I can’t remember all the times I’ve written about THE REALLY BIG LIE ABOUT AUTISM over the past 20+ years. And that lie is that there has never been and will never be a real increase in autism—EVER. It’s ALWAYS officially better diagnosing/greater awareness/no real increase.

This is according to the Centers for Disease Control which gives us the official increases in better/greater diagnosing/awareness every couple of years, because there’s always more.

It doesn’t matter that there are huge differences in the autism numbers all over the place. While the official US rate is one in every 31 children, one in every 19 boys, California reports one in every 19 children, one in every 12 boys.

The CDC has this information on their website highlighted with a photo of smiling, typical looking kids.

In Florida, the autism rate is one in 20.

In Wisconsin, CDC reports rising autism rates with Wisconsin notably ... the CDC puts the rate at one in 26.

Outside the US numbers are also noticeably higher.

Northern Ireland leads the way with one in 17 children with autism

Ireland, close behind and I’m sure working their way to the same rate as Northern Ireland, is currently at one in every 20 children.

Notice that the Irish Times story from March, 2025 also claimed that one in 20 was NO REAL INCREASE.

Most experts put the rise in autism prevalence rates down to increased awareness, better diagnosis and widening of assessment boundaries for autism.

I could go for pages with more examples of the insanity surrounding the explosion in autism that no one in authority will recognize. No number will ever cause any official in the US to use the word CRISIS when speaking about autism.

They may not know anything substantial about the mystery of autism, but they’re sure it’s always been around like it is today at whatever the current rate is (and of course, it’s not related to the dramatic increase in the vaccine schedule).

TWO STORIES currently in the news illustrate how we’ve been taught to see autism.

From Norway, a September 18th story cautiously suggests what should be clear to any thinking third grader: THERE MAY ACTUALLY BE MORE AUTISM TODAY.

Dr. Tryti

Neuropsychologist Einar Aasen Tryti in ScienceNorway speculates that these increases may be real AND scarier still, they’re seeing MORE AUTISM AMONG THE YOUNGEST CHILDREN.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) recently presented startling figures on the increase in autism diagnoses from 2010 to 2022 (link in Norwegian). A fourfold increase in diagnoses among boys between two and five years old. A fivefold increase in diagnoses among girls between two and five years old.

A very real increase

"Awareness of autism has grown in society. That has probably contributed to more older children and adults being diagnosed," says Einar Aasen Tryti. He is a neuropsychologist and PhD candidate at Akershus University Hospital and the University of Oslo. "But the largest increase is among preschool children, and that can't be explained by increased awareness alone," he says. He believes that, at least for the youngest children, there could be a genuine rise in autism cases.

Dr. Tryti should know what he’s talking about, he diagnoses these children for a living.

He explains that the diagnostic criteria for autism have not changed since the late 1990s. "These criteria are the same, and they're very strict," he says. Tryti explains that children who meet these diagnostic criteria often have very limited eye contact, develop language very late, and struggle to use language socially. . . . "It’s difficult to imagine that these children wouldn’t have been identified earlier, which is why there's reason to believe this reflects a genuine increase," he says.

Another expert

Petra Aden, chief physician at Oslo University Hospital and leader of the neurorehabilitation department, agrees. "15 years ago, we would have diagnosed this type of autism in the same way as we do now," she said at a public event in Arendal in 2025. . . Aden's department at Oslo University Hospital has seen referrals of children triple since 2012. In other words, a formidable increase. "This affects us greatly. We lack resources everywhere, both in healthcare services and in municipalities," she said. Looking ahead, Aden warns of a massive and growing need for specialists and other resources in this field.

Cautiously speculating it’s more than genetics

Tryti:

"Most research articles on autism begin by emphasising that autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder with high heritability. Even though high heritability does not rule out the possibility that the environment can play a role, people are used to thinking of autism as something that isn't 'triggered' by the environment," he says.

No genetic epidemic

But genetics alone cannot account for the steep rise seen in recent years, he argues. "The occurrence of conditions determined by heredity should be fairly constant and not vary much over time or between demographic groups," he says. When such a sudden change occurs in something many believe to be innate, we need to take a step back and try to understand what we're really dealing with, says Tryti.

Immigrants

According to NIPH's report from early summer, autism diagnoses are increasing among preschool children of parents with immigrant backgrounds, particularly from Asia and Africa. When comparing children of parents with the lowest and highest incomes, the increase is almost twice as large among children of low-income parents. Tryti notes that this pattern is not unique to Norway. "Across all Western countries, autism in preschoolers is far more common among children of immigrant families," he says.

This is what we’ve seen in the US in the Somali population in Minnesota where the autism rate is one in every 16 children, one in 11 boys as reported by PBS.

What we were seeing in our Somali 4-year-olds were rates of one in 16.

The ScienceNorway article went on to still affirm that autism is genetic, but maybe, perhaps, it’s possible that there is also MORE AUTISM caused by something unknown and probably complex.

Alexandra Havdahl, head of the Autism Study at NIPH and one of the authors of the new report documenting the increase in Norway, agrees that no single factor explains the changes. Still, she points out that a significant part of the trend reflects greater awareness, alongside changes in diagnostic criteria and referral practices. "This is also shown in international research," says Havdahl.

The mystery lives on

Havdahl is concerned that speculation by professionals in the media about what they think the cause might be could be distracting. The focus should be on how we can help the children and their families, she writes in an email to Science Norway. . . . Havdahl cautions that speculation may also fuel stigma and place unnecessary strain on parents. "For now, there isn’t enough research to give clear answers. We should expect the explanations to be complex,” according to Havdahl.

And there we leave it. There are massively more autistic children, especially when you look at the youngest ones, but we don’t want to go there.

AND to show you just how fast someone can be attacked for daring to ask questions, check out this story from Ireland.

September 18th, Irish Examiner: Outrage as Danny Healy-Rae links autism to ‘lack of vitamins’ in Dáil debate

A member of the Irish parliament dared to suggest that something in the environment is behind the explosion in autism, now affecting five percent of Irish children.

It was “deeply disappointing” and a “jaw-dropping surprise” to hear Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae suggest that a lack of vitamins causes autism, an autistic advocate has said. Concern has grown in the community since Mr Healy-Rae made the comments in the Dáil on Wednesday during a discussion on a Sinn Féin motion on special education. Mr Healy-Rae began by saying: “Minister, it seems to me that autism and many of these complex needs are on the increase, we need to do more to find out what is causing it and if there is a reason.” He continued: “It seems to me that many more are presenting than in my younger days. And even when I was going to school, it didn’t seem to be an issue at all at that time — very few anyway.”

Healy-Rae was asked to “withdraw his remarks and issue an apology,” which he hasn’t done.

Blame Trump and Kennedy

An autistic father of two autistic children was in the gallery:

“Unfortunately there is a narrative carried on in the States at the moment with [president] Trump and [health secretary] Kennedy, I wonder is some of that starting to infiltrate into our own political discourse around autism, which is really regrettable.”

Not allowed

Sinn Féin TD Darren O'Rouke, who put forward the motion, has written to the ceann comhairle on the issue. He raised concerns to the Irish Examiner about the possible impact of this kind of misinformation being shared in the Dáil. “We have to push back on all of that, it’s completely ill-informed and based on no evidence or fact,” he said. “It’s pure rubbish and offensive to autistic people and their families. It undermines the challenge they face every day.” He said it was “deeply unhelpful”, and called on Mr Healy-Rae to withdraw his remarks.

“A natural variation in human neurology”.

And the autism organization As I Am which routinely celebrates neurodiversity and is out to make the whole country “Autism Friendly,” had this to say.

AsIAm, the national autism charity, described the remarks as “most unhelpful and deeply misinformed.” They said it was “a sharp reminder that Ireland is not immune from the growth of misinformation and disinformation that we are increasingly seeing in other jurisdictions.” The charity urged all politicians to consider the impact of their words: “We would ask all Oireachtas members to think about the impact of their words before they use their platform to add to the pervasive stigma, myths, and hurtful stereotypes that not only cause hurt but create barriers to diagnosis and support and pose broader public health concerns.” They emphasised that autism is “a natural variation in human neurology”.

So this is where we are. Doing anything to address the autism epidemic except pouring more money into early intervention and ABA and building more schools is simply not allowed.

EVEN IN NORWAY where there is a tiny question being raised in the medical community that something in the environment is behind the surge in disabled children, there’s pushback.



I can pretty much guarantee that Dr. Tryti won’t be heard from again. No one wants to seriously address autism because there’s just too much at stake. Even to suggest that it’s the environment opens the door to the vaccine controversy and that can never be allowed.

So Ireland and Norway both will somehow learn to live with more and more sick and disabled children. The rate of the disorder will continue to climb and officials everywhere will do nothing. There is no urgency here.

In June, ScienceNorway published the story, Significant rise in ADHD and autism diagnoses.

