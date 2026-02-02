Part of the RICO suit against the American Academy of Pediatrics includes the parents of four children who were victims of an unsafe, unchecked, liability-free, ever-expanding vaccination schedule.

Below is the story of two of those children, twins who died after being vaccinated. Their mother is part of this lawsuit.

Idaho resident Andrea Shaw’s two children — fraternal twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw — both died last year, eight days after receiving their 18-month vaccines. According to the complaint, the Shaw family’s physician dismissed the parents’ warnings about the family’s history of adverse reactions to the flu vaccine. The doctor was following AAP guidance, “which does not generally recognize family history of vaccine reactions.” A day after their vaccination, Shaw’s children were taken to the emergency room for a series of symptoms documented as “post-immunization reaction, initial encounter.” A week later, the children died. Local authorities launched a homicide investigation against their mother, based on the suspicion that she caused their deaths. The investigation is still active.

Children’s Health Defense covered their story on Jan 21, 2026

Police: Investigation Still ‘Active’ 8 Months After Idaho Twins Died Following Vaccinations

Payette, Idaho police said they are still investigating the deaths of 18-month-old twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw, who died in their Idaho home a week after receiving the flu vaccine and other routine shots. Authorities continue to withhold records and have not disclosed a cause or manner of death, citing an active investigation. . . .

According to the AAP, stories like the one about what happened to the Shaw twins aren’t real.

The most protected industry

In July 2025, the AAP published this report, AAP has been leading voice on childhood vaccine ... where they justified the protection given to vaccine makers.

The AAP also advocated for the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which created the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, a no-fault alternative to the tort system with compensation to families in rare cases of vaccine injury. The act was established after lawsuits against vaccine producers led some to say they might stop manufacturing certain vaccines, which would have disrupted the vaccine supply and prices.

The AAP backed further protection for the industry and medical providers in the Supreme Court case of Bruesewitz v. Wyeth in 2011.

Bruesewitz v Wyeth: Ensuring the Availability of Children’s ...

The AAP continues to claim that childhood vaccines are rigorously tested and shown to be safe. Additionally they claim that all the science shows no connection to developmental disabilities like autism.

Fact Checked: Childhood Vaccines Are Carefully Studied ...

Fact Checked: Vaccines: Safe and Effective, No Link to ...

There are no safety studies

The lawsuit involving Andrea Shaw, Children’s Health, and Drs Ken Stoller and Paul Thomas alleges that authentic safety studies have never been done on the vaccines in the childhood schedule. Furthermore, the suit claims the close financial ties to vaccine makers, including Pfizer, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur, put profit over the interests of children.

SEE: Breaking: Children’s Health Defense Hits AAP With RICO ...

The photo of Dallas and Tyson Shaw is a sad reminder that vaccines, like any medical product, carry inherent risks—something the AAP refuses to acknowledge. Covering up those risks with industry-controlled studies and as well suppressing conflicting research has become the hallmark of an organization that professes to care about the health of children.

Please like, comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“