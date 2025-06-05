June 4th ABC News announced that HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy will soon require doctors to learn about good nutrition as part of their medical school training.

RFK Jr. to tell medical schools to teach nutrition or lose federal funding —The health secretary says he will issue the edict within a year

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he plans to tell American medical schools they must offer nutrition courses to students or risk losing federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services. Speaking at an event in North Carolina in April, Kennedy lamented, "There's almost no medical schools that have nutrition courses, and so [aspiring physicians] are taught how to treat illnesses with drugs but not how to treat them with food or to keep people healthy so they don't need the drugs." He added, "One of the things that we'll do over the next year is to announce that medical schools that don't have those programs are not going to be eligible for our funding, and that we will withhold funds from those who don't implement those kinds of courses." . . . A study published in the Journal of Biomedical Education in 2015 surveyed 121 American medical schools in 2012-2013 and found that medical students spend, on average, only 19 hours on required nutrition education over their four years. Those numbers have frustrated some nutrition experts, who argue doctors should focus more on preventing diet-driven conditions like obesity and diabetes and less on prescribing drugs that treat the problems. "I think there's a great sense of urgency that we have to do something about this," said Dr. David Eisenberg, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who told ABC News that requiring nutrition education at all medical schools is "long overdue." . . . A representative for the Association of American Medical Colleges, which counts more than 170 medical schools among its members, declined to comment but told ABC News that an e-survey of medical schools the group conducted last year found that every school that responded reported "covering nutrition content in some form." Still, the 2015 study, conducted by two researchers from the University of North Carolina and one from Harvard, painted a damning picture of the state of nutrition education at America's medical schools. "Many US medical schools still fail to prepare future physicians for everyday nutrition challenges in clinical practice," the authors wrote.

One might think that doctors would be required to have an extensive background in this area, but the concept that what we eat can dramatically affect our health seems to be a foreign idea to 21st century medicine given that it is barely covered in a typical medical school curriculum.

I asked Ken Stoller, MD about his reaction to Kennedy’s plan. Dr. Stoller is a long time critic of mainstream medical practices and the control of the pharmaceutical industry over healthcare in America.

This is his open letter to HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

On Teaching Medical students Nutrition

Given that HHS now wants all medical schools to teach a course in nutrition we need some context. First and foremost, the current teaching paradigm for medical schools is still the foundational piece of Rockefeller medicine where physicians were only to learn enough to prescribe patented medicines. They were to know nothing about nutrition, nothing about parasitology, nothing about environmental medicine, nothing about what causes cancer or how to treat it beyond what a pharmaceutical company dictated.

For well over half a century only 20% of medical schools had a course in nutrition. The average length of that course was two hours. It was almost always taught by the senior hospital dietician. Yes, the person who was in charge of the delicious (NOT) menu hospital patients were served up. So, in that worthless two hours we were told about calories, and fat and sugar. How high fructose corn syrup was good for us but fat wasn’t, how cereal was good for us, but eggs weren’t, how seed oils were great for heart health, but fruit oils weren’t, how a low salt diet was good for blood pressure, which is one of many myths circulating and continues to circulate.

It is one thing to have a course in nutrition, but who exactly is going to teach it and how will it be taught?

Having a course in nutrition, like the one I had when I matriculated at Penn State, was less than worthless. Mandating driver’s ed to the blind won’t accomplish anything but wasting everyone’s time at best.

For decades the food pyramid was controlled by Big Ag and others who wanted us eating what they made, not what was healthy.

So let’s teach nutrition, but not Big Ag, Big Pharma nutrition. If I only had a dime for every time I told a patient to eat what their ancestors ate and avoid the ultra-high processed foods and slop served up by corporations.

First and foremost, we need to officially embrace, at a government level, what good nutrition actually is and that can be taught with uniformity, but I don’t see the current medical paradigm allowing that to take place.

K Paul Stoller MD, FACHM

Fides constantis, Dilectio absoluta, Vita aeterna

Hyperbaric & Integrative Medicine

One has to worry about the power and control of Big Ag, as Dr. Stroller points out.

The American diet typically is loaded with toxic chemicals and processed, denatured food making us the sickest people on earth. Doctors are going to have to be educated in what a healthy diet actually is AND in what all the bad food is doing to us.

Training doctors about nutrition is urgent and so is waking up the American people to how our food is actually killing us. Starting on October 1st in the UK, TV ads for junk food will be banned before 9 pm. We need to see things like this in the US too.

There has to be a concerted effort to promote natural, non-GMO, organic food and a strong condemnation of the food dyes, the high fructose corn syrup, the hydrogenated oils, the seed oils, the aspartame and all the other additives that are poisoning us.

How strong will the message to doctors actually be? How much change will we really see?

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment

Put $50,000 in the right hands and you can test battery acid as skin lotion—Movie: The Constant Gardener 2005