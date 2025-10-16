This recent story is proof that our media is just as captured as the medical establishment and the regulatory agencies.

HOW THE MEDIA PROMOTES VACCINES….

Oct 13, 2025, Greater Long Island: Long Island parents are questioning everything as autism rates rise

By Mike White

White is described as “the founder of Greater Long Island Media Group, Inc. He has 25 years’ worth of journalism experience at newspapers large and small, including the New York Post and Daily News.”

I find it interesting that Mike White has been in journalism for 25 years and yet essentially, he gives us the same old tired claims we’ve all heard for the past quarter century. Clearly the non-stop increases in the autism rate haven’t made any impression on him.

Here’s his intro:

This feature focuses on Long Island families and their lived experiences around autism. It’s reported with empathy and grounded in verified context. You’ll hear from parents on their search for answers and care. Public health guidance and expert consensus are included for balance. The goal: understanding — not taking sides.

So is this fair and balanced?

In truth, as you will see, the real goal here is to push the timeless narrative that vaccines are safe, vaccines save lives, and there is no link to autism, despite what ill-informed parents might think. White’s experts are only from ONE SIDE, so clearly “understanding” was not his goal.

PHOTO: GLI

White begins by telling us about Melissa Aguanno who has a 7 year old son with autism.

Now 7 years old, Jayden is still working on simple skills. “My kid can’t kick a soccer ball,” Aguanno told Greater Long Island. “He just now started learning to walk up and down the stairs.” Aguanno, a criminal defense attorney from Medford, is now making a documentary about life with Jayden, who has what’s known as Level 3 autism — the most profound form of autism spectrum disorder. He still wears diapers. Though he’s gifted in math, he can become violent when frustrated. Eating properly has also been a major hurdle for him. She knows now he’ll never live on his own, and she’ll never be an empty nester.

At least White isn’t showing us the nice side of autism with a high functioning child with mild symptoms, but evidently the fact that a third of the ever-growing number of children with autism have profound autism doesn’t bother him.

We’re told Aguanno is producing a movie about raising a child with profound autism.

Her upcoming film, What’s Next for Jayden, takes viewers inside their daily life and the realities of raising a profoundly autistic child in America.

Vaccines

When Jayden was diagnosed at age two, his mother wanted slow up the vaccination schedule and had certain suspicions about a link to the MMR.

“I’m not anti-vaccine,” she said, noting that Jayden lost his limited speech after his first MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine dose. “I won’t say it caused it, however I will say I do believe that some kids might have something, gene-wise, that’s different — and maybe that certain vaccines will trigger a response.”

Of course the pediatrician, believing it was just a coincidence I’m sure, wouldn’t allow that, and she was subsequently dismissed from the practice for delaying the second MMR.

White continues

As autism rates rise, more parents are questioning what they put into their children’s bodies — from food and vitamins to medicine and vaccines — and some are finding themselves at odds with the very doctors they rely on.

Actually the word “rise” hardly describes the explosion in autism over the last 25 years. White doesn’t tell us that the current autism rate in the U.S. is one in every 31 children, one in 19 boys. And of course there is no mention that in California autism strikes one in 19 children, one in 12 boys, and since that state is credited to keep the best surveillance records on autism, we can all see where we’re headed.

No matter, autism has never and will never actually increase officially. This is the “really big lie about autism.”

White is sure that there is no link between the “rise” in autism and the ever-increasing vaccine schedule because “decades of studies have found no demonstrated connection between vaccines and autism.”

White includes a link to the recent Danish population study on aluminum in vaccines and autism. Clearly he hasn’t looked into the charges of fraud surrounding that research.

In truth this whole article is an endorsement of vaccines. White cites another mother of an autistic child who was dismissed by her child’s pediatrician and struggled to find someone who shared her concerns about vaccines.

White then gives us pro-vax experts to dispel all our fears. One pediatrician, Gary Eddey, with 40 years experience, dismissed the whole idea that there is any increase in autism.

He said the apparent rise in autism diagnoses has more to do with shifting definitions than with an actual surge in cases. “Classic autism probably hasn’t increased at all,” he said. “The numbers changed because we changed the diagnostic categories.” Eddey said vaccines and autism have been studied extensively, and evidence shows no correlation. Still, he added, parental worry is natural — and even healthy.

Parents just don’t get it. They need to be educated.

He emphasized that vaccines have a very low side-effect rate and that autism is a complex, multifactorial condition. For Eddey, the lesson is simple: Pediatricians need to take time to teach, not just dictate.

The second half of the article is all about the benefits of vaccines and dispelling fears.

So it seems that White has done his job. After giving us two autism moms with vaccine worries, he then becomes a spokesperson for the industry.

While White may think he did a conclusive and fair job presenting both sides, it was more of the same cover-up that is universally produced by the mainstream media.

To the casual reader this report may sound like legitimate, but in reality it was more propaganda.

Here are some of the facts that White either unknowingly or willfully left out of the story.

White makes no mention of the fact that over 80 percent of children with autism regress or lose learned skills just like Jayden did.

Dr. Toby Rogers cited that statistic from the MIND Institute at UC-Davis during his congressional testimony before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on September 9, 2025,

The key study that helps us to understand the relative impact of the different toxicants that contribute to causing autism is Ozonoff et al. 2018. Using a brilliant study design they showed that up to 88% of autism cases are characterized by autistic regression — the child was developing normally and then suddenly the child lost eye contact, speech, and the ability to socialize with others. This suggests an acute toxic exposure and we now have eyewitness testimony from thousands of parents that the acute toxic exposure that preceded the autistic regression was a “well baby” vaccine appointment.

Studies show no link

“We practice Western medicine and rely on high-quality, peer-reviewed studies”

I seriously doubt that White ever actually looked at the pro-vaccine research he cites.

A legitimate reporter would ask:

Who funded the studies?

What pharma connections did the researchers have?

What kind of studies were they?

We’ve had decades of easily flawed and manipulated population studies as proof of vaccine safety, with no acknowledgment that this is the least reliable type of science.

White seems unaware of people like Hannah Poling, the girl from Georgia whose case of vaccine-induced autism was conceded by the federal government in 2008, or the more than 80 cases in federal Vaccine Court where claimants were quietly awarded compensation for autism caused by vaccines.

What about the words of the late Dr. Bernadine Healy?

In 2008 Dr. Healy, former head of the National Institutes of Health, told CBS News that the science hadn’t been done on vaccines. No one has studied to see if a certain subgroup of children were susceptible to vaccine injury. We’ve never studied the kids who regressed just like Hannah Poling.

AND we’ve still not studied them, seventeen years later.

For more on Hannah Poling and Dr. Healy see:

The goal: understanding — not taking sides

White cited several doctors endorsing the safety of vaccines and unconcerned with the autism rates that always are increasing.

So if White intended not to take sides, but be fair and balanced, where are the doctors who do share parents’ concerns about vaccines?

Where is the voice of Dr. Paul Thomas who witnessed and acknowledged firsthand a child regressing after vaccination and is very public in his concerns?

Dr. Thomas has been open about how doctors profit from vaccinating according to the schedule. Big Pharma pays well for their cooperation.

Paul Thomas, MD explains the financial incentives for doctors to vaccinate.

Where was Dr. Ken Stoller?

In 2020, the Medical Board of California revoked Dr. Stoller’s medical license for giving medical vaccine exemptions to ten children, including a four month old with congestive heart failure and an infant who woke up in a pool of blood the day after routine vaccinations.

California is adamant that there will be no vaccine exemptions, even medical ones for sick children. All doctors must comply.

Dr. Stoller is sure that the action taken against him by the state of California was also due to his work developing genetic screening for children susceptible to adverse reactions to vaccines.

Liability free

White fails to note that the pediatricians endorsing the safety of vaccines have no liability for any injuries from administering vaccines nor do the vaccine makers. The federal government indemnified them all back in 1986, which quickly led to a huge increase in the vaccine schedule.

Show us the adults

So is White curious at all about where all the adults with autism are right now?

IF, as he tells us, all the autism is the result of an expanded definition, one in every 31 adults should be showing the recognizable signs of autism we see so often in our children.

And a third of these adults should have profound autism which means they are like our kids, in diapers, non-verbal, head-banging. No one has ever shown us this population, yet we are supposed to believe they exist somewhere, undetected.

At a time when vaccine fears are growing

Telling us to shut our eyes to the autism travesty won’t make it go away. Dismissing mothers who have legitimate concerns about vaccines has no relationship to the real world.

We need to recognize how damaged our children really are. Autism is an often devastating condition with OFFICIALLY no known cause, cure or prevention.

The sickest generation

We need to stop isolating autism. There is an ever-growing list of developmental disorder now plaguing our children: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) Global developmental delay (GDD), anxiety, oppositional-defiant disorder, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, pathological demand avoidance (PDA).

And the damage goes far beyond developmental disorders. We have the sickest generation in history. There are soaring rates of life-threatening allergies, asthma, diabetes, seizure disorder, just to name of few of the conditions now common among children everywhere. Somehow all this is acceptable to the medical community and the mainstream media—all with deep ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

If anyone wants to see proof of what’s happening, all they have to do is check out my website Loss of Brain Trust , where I’ve posted almost 11,000 news reports from January 2017 until the present. They are all about the impact of the sick and disabled children flooding our schools. There is no end in sight and eventually the financial cost will collapse everything.

Will nothing change?

So will reporters like Mike White just continue to line up lots of doctors who get personal kickbacks from vaccinating their patients and have no liability if a child is injured to assure us vaccines don’t cause autism and keep telling us there is no autism epidemic?

The truth is the media has been covering up the damage for decades; they’re not going to suddenly honestly cover this.

AND IF YOUR CHILD is the next one who regresses after the MMR, it’s a safe bet that your doctor won’t care and will continue to vaccinate that child or fire you from the practice, just like Melissa Aguanno experienced.

And the damage will continue….

We all need to ask: How long will this be allowed to go on?

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

