in the past decade, a new legislative report shows…. "A billion dollars just for special ed — and you can't get it done? It's not for a lack of money; it might be for a lack of trying or a lack of knowledge or a lack of training," said committee Chairman Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup…. In 2013, about 5% of the state's fourth graders with a disability were proficient in reading. By 2022, that number dropped to just 3%. In the same 10-year period, however, per-student spending on students with disabilities increased by 60%, from just over $6,500 in 2013 to nearly $10,500 in 2023. Although the rate of disabled students in New Mexico also increased in the past decade — from 13% in 2013 to 17% in 2023, surpassing the national average — the data makes one thing clear: The state hasn't yet seen a return on its recent investments….

On November 10th a story from West Virginia was all about the “state of emergency” for special education in one county and the whole state.

Hampshire County Schools serve 2,800 students. About 20% of students — or around one out of every five kids — have Individual Education Plans, or IEPs, that require special education services and staffing. Alexandra Criner, director of the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Accountability, told school board members that the district needed ‘substantial intervention.” … Statewide, more than 45,000 students need special education services, according to the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council. An October report from the WVDE showed that 14 counties, including Hampshire, needed assistance with their special education. The WVDE Office of Accountability reported shortcomings in Hampshire County’s special education programs in 2021, 2022 and this year….

This is a tiny sample of recent stories that should have the attention of every legislator and educator.

Everywhere there are more and more disabled students, and with these children come soaring costs.

THIS IS THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM that no one will address. Why are there so many more children today with serious neuro-developmental problems?

Pretending that it’s always been this way and calling it better recognition and neurodiversity, defies logic.

The official definitions of disabilities (the DSM) were expanded over 25 years in the U.S. Laws requiring school to educate even the most severely disabled students were enacted almost 50 years ago. There should not be continuous increases in these numbers.

There isn’t a single reporter covering these issues who ever holds anyone accountable for MORE DISABLED CHILDREN. Instead the media goes along with the pretense that numbers don’t matter. They don’t ask why it’s happening; they just demand we spend more money to hopefully fix the problem.

But the elephant in the room is alive and growing stronger. Eventually he’ll destroy everything.

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