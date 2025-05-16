Anne’s Substack

SoloD
11h

With the exception of the very smallest handful of people, no one cares about the autism rates.

responses are, but not limited to:

1. my kids are fine

2. I do not have kids

3. I do not believe that

4. What is autism

5. my doctor says that's not true

6. that is your problem, not mine

7. well, I will be dead by then

Hilary Butler
8h

Add to that the damage that covid injections are creating in pregnant women, babies, children, adults , and the crunch point has to come somewhere.

Quite apart from education authorities and governments, what is it going to take in order for parents to wake up and see the horrendous writing on the wall for their own children?

How long do all of us have to keep talking to a parental brick wall?

