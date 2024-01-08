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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Jan 8, 2024

Until such time that Pharmakeia is no longer incharge, it would not matter how many bodies pile up in the streets or our institutions. Know your enemy. This is not an IQ test, this is a war between the light and the dark.

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 19, 2024

Japan's education system is collapsing too. The phenomenon of "futoko" children ("Futoko" = "School Refusal" in Japanese, I'm moving into JLPT N4 Japanese level very soon via my homeschool studies) is grappling Japan and Japanese parents, so many children, especially autistic (developmentally disabled, the "D.D." label also applies to non-autistics with dyslexia, dysgraphia, etc in Japan's system as well) are attempting s--cide or performing self harm/seeing no motivation to live after suffering 'educational' trauma, such as Japan's 'black school rules' (extreme school rules), attacks on individuality and creative talents, toilets being seen by other students/lack of private, clean toilets, etc.

Japan's skies are also (in the cities, such as Nagoya, Tokyo, etc) heavily grey, polluted, and have little, if ny, clean, blue air left in sight. According to YouTube channel "Let's Ask Shogo/Your Friend from Kyoto" Japan has the HIGHEST number of mental hospital beds in the world, and it's not rare for te severely disabled Japanese residents to be sent off to 'independent living' facilities, also grappling with lack of vacant space or with abusive staff, exact same 'neurodiversity' problems here in Florida. Even FL's skies are less and less blue and clean, sprayed heavily with aluminum adjuvants and silver iodide to 'save the climate', Ron Desantis approves these cloud seeding programs and HE HAS NOTHING AGAINST the Baker Act trafficking (and psych ward pimping/chemical and injection r-a-pe) of violent autistics with rage and meltdown problems caused by aluminum in the brain (or 'neurodiversity' by 'genetics').

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