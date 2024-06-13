Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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SoloD
Jun 16, 2024

The Republic / Representative Democracy, has failed.

We say it has failed because it does not “promote the general welfare, and provide for the common defense” in ways in which we are in agreement.

And because nothing is more important than our national sovereignty, nor is anything so dear to our sacred posterity, we simply must adjust the mechanism of our government or finish the slide into disintegration.

The ball is in our court; since the authority for government comes from The Citizens.

So… how do we get there from here?

We now have to stand up and inform our representatives that they have broken their Oaths and failed in their Duty to the office in which they were entrusted. They are in Breach, and now must either accept our help by adding the Fourth Branch, The Citizens Branch to our government or Vacate the building.

Because Citizenship, true Citizenship, is not about writing letters to elected officials or voting some good person into office.

Citizenship is about the Ratification or Annulment of each line of every law, rule, regulation and supreme court decision on the books or that is on the docket waiting to be turned into law, policy and taxes.

Nothing short of this is going to ameliorate the present situation, nor will we get to the Stars without it.

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