This story has been published on other sites. It’s truly heartbreaking and a dark shadow of what is to come. Nowhere are services prepared for the approaching tidal wave of disabled autistic adults.

For far too long health officials have lulled us into believing that all the autism everywhere is nothing new. No one has ever been worried about the future.

Aug 21, 2023, Irish Examiner: Mother of son with autism fears what will happen when she dies https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-41208766.html

A mother of a man with autism says she is grateful every morning she wakes up because her son is terrified of who will look after him when she dies….

She was speaking as new figures seen by the Irish Examiner show that the number of people waiting to enter adult residential care has risen sharply over the last four years, with 1,296 people with disabilities on a waiting list.

This is a 67% increase compared to 2019, when 776 adults were waiting to access residential care.

Ms Moore says her son had access to eight weekends of respite per year but this has now been cut to just two weekends. Respite as a pathway into residential care which would provide independence for Edward is something she and her son want, according to Ms Moore, to help him prepare for when she is no longer able to care for him…..

Ms Moore says parents in their 80s and 90s are providing care to their adult children because they cannot access residential care….

…the demand for full-time residential placements was “extremely high”, adding that the funding required to address this was not available….

“The number of adults waiting for resident placements, personal assistant hours, home support and Day Respite services have increased dramatically over the last 5 years,” Mr Cullinane said….

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