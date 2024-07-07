On July 6th I wrote about a courageous doctor, Eithan Haim, who put his career on the line to speak out about gender mutilation going on at Texas Children’s Hospital.

One person left a comment on my story about a nurse at the same hospital who also went public about this. Naturally I was curious about what happened to her.

I did a quick search and found a story about this person in the New York Post.

June 23, 2024, Brave nurse tells The Post why she blew the whistle on Texas children’s hospital accused of manipulating parents into giving kids life-changing trans treatments

This nurse went into detail about what was happening at Texas Children’s. A nurse at the nation’s largest children’s hospital says doctors pressured parents to give their kids hormone therapy and other transgender medical interventions — warning that the children might kill themselves if they held off on treatments. Vanessa Sivadge has worked at a Texas Children’s Hospital clinic where kids are given gender-affirming care since 2021. She said doctors there were more driven by “ideology” than what was best for the youths, many of whom had additional underlying problems.

Scare tactics

“Parents were manipulated by doctors with an ideological agenda to go down this path of medical transition for their child,” Sivadge told The Post in an exclusive interview. “And I do think that doctors would use manipulative language to suggest that if they didn’t do this, their child would commit suicide or they would harm themselves.”

Malpractice

“There was just no discussion of what are the risks, what are the long-term effects.” Underlying problems Sivadge also saw that many patients had underlying issues, including past suicide attempts, autism diagnoses, depression and anxiety. She felt these issues were being dismissed in the name of prescribing hormones and other forms of transgender care. “Many of them had previous ER visits for attempted suicide, many of them are autistic, many of them are depressed and anxious, and that’s really devastating because it’s really clear there’s something else going on in addition to having confusion about their sexual identity,” she said. “That just really devastated me.”

Sivadge explained how doctors misdiagnosed patients to get Medicaid coverage in order to prescribe puberty blockers.

The Post cited the law that banned gender surgery in Texas in June 2023.

Sivadge joins Dr. Eithan Haim speaking out about “gender affirming care” at the hospital.

A doctor and a nurse from Texas Children’s Hospital have come forward to blow the whistle on the hospital’s transgender treatments of minors.google But she came forward in May 2023 to make specific allegations against Texas Children’s Hospital after another whistleblower, Dr. Eithan Haim — a surgeon who completed his residency at the hospital — leaked documents to Rufo in 2023 that purported to show the institution was conducting gender-affirming surgeries on kids in secret and against the law. Haim has since been charged by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas with four counts of violating HIPAA privacy laws.

After coming out publicly, the FBI showed up at Sivadge’s door.

After that interview, on July 24, 2023, the FBI showed up at Sivadge’s door. She said the visit was meant to intimidate her into silence. For 15 minutes, the agents lingered inside Sivadge’s home. She said they threatened her in the hopes she’d help them track down Haim, she said. “They said, ‘We’re here because we’re aware of your views on transgender medicine,'” Sivadge said of her interaction with the FBI. “They continued to talk and say, ‘You’re a person of interest in an investigation of someone who has released patient confidential information, violating HIPAA'” The agents said Sivadge wouldn’t be safe at work if she didn’t help them, she said. “They said, ‘We would like your help in finding him’ and ‘We would like you to help us expose him’ and ‘If you don’t do that, we will make your life very difficult.'”

While all of this sounds like the plot from a movie along the lines of the Constant Gardener, it’s real life.

Medicine today is run by the corporate state that totally controls and uses government forces against its own citizens.

The job of the people is to be compliant and never speak out.

I looked up the number of employees at Texas Children’s Hospital and found there are around 13,000, including 3,500 nurses.

I can imagine that more than a few knew about gender surgery going on where healthy children are being irrevocably damaged. Why were only two people willing to expose what’s happening?

Leave a comment