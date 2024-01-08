Over the past seven years, since January, 2017, I’ve compiled news stories on the explosion in the special needs students everywhere. Schools around the world are forced to deal with inexplicable increases in children who are dysfunctional and disabled.

By now I’ve come across thousands of stories from the U.K. and Ireland.

In England there are officially18.2 percent of students with special needs. (However any percentage from England has to be an underestimate because there are just too many reports on thousands of children in England on waiting lists for years for a diagnosis of a learning problem.)

In Northern Ireland, it’s 23 percent with special needs.

Back in December, 2022, it was announced that more than 25 percent of Irish students have special education needs.

In Scotland, as of December, 2023, it’s 36.7 percent of students.

A broken system

Given these numbers, it should come as no surprise that times are tough for disabled students in the British Isles. As expected, there are huge, ever increasing waiting lists. They can’t build special schools fast enough in England. The British government is providing bailouts for county councils in debt over special ed costs with the provision that they reduce the number of disabled students on their rolls. (Good luck with that.)

We don’t see much of that happening in the U.S. despite an exploding special ed population here, but there are subtle beginnings.

In 2022, we learned that 15 percent of students in American had special education needs. https://www.edweek.org/teaching-learning/the-number-of-students-in-special-education-has-doubled-in-the-past-45-years/2023/07#:~:text=The%20number%20of%20students%20in%20special%20education%20has%20been%20steadily,15%20percent%20in%202021%2D22.

The number of students in special education in the United States has doubled over the past four decades, creating a rising share of public school kids who need special education services. That’s according to the Pew Research Center, which collected data from the National Center for Education Statistics for a report on students in special education for Disability Pride Month, which is celebrated each year in July. The total number of students in special education went from 3.6 million in the 1976-77 school year, to almost 7.3 million in 2021-22. These students now make up 15 percent of the K-12 student population across the country, nearly double what it was in the late 1970s….

Of course that 15 percent is an average and lots of places have much higher numbers.

Four years ago, Lewiston, ME reported 21 percent of students with special needs.

In 2020, Brainerd, MN had 22 percent.

In 2019, 23 percent of students in Hanover, VA were reported to have special needs.

In 2014, Staten Island, NY had 24 percent of students in special education.

In 2019, more than 25 percent of students in Rumford, ME had special needs.

In March, 2023, Columbia, PA put their special ed numbers at 25.6 percent.

And in February, 2023, Springfield, VT had 27 percent with special needs.

This is just a sample of the really concerning numbers that neither the CDC nor the Department of Education is at all concerned about.

Just like in Ireland and Britain, the volume of disabled students is taking its toll.

A story on December 31st shows what’s happening in Virginia.

THE SYSTEM IS “BROKEN”

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Commentary: Special education in Virginia is woefully inadequate. Improving access and instruction are key

https://richmond.com/opinion/column/commentary-special-education-in-virginia-is-woefully-inadequate-improving-access-and-instruction-are-key/article_d109a350-a591-11ee-afff-

…The reason is simple. Virginia’s system of special education, which serves 170,000 students across the commonwealth, is broken. It has been the subject of a scathing Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report to the General Assembly in 2020, an ongoing investigation by the United States Department of Education, and legal action by parents in the commonwealth. These actions all highlight Virginia’s ongoing failure to comply with basic requirements of federal special education programs…. Despite popular myths, the vast majority of students with disabilities are just as capable of grade-level learning as their general education peers. In fact, in Virginia, seven of 10 spend the majority of their school day in general education classrooms; the problem is that they simply are not learning in those classrooms. … The bill we are introducing this session will address well-documented challenges in Virginia’s system of special education. For example, we wait too long to identify students for services. When students are eligible, their education plans too often lack goals and services that allow them to learn and achieve at grade level. General educators feel unprepared to meet the needs of the students with disabilities in their classrooms. Principals feel unprepared to support the delivery of high-quality special education services. Special-education educators have unmanageable caseloads and lack the time to collaborate with their general education colleagues. Finally, parents are increasingly frustrated when their children fail to learn, often despite their own, significant investment of time and effort in the special education process….

MARINE, IL HAS SPECIAL SCHOOL

US diner transforms into a school for children with special needs https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/living/2023/12/15/us-diner-transforms-into-a-school-for-children-with-special-needs

A diner in Marine, Illinois in the United States changed into a school for elementary-aged special education students earlier this year. Now that it’s been open for eight weeks, The Nurture School seeks more students…. “We are open and currently serving students in kindergarten through fifth-grade who struggle in traditional special education settings and would love to support more students. We offer occupational therapy, speech, counseling and social emotional lessons throughout the day with a focus on cognitive therapy principles and the AIM (Accept, Identify, Move) curriculum. "We are approved by the Illinois State Board of Education to serve students with intellectual disabilities, specific learning disabilities, speech or language impairment, emotional disability, other health impairment, developmental delay and autism. We also offer an intensive program for students requiring 1:1 support.

MIDLAND, MI SPECIAL SCHOOL EXPANDS

https://www.ourmidland.com/news/article/midland-county-esa-breaks-ground-sugnet-school-18537387.php

With shovels in hand, the Midland County Educational Service Agency broke ground for a revitalization of Sugnet School on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The project will first build additional classrooms for K-12 students who are severely emotionally impaired, which will take a year. This will allow additional space for students to take a break if they feel overwhelmed. Next, it will also revitalize classrooms on the first floor to be more inviting…. The project was five years in the making, said Searles. Three Rivers Corporation began the first comprehensive needs assessment and helped determine what was most needed. Funding for the project will come from a bond passed in August 2022. It was the first time the MCESA ever pursued the passage of a bond, Searles said.

NEBRASKA WAITING LIST

Nebraska families waiting months for comprehensive autism evaluation https://www.ketv.com/amp/article/omaha-families-waiting-months-comprehensive-autism-evaluation/46269316

According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder in children is on the rise, and doctors said so is the demand for evaluations, and families are frustrated.

Annie Messina said her family first began the process of scheduling a comprehensive evaluation for her son in December 2022, and it wasn't until last week they received an appointment date. … Director of Munroe-Meyer Institute's Integrated Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders, Dr. Alice Shillingsburg, said they evaluate around 25 children each month, and Menousek said she's seeing between 40 and 50 children per month for a comprehensive evaluation. … Those waitlists are anywhere from six months to a year-long, and it's a wait Messina knows all too well.... Menousek said she believes the pandemic and the impact of social media have led to more demand for evaluations and longer wait lists. … "I think Facebook and TikTok have really opened the doors for people to understand the subtle early signs of autism."...

I can predict that we’ll be seeing more facilities for severely disabled students in America, just like in the U.K., and the waiting lists will grow longer and longer.

We’ll also become familiar with the description, ‘The system is broken,’ which I’ve also seen many times in reports from Britain and Ireland.

The system will eventually collapse, both here in across the Atlantic. No one can see anything in the future but continuous increases.

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