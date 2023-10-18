Over the past two decades we’ve adjusted to more and more children diagnosed with autism. Several generations have grown up with autism as a fact of life.

There are no congressional committees looking into the autism numbers like they did at the beginning of the 21st century. Medical experts and health authorities have absolutely no interest in what makes a child autistic.

The population of children with autism is aging into adulthood and that will be increasingly a crisis everywhere, but I can guarantee that the issues will be more funding and more services without any real concern over the fact that autism is now an adult disorder too.

The epidemic shows no signs of leveling off so the need to provide for more children with autism will continue, along with adults. I don’t know how governments will handle this.

Recently unbelievable numbers were in the news in Canada.

In Ontario, parents are demanding Premier Doug Ford’s government do something to address the 60,000 children on waitlists for autism services.

October 16, 2023, Toronto City News: Parents call for change as waitlist for autism services grows to 60,000 in Ontario https://toronto.citynews.ca/video/2023/10/16/parents-call-for-change-as-waitlist-for-autism-services-grows-to-60000-in-ontario/

Parents of children with autism protested at Queen's Park to draw attention to delays in therapy and problems in special education affecting autistic children. As Tina Yazdani reports, the waitlist to access core autism services has grown to 60,000.

In 2019 when the Ford government took over, there were 23,000 children on waiting lists for services. Now the numbers have essentially tripled, despite the promise to eliminate the wait time.

Children today in Ontario can expect a five to seven year wait for any services after being diagnosed.

The government has doubled funding to over $483 million (U.S), but that will only cover core services for 10,000 children, according to the Toronto City News..

One parents quoted in the news coverage said this: “We have to decide as a society, do we care? Can we come out and support other parents whose children are disabled? This can happen to any of us.”

These will increasingly be the questions we all face.

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