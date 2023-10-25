A new story got my attention because it shows just how much we’ve been lied to and what we’ve been conditioned to believe.

A district in South Carolina is seeing an unusually high percent of students with special needs. The superintendent thinks it might be “overidentification.”

Here’s the October 24th story:

Upstate Today, Seneca, SC: School District of Oconee County taking stock of special ed department https://upstatetoday.com/news/school-district-of-oconee-county-taking-stock-of-special-ed-department/article_d6a5e786-7226-11ee-8b26-33d00dfdca47.html

WALHALLA — After looking at what staff termed “potential overidentification” of special education students, the School District of Oconee County has decided to perform an analysis of its special education programs. Superintendent Michael Thorsland requested the school board at its Oct. 16 meeting approve a request for proposals for a consultant to review the district’s special education processes. “The bottom line is, for a couple of years, you’ve heard us talking about potential overidentification,” Thorsland said. “Whereas statewide and nationwide, the percent of students who have IEPs (individualized education programs) is in the 13, maybe 14 percent range, we’ve been over 20 (percent) for a number of years. …

Of course the cost of this is big.

“That’s a significant number,” he said. “Six hundred students, and then you figure out … I mean, just the staffing we put in, we were talking $1.5 million to $2 million a year.”

There is no mention of how autism factors in this, but I suspect it’s part of it.

The truth is, in the past 20 years we’ve watched the autism rate continually climbing to where it’s one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys officially.

Without a doubt within a year or two, it will much higher.

When that happens, no one will care.

Officials will once again solemnly declare that they don’t know if there’s ever been a real increase in autism. It may be more better recognition, even greater awareness.

Nothing is supposed to be changing. IF more than 20 percent of children in Oconee County School District have special needs that can’t be right. That’s way too many, according to officials who have to pay for this.

THE TRUTH is lots of places have higher than average numbers of special ed students.

Local media coverage typically mentions the numbers in passing, and no one ever sees a pattern here, but this is where we’re all headed.

Where I live, Chippewa Falls, WI, the rate https://lacrossetribune.com/chp/news/local/need-for-special-education-services-rises-in-chippewa-falls-public-schools-as-district-looks-to/article_0cdd38fc-2198-11ee-b8e8-675b892d1484.html was just updated to 18 percent.

That’s nothing. Here are stories I’ve gathered for years.

Manhattan, NY: 19 percent of students are sped. https://www.silive.com/news/2014/11/more_staten_island_students_re.html

Brooklyn, NY: 19 percent of students are sped. https://www.silive.com/news/2014/11/more_staten_island_students_re.html

Milwaukee, WI: 19 percent of students are sped. 9/23 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/2023/09/07/op-ed-more-special-education-funding-is-needed/

Hays, KS: 19 percent of students are sped. https://www.thekansan.com/special/20190502/brown-v-board-of-education-challenge-in-hays-lies-in-funding-special-education/

Marquette, MI: nearly 20 percent of students are sped. https://www.upmatters.com/election/ylehq-upmatters/special-education-millage-and-its-impact-on-nice-community-schools/amp/

Delaware Public Schools: 20 percent of students sped. https://www.delawarepublic.org/post/dept-ed-says-more-money-needed-rise-special-needs-students

Massachusetts: 20 percent of students are sped. https://www.sentinelandenterprise.com/2023/07/16/mass-house-answering-call-for-special-education-funding/amp/

Lewiston, ME: 21 percent of students are sped. https://www.sunjournal.com/2020/03/02/lewiston-school-budget-linked-to-goals/

Brainerd, MN: 22 percent of students are sped. https://www.brainerddispatch.com/news/education/4933721-Number-of-special-ed-students-in-Brainerd-outpace-state-average

The Bronx, NY: 23 percent of students are sped. https://www.silive.com/news/2014/11/more_staten_island_students_re.html

Hanover, VA: 23 percent of students are sped. https://www.nbc12.com/2019/01/17/hanover-schools-look-hire-new-counselors-focus-students-with-disabilities/

West Canaan, NH: 24 percent of students are sped. https://www.vnews.com/Mascoma-Budget-Up-21961855

Columbia, PA: 25.6 percent of students are sped. https://lancasteronline.com/news/regional/columbia-drafts-plan-to-serve-its-higher-than-average-number-of-students-needing-special-education/article_e0aea116-c90f-11ed-9ba6-b32352f656e9.html

Springfield, VT: percent of students are sped. https://www.sevendaysvt.com/vermont/state-increases-oversight-of-springfield-schools-due-to-special-ed-violations/Content?oid=37617090&media=AMP+HTML

Follow the autism numbers.

Officially one in every 22 children in California has an autism diagnosis. https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/addm-community-report/california.html

In Florida, nearly one in 20 children has an autism diagnosis. https://www.bocaratontribune.com/bocaratonnews/2023/08/aba-centers-of-florida-opens-flagship-autism-care-center-in-boca-raton-to-provide-children-on-the-spectrum-with-the-care-that-they-need-quickly/?amp

WITH these increases in the autism rate, it’s to be expected that special education numbers will continue to soar.

The cost of special ed may be $2 million in Oconee County, SC currently, but that’s only going to get worse.

No one is supposed to ask why it’s happening. We just need to keep on paying and paying.

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