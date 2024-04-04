A story from Northern Ireland on World Autism Day, April 2nd, was a clear indication of just how hopeless things are.

First of all, whenever I see anything from Northern Ireland, I immediately think of the stories in recent years about the devastating autism numbers, among the highest in the world.

In 2021, I wrote about Northern Ireland’s autism rate of one in every 22 children, up from one in every 24, the year before. https://www.ageofautism.com/2021/05/one-in-every-22-schoolchildren-in-northern-ireland-has-an-autism-diagnosis.html

In May, 2022, BBC News reported on the increase in autism in Northern Ireland to one in every 21 children.

Autism: Proportion of NI pupils with diagnosis quadruples

The proportion of schoolchildren with an autism diagnosis in Northern Ireland has quadrupled in just over a decade, according to figures just published by the Department of Health. . . . More than 14,000 children between four and 16 have an autism diagnosis. That is an estimated 4.7% of the school-aged population. [1 in every 21 students] That is up from about 1.2% of pupils in 2009. . . .

In the city of Belfast, things were even worse.

The health trust area with the highest prevalence of autism in school-aged children was the Belfast Trust where about one in every 14 children had a diagnosis. The DoH statistics also show that about one in every 17 pupils in the first years of post-primary school (years eight and nine) is autistic. . . . Ms Stewart said the year-on-year increase in the prevalence figures "poses a huge problem for an education system already struggling to provide the support that autistic children need".

Incredibly, nothing was said about WHY children are increasingly disabled with autism. There was no alarm over the numbers, just calls for more teacher education in autism and more support.

Then in 2023, the Belfast Telegraph announced the latest rate, one in every 20 students, one in every 12 boys.

NI teacher-turned-business boss aiming to transform society’s understanding of autism

Latest figures from the Department of Health show that one in 20 schoolchildren here have a diagnosis of autism. It is the highest prevalence rate on record, and more than four times as many as 15 years ago. Ms McCullough added that those figures also don’t account for people on the waiting list to be diagnosed, or those who might have been misdiagnosed.

Rebecca McCullough, a former special needs teacher who runs a business https://www.edenconsultancyni.com/ that provides autism training to teachers and parents, was quoted in the story denying that there is really more children with autism.

“I get the question all the time, especially from the older generation: ‘Is autism around more today?’ “It’s not. It was always around, it just wasn’t understood or picked up on in the same way. . . . “It’s not that autism and ADHD are increasing, it’s that our systems, processes and understanding have improved quite quickly all of a sudden, so we’re seeing this big rise in statistics. . . . “But autism is just a neurological condition meaning that brains are formed slightly differently. “It’s nothing wrong, it’s not that the brain’s broken, it’s just different.

The story I found from Northern Ireland this April 2nd was also a total disconnect from reality.

News Letter: Autism NI encourages everyone to ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ this World Autism Acceptance Week

(The advocacy group, Autism NI is totally unconcerned about autism is doing to the children of Northern Ireland, while promoting “neurodiversity.”)

The article was all about “celebrating World Autism Acceptance Week from Tuesday 2nd April – Monday 8th April 2024.”

Their theme this year is “Be Kind to Different Minds.”

In the middle of the fourth paragraph we learn that one in 20 children in Northern Ireland has autism.

Autism NI’s Family Support Manager, Kris Morrison, said: “This World Autism Acceptance Week it would be great if the wider public could support our ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ message. With 1 in 20 children having a diagnosis in Northern Ireland, we campaign to inspire and educate local people, communities, businesses, and government to ensure everyone can understand autism, and how to support autistic people and their families. Together we can build an inclusive society in Northern Ireland and give our autistic community the best tools and opportunities to live fulfilled lives.”

It’s clear, one in 20, one in 15, one in 10. It’s all the same.

With that casual an attitude to a horrific autism rate that will undoubtedly keep increasing, things are hopeless for Northern Ireland. Reality is staring them in the face, nothing is hidden, they just pretend nothings is wrong.

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