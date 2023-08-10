For years autism has been labeled a mystery, a baffling condition that experts don’t really understand even as it affects ever more American children.

There were a number of congressional hearings about autism’s cause in the past two decades, after which everyone just went home and forgot about it.

Millions of dollars have gone into studies on autism. The official explanation from health officials has been that autism is genetic, but there could possibly be an environmental trigger. There has never been a real effort to figure out what that trigger might be.

There has also been a huge effort to downplay autism, regardless of the staggering number of affected children. Over 20 years the rate has gone from one in 250 children to today’s rate of one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys. Still the folks at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aren’t sure if more kids actually have autism, or if doctors are just finally able to recognize a condition that’s always been around. We are so used to increases in autism that everyone just assumes that one in 36 is only temporary too.

A big reason no one is alarmed about autism, a condition with no known cause, cure or prevention, is that the people in charge aren’t worried about it. It’s never been called a crisis by health authorities. We celebrate autism every April with blue lights and puzzle piece symbols to show support and awareness.

This is intentional. The ideal way to downplay autism is to dress it up as a normal condition and that’s exactly what we’re seeing now more than ever.

Businesses, public venues and even whole cities are now getting the designation as “autism certified” and “autism friendly,” which means that people associated with these places have been trained to deal with individuals with autism.

I’m finding stories everywhere using words like sensory-friendly, neurodiverse, differently-abled and inclusive.

All kinds of events are advertised as “sensory friendly.” Schools are more “inclusive,” combining special needs students and those in mainstream classes. Everywhere we celebrate our “neurodiversity.”

Autism is still the most often talked about condition, but we’re now familiar with all kinds of ways children are “differently-abled.” Having a child with dyslexia, dysgraphia dyscalculia, ADD, ADHD, OCD, ODD, and the rest of the acronyms is normal and acceptable.

The indoctrination is complete, and we are made to look virtuous for addressing the differences.

Here are examples of the campaign to normalize what’s happening to our children. Notice the positive sounding terms highlighted. Notice how often autism is mentioned in these stories.

AXIOS: "Sensory-friendly" store hours are catching on

Walmart has joined the growing list of stores, theaters and attractions that offer "sensory-friendly" hours for people with autism spectrum disorder or other neurodivergent conditions.

Why it matters: Disabilities are often invisible, and by setting aside time during the business day when the lights are lower, sounds are softer and the pace is more relaxed, companies allow patrons with sensory issues to participate more fully in normal life routines….

The Smithsonian Institution says it was one of the first when its "Morning at the Museum" program began in 2011, offering early entry and sensory-friendly activities to people on the autism spectrum.

Other pioneers included the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

AMC Theatres offers a regular schedule of sensory-friendly films in partnership with the Autism Society: "We turn the lights up and the sound down, so you can feel free to be you at these unique showings for people living with autism or other special needs."

Chuck E. Cheese holds "Sensory Sensitive Sundays" with early openings plus "a quieter environment, dimmed lighting, and a trained and caring staff to ensure each guest has a safe, fun-filled visit."

Of note: This year, the White House held its first-ever sensory-friendly Easter Egg Roll. "Families enjoyed the shorter lines and reduced noise while they hunted for Easter eggs, and rolled eggs down the South Lawn," the Autism Society noted.

Winston-Salem, NC: The Miriam P. Brenner Children's Museum in Greensboro will soon host sensory-friendly hours on Sundays.

Springfield, IL: The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer a sensory friendly afternoon for people who may be overwhelmed by intense light, strong sounds and large crowds tomorrow afternoon.

The event will run from 1-5PM at the ALPLM. Audio will be lowered throughout the museum, and lighting will be adjusted to reduce extremes and create a more fluid atmosphere. Some special effects will be turned off, and a quiet room will be available….

The ALPLM also offers “busy bags” with a variety of fidgets, noise-canceling headphones, sensory maps and other tools that make visits more comfortable for people with sensory issues.

Long Island, NY: Sensory-friendly performance of Cinderella.

A more relaxed environment with house lights kept on, loud effects and music lowered and no strobe lights.

Pleasanton, CA: Monty Python's ‘Spamalot’ School Edition

"All Matinees Are Sensory-Friendly! Our Sensory-Friendly performances are the same show that you can see on any other day, we are just adding a few accommodations to make sure all of our friends feel included! Changes might included regulated sound with less spikes, keeping the house lights at half, designating an area where guests can stand up and move around as needed, and activities in the lobby if anyone needs a break! Thank you for your understanding."

Lakeland, MN: New Attractions & Exhibits Announced for 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Earlier this week, the fair announced new attractions and exhibits for 2023, offering something for people of all ages. The list includes:…

Sensory-Friendly Morning at the Mighty Midway & Kidway at accommodate people with sensory sensitivities…

Ridgeland, CT: Sensory Friendly screening of Barbie will take place at The Prospector Theater

Sensory Friendly Screenings are a great way to watch movies in an inclusive, low-pressure environment for all. Audiences can freely walk, talk, and rock as they enjoy quality, first-run programming in a relaxed environment.

The Prospector Theater’s Sensory Friendly Screenings ensure that all of our guests have the opportunity to enjoy the movie in a safe and inclusive environment!

New York City: Broadway World: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL to Present Sensory-Friendly Performances

These special performances will offer accommodations including lowered audio, raised house lighting, a “no shushing allowed” policy, fidget toys available, and designated relaxation spaces during the performance.

“We are excited to be hosting special Sensory-Friendly Performances for audiences who will enjoy a relaxed theatergoing experience. Creating accessible theatre is at the core mission of our company, and we are thrilled to welcome those of all ages and abilities to enjoy their favorite friends from Sesame Street on the theatre stage,” said the musical’s director and producer, Jonathan Rockefeller.

Tampa, FL: Sensory-Friendly Sunshine Sunday

Sunshine Sunday is a special monthly event for children with special needs and their caregivers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come explore the Glazer Children's Museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory-adapted tools, special programs, and community resources. It’s during this time that children and their families can experience the museum and unite with others on a similar journey.

Woodbridge, VA: The SpongeBob Musical ** Sensory Friendly

There will be one sensory friendly production on July 30 at 12:30 pm. Heart House Inclusive Productions is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization designed to help integrate actors and performers with disabilities into mainstream theater. We envision theater-goers enjoying performances which include actors with a wide variety of talents.

New Zealand: Autism NZ CEO supports addition of 'quiet rooms' during the FIFA Women's World Cup

FIFA has announced they will introduce quiet rooms during the 2023 Women's World Cup for fans with sensory processing difficulties.

Spectators at Auckland's Eden Park, Sydney's Stadium Australia and Brisbane's Brisbane Stadium will have game-day access to these calming spaces.

Autism NZ CEO Dane Dougan says these spaces create a more inclusive and supportive environment.

"It's likely that they've thought about our community and those that have trouble with processing noise and sensory processing issues."

Detroit, MI: Detroit woman works to build city's first autism-inclusive gym

According to the CDC, one in 36 people in the U.S. are on the autism spectrum, and although awareness and resources have increased over the years, many families feel more needs to be done.

One local mom is determined to find a safe place for her son to play, and she's in the process of building Detroit's first autism-inclusive gym.

Northbrook, IL: Restaurant introduces sensory-friendly dining sessions

For three upcoming Saturdays, Prairie Grass Cafe will offer sensory-friendly dining hours.

The 90-minute special seatings will take place Aug. 5, 12 and 26 starting at 3:45 p.m., and will be designed to provide an inclusive atmosphere for people with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities or other physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities.

Stegner said she got the idea after talking with a family friend who has autistic children. Her friend said they never go out to restaurants….

Higdon said she was excited to be able to get involved, having heard of stores with sensory-friendly shopping hours, but didn't know of many restaurants doing it.

"I thought it honestly overdue," Higdon said. "All people want to go out to get dinner together, and it's just really nice that now they have a space to do so where they can feel included and have a normal, fun experience."

Morton, IL: School fosters inclusion

…And with more and more children being diagnosed, making sure those with autism, as well as anyone who is neurodiverse, is set up for success in the classroom becomes a top priority for educators….

Another way the staff at Jefferson promotes inclusivity is through a week-long initiative called Inclusion Week. The idea was first brought up by a mother, and eventually resulted in Hobson, Baker and other staff members running various stations about different disabilities for students to engage with. Now, the entire community is involved with the help of outside organizations coming in to run the stations themselves.

“The whole idea of Inclusion Week is to help provide that knowledge base for students,” Hobson said. “And so we really try to make it fun and hands-on. So every station looks at a different disability, and we show them what it's like to experience that.”

During inclusion week, students at Jefferson learn about topics such as hearing impairments, diabetes, autism, social emotional needs and more.

Sedalia, MO: Missouri State Fair Will Be More Sensory Friendly

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced that the Fair is partnering with the Center For Human Services to help those who become overwhelmed with all of the activity going on at the Missouri State Fair….

One thing the Center For Human Services is doing is sponsoring a sensory-friendly time on Wade Show's Carnival Midway during the fair on Thursday, August 17, from Noon to 2 PM CDT. During this sensory-friendly time, rides will operate without music, and lights and microphone speakers for games will be turned down….

Wichita Falls, TX: Dance Classes for Neurotypical and Neurodiverse Children

“I will soon be offering dance for me, which is a dance class for neurotypical and neurodiverse individuals, children, and I aiming for September is still in the works right now….

She shared her plans on how to make her studio a safe space.

“They can be as loud as they want. They can be as quiet as they want to be. If there is a day they feel overwhelmed, and they, you know, I take a step forward, and they take a step back, that’s fine. I won’t be in their space. They can come and go as they please,” said Simmons. Simmons feels passionately about this class because…

Asheville, NC: The city of Asheville is poised to approve a contract for an all-inclusive playground for children. It will be part of Murphy-Oakley Park adjacent to the Murphy-Oakley Community Center and have special features for children with cognitive challenges, including autism….

"Part of the playground there will be what we call a calm area," McGirt said.

Erie Co, NY: The Erie County Fair will be continuing with some accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming.

Sensory hours and a sensory room will continue for the 2023 fair season after being introduced last year.

The sensory room is open throughout the 12 days of the fair. The sensory room offers ambient sound, calming lights, weighted blankets, and sensory kits. This room was built after getting input from Autism Services, The Autism Institute at Canisius College, and the Autism Society of America, according to a release about the room last year….

During these hours rides will run without flashing lights, music or microphones. Lights will be turned down and PA announcements will be quieter during that time.

Sensory kits will continue to be available and will include noise cancelling headphones, a number of fidget spinners, pop-its, soft toys and imaginative play items. The kits are available at the Main Office, Security Building, Friends of the Fair office and the new Sensory Room throughout the fair.

Corpus Christi, TX: South Texas barbershop creates a safe space for those who have sensory friendly needs

It is a sigh of relief for parents of autistic children….

Rivera said all of her stylists and barbers can accommodate sensory friendly services….

"The music, we can turn it down," Styles said. "We cannot use our dryers, so they're not overwhelmed. It's just little things here and there that we've all picked up," Styles said….

Lewis County, NY: Fair offers ‘sensory zones’ for kids and adults

There’s a new addition to this year’s Lewis County Fair: a safe space in a high-energy environment….

In collaboration with Lewis County Public Health, the fair is offering what it calls “sensory zones” for the first time.

“They can come and play with sensory items. We have sensory bottles, different textured things, smelly things, we have headphones donated by Kelberman Center if they just need quiet. We have a fan usually running too,” said Rachel Lisk, fair manager.

Portland, ME: Maine State Music Theatre will present a sensory-friendly performance for the Theatre for Young Audiences productions of “The Three Little Pigs” on at 6 p.m. July 24 in the Pickard Theater….

The sensory-friendly performance of “Rapunzel” in June drew over 130 attendees — more than a 130% increase in audience numbers over previous years — with audience members from across the state, with counties as far away as Oxford, Penobscot and Aroostook, according to MSMT.

E. Haven, CT: "Sensory-Friendly Tuesdays" at Trolley Museum

Tuesday afternoons at the trolley museum are for children who have sensitivities to crowds, lines, or loud noises.

Would your children like a trolley ride but have sensitivities that make crowds, lines, or loud noise a deal-breaker? We are offering Tuesday afternoons in July and August to serve those who need a low-sensory experience to enjoy the ride. Attendance is limited to reduce crowds and tickets should be reserved through our website. From the Visitor Center to the Trolley ride itself, we’ll do our best to provide a low-stress, quiet and calm experience.

Paintsville, KY: Blue Grace Sensory Friendly Art events continue, sponsorships sought…

Making the activities sensory-friendly, Grace said, is aimed at creating a space where everyone can enjoy the events together, even if they suffer from autism spectrum disorders or other sensory issues that might make it difficult for them to interface with some more high-intensity situations.

Cooper City, FL ranked "autism-friendly city" by U. of Miami-SE U. Center for Autism

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Cooper City was recently designated an autism-friendly city by the University of Miami-Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities….

If all changes and improvements abide with the center's checklist, they will receive the designation as an "Autism Friendly Partner."

Some of the measures Cooper City took include setting aside low-sensory areas for outdoor events with loud noises, and adding signs in offices to tell visitors what to expect.

Billings, MT: Eagle Mount Billings, an adaptive recreation organization, proudly announces its achievement of the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. To meet CAC requirements, staff completed training and certification to assist better and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals and ensure they can participate fully in recreational activities….

With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need or Sensitivity and 1 in 36 children being diagnosed with Autism in the US (CDC), the need for more trained recreational options for this community and their families is at an all-time high….

Central to their approach is providing sensory-safe spaces, headphones, fidget toys, and other accommodations that empower autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals to engage comfortably in activities. By catering to their specific needs, Eagle Mount Billings works to offer positive and inclusive experiences for all participants…

The clear message from these stories is that there is this critical need to accommodate CHILDREN with sensory needs, children who can’t deal normally with lights, sound and crowds. Autism is repeatedly mentioned in these reports, so autism is part of this. Being “sensory-friendly” is all we need to do.

We can no longer ignore what’s happening to children, we just somehow have to learn to live with it.

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