Just out, the autism rate in Northern Ireland continues to increase.

Not just increase, but explode, and incredibly, NO ONE THERE SEEMS TO CARE. It’s like watching a ship slowing sinking and people just stand on the deck looking at the sea below.

Now 5.9 percent of children in NI have autism.

One in every 17 children, one in 10 boys in school in Northern Ireland has autism.

That’s up from the rate announced in 2023 of five percent of NI schoolchildren or one in 20 children, one in 12 boys.

Here’s how the media is talking about the new rate.

(Notice the mention of Aspergers Syndrome as if that explains things. The truth is, they’ve been publishing these annual reports on autism since 2019, and they’ve always noted the inclusion of Aspergers.)

The Department of Health has today published ‘The Prevalence of Autism (including Aspergers Syndrome) in School age Children in Northern Ireland. Annual report 2025’. These figures have been extracted from the Northern Ireland School Census provided by the Department of Education. . . . The estimated prevalence of autism within the school aged population in Northern Ireland was 5.9% in 2024/25. . . .

63 percent of these children have Stage 3 assessment of need, which means requires very substantial support.

In 2024/25, 18% of children diagnosed with autism did not have any special educational needs, and 63% were classified at Stage 3 of the Special Educational Needs (SEN) Assessment, indicating they had a Statement of SEN.. . .

Another publication from Northern Ireland tried to explain the jaw-dropping statistic as no real increase and nothing to worry about.

May 15, 2025, Belfast Live: Northern Ireland autism rates up on previous years, latest figures show

The rate of autism diagnosis among school children in Northern Ireland has risen from just over 1% to nearly 6% since 2009, new statistics show. . . . Increased awareness and the introduction of new legislation over the course of the past 20 years could explain the rise, the report's authors say. "The introduction of the Autism Act (Northern Ireland) 2011, and the accompanying increase in awareness via campaigns and events, may well have contributed to a rise in the number of assessments carried out and positive diagnoses received," the report states.

Another source quoted a TV celebrity who claimed this was good news.

May 15, 2025, News Letter: Northern Ireland autism: Department of Health figures show rates have increased almost fivefold in 16 years

According to the latest Department of Health figures, the rates of autism in school children have risen almost fivefold in the past 16 years. TV presenter Chris Packham – who has autism – recently said that autism does not need a “cure” adding that “we are not broken” just “different”. His comments followed a pledge made by the US Health Secretary, RFK Jr, to find the cause of “the autism epidemic” by September this year. The presenter responded: “Firstly, there’s no epidemic. What we have done is we’ve created a wider awareness of this condition (autism) and therefore more people are able, hopefully, to access help. And that has to be seen as a very, very positive thing." . . . He added: “We don’t want a cure. We are not broken. We are merely different, and those differences are sometimes presenting us with enormous disabling problems or difficulties. “Without people who think differently, some of the world’s problems simply would not have been and will not be solved. We are here to play a very valuable part in society. So we don’t want to be cured."

The relentless increases

BBC:

One in 20 schoolchildren in Northern Ireland has a diagnosis of autism, according to figures published by the Department of Health (DoH) It is the highest prevalence rate on record, and more than four times as many as 15 years ago. The department cautioned against comparing years due to changes in the way data has been collected since 2019. It said there were 15,212 children aged 4-16 identified with autism in 2022/23. That is compared to 14,019 children in 2021/22. In 2008/09 about 3,300 children had a diagnosis of autism, about 1.2% of the school age population. The department said the Autism Act 2011 and an accompanying increase in awareness could be partly responsible for the rise. . . . About four in five of children with autism have some form of special educational needs (SEN) and more than half have a statement. . . .

Belfast Telegraph:

According to figures from the Department of Health (DoH), within the last year, 4.7% of school children were estimated to have autism. This is a 0.2% increase on 2020/21’s findings and a 0.5% rise on the year before. Shirelle Stewart, the director of the National Autistic Society in Northern Ireland, said the numbers highlighted how the education system was “already struggling to provide the support that autistic children need”. “Research would indicate that the diagnosis rate is rising due to greater awareness and understanding of autism, but diagnostic services are not keeping up with the need,” she told this newspaper.

BCC News:

Almost one in every 20 school-age children in Northern Ireland has been diagnosed with autism. . . . More than 13,000 children between the ages of four to 15 have a diagnosis of autism - an estimated 4.5% of the school aged population.

Belfast Telegraph:

At 3.3% of all pupils in 2018/19, this is a 2.1% increase since 2008/09. . . . Autism NI CEO Kerry Boyd said the figures were "alarming", but not unexpected. "A report was commissioned by the NI Department of Education which warned of this 'autism wave' of diagnosis back in 2002 and this was the motivation for Autism NI's autism awareness lobby at Stormont which led to the establishment of the Autism Act (NI) in 2011," she said. Autism NI say they are now stretched to full capacity as their family support service has seen a 40% increase in demand for advice and post-diagnosis support.

Countless stories on my website, Loss of Brain Trust report that the soaring cost of special education is driven by the unstoppable growth in autism, as reported by Schools Week in the UK in 2022 .

Over half of the children and young people in special schools have a primary or secondary need of autism. For children in early years specialist settings, the figure is 65 per cent….

Why should this matter to Americans?

Clearly it’s where we’re headed. There’s nothing to stop it.

2025, Ireland: one in every 20 children, . . .one in 12 boys

2024, Scotland: one in every 23 children . . .one in 14 boys

In the US:

2023, Toms River, NJ: One in 14 children has autism . . . one in 8 boys

2025, Newark, NJ: One in 20 children has autism . . . one in 12 boys

2025, California: One 19 children has autism . . .one in 12 boys

2024, Minnesota: one in every 16 Somali children . . . one in 10 boys

In Ireland, where they also have five percent of children with autism, many fear that this may be an underestimate because there are thousands of children on waiting lists for an autism diagnosis.

April 2025 Irish Star: One in twenty students at Cork school diagnosed as being on autism spectrum, councillor claims

The news comes alongside revelations that parents now face a 30-month wait for assessments on average A teacher in a major Cork City school says that one in 20 of the school’s children have been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, while an early-years educator says given the long waiting lists, the number that are also on the spectrum but haven’t yet been diagnosed could even be much greater.

In an interview in 2024, the CDC’s expert on the prevalence of autism, Dr. Walter Zahorodny, stated that autism is still “widely under-diagnosed.”

So don’t get used to the one in 31 US children with autism. It’s guaranteed to keep increasing.

And when we eventually get to the five percent level nationwide, it may too late for the people in charge to finally raise an alarm.

We may be headed to what’s happening in Northern Ireland, the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Thousands of children in the UK are on waitlists for years, just to get an assessment and more years go by before they actually get services. They can’t build special schools fast enough to keep up with the ever-increasing demand.

Parents in Ireland are suing the government over the lack of places in special schools, despite massive increases in SPED funding.

More and more reports focus on the local governments in the UK that are facing bankruptcy because of special education deficits now adding up to millions of pounds for cities and counties.

It’s coming here

This is will be happening in the US too, as districts struggle to accommodate disabled children in our schools. Already special education is costing 25 to 30 percent of school budgets.

And the really frightening aspect of all this is that THERE IS NO END IN SIGHT. Autism will claim more and more and more of our children here and abroad, and it seems we are powerless to stop it, or we just can’t admit it’s really happening.

