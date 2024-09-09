The far-reaching impact from our toxic food extends even to childbearing. More and more women can’t conceive because of the high sugar levels in their bodies. Women are not ovulating. Doctors deal with the effect, not the cause. That’s where the money is, as Dr. Casey Means explains here.

1:50:00—2:05:30

Infertility

Calley: Let me just give you one example that I think will be really relevant to people listening.

Infertility is a huge issue, as Casey mentioned, PCOS which is the leading cause of female infertility.

So PCOS is the leading cause of female infertility. Anyone listening of childbearing age will know about this.

It’s an epidemic right now. It’s gone up multiples in the past generation.

Tucker: What does it stand for?

Casey: Polycystic ovarian syndrome .

Calley: I know OBGYNs from Harvard who could not answer that question. This is not an exaggeration. OBGYNs are not taught what the condition is. They’re only taught what the intervention is.

Tucker: Always start with the dumb questions first.

Calley: So when a woman, and many women listening will have PCOS and . . .when they’re put on a cascading set of interventions—

Tucker: Can you tell me what it is?

Calley: It’s insulin resistance. It is not related to insulin resistance, which is on the spectrum diabetes. It is insulin resistance. PCOS is a metabolic condition. Casey can speak a little bit more to it, but it’s fundamentally related to what—

Casey: So PCOS essentially, you have an ovary, that ovary’s making hormones, and when that ovary is stimulated by excess insulin, which is the hormone in the blood that helps us take blood sugar out of the blood into the cells, insulin levels go up in the setting of metabolic dysfunction.

We basically destroy our cells with our toxic food and lifestyle. The cells can no longer process sugar to energy. So the cell rejects sugar and it stays in the bloodstream. The body compensates by making more insulin to try and drive the sugar into the cell that’s putting up a block because it’s broken essentially.

That high insulin floats all around the body and does bad things all over the body like drives cancer growth and also stimulates the ovary to make more testosterone.

So you have women who are supposed to be making estrogen and progesterone in very specific levels throughout the hormone cycle so that we can ovulate. And instead, insulin is driving the ovary to create testosterone, which totally disturbs the balance between all the sex hormones in the female body. And we don’t ovulate.

So you get these cysts that form because you’ve got an egg trying to basically like ovulate, but instead, it can’t because the hormones are disrupted because of insulin, which is because of metabolic dysfunction because of our food. And we get infertility because we’re not ovulating. . . .

And this condition is reversible in as little as 12 weeks with dietary interventions. There is peer reviewed studies to show this.

If we get our blood sugar levels under control, and our insulin levels under control, we restore the hormonal balance. In many women, all the symptoms will disappear, and they’ll be able to become fertile.

And yet doctors do not learn, the average doctor is getting zero education in nutrition, so they don’t even see this.

They reach for the meformin. The treatment that the OBGYNs are giving to these women is a diabetes drug, and they’re not talking about blood sugar.

I started a company called LEVELS, https://www.levels.com/ which the consumer has access to a device called a continuous glucose monitor.

There are so many women in our community who have PCOS, whose doctors, who want to understand their blood sugar so that they can naturally heal their PCOS, and these are not devices that they will give. They will only give it to late stage type 2 diabetics—even though we know PCOS is insulin resistance and that if we can monitor our blood sugar with this device and get our blood sugar under better control, it can absolutely set us up to naturally heal.

But it’s not being talked about by the OGBYNs because doctors are not trained to see this.

Calley: This is everything, right? This connects everything.

This topic, any woman dealing with infertility, this connects everything because the doctor doesn’t know what Casey just described. They don’t know. They did not learn the physiology of why people actually get this condition, and they eat what they kill.

So that do they want more than anything? They want an IVF procedure.

They want an invasive surgical procedure. It’s a goldmine.

From an economic perspective, it’s a goldmine. If that woman goes on a keto diet, which is the best for best reversal technique for PCOS ever studied, 12 weeks, they are robbing that doctor, just from an economic perspective, of tens of thousands of dollars for a gruesome, invasive IVF procedure, which a great procedure, but I think we all should agree, that woman across the table would love to hear that there’s a more natural way, and just the correct way to reverse this condition.

Casey: If the woman doesn’t heal the underlying metabolic issues—

Calley: She’s going to have more issues.

Casey: For the baby too. Even if you get pregnant with IVF, which is wonderful if that can happen, if you’re not healing the root cause issues of the metabolic dysfunction, that’s affecting the fetus, and affecting the mom’s future risk of disease.

So by ignoring this, we’re just continuing to put people on this treadmill. This is what happened to my mom.

And I just want to be super clear. The picture of doctors here is very negative, but again, I just want to emphasize doctors are not doing this nefariously. There is just systemic misunderstanding, and there are many doctors who are waking up and teaching themselves these types of things, but it is very still, very fringe and small.

Calley: Their vacation houses are paid for by committing more interventions. . . .

Tucker: I just want to refer you back to your own life and the decisions you made, and I think that’s going to be very hard for a lot of people. . .

You’re the only person I’ve ever met who’s done that, and that’s pretty discouraging. That’s a pretty discouraging—

Casey: There is a tribe, I will say, it’s happening. There is a tribe. It’s coming from the bottom up.

There’s functional medicine. You spoke with Mark Hyman. There is movement, it’s happening.

And you look what’s happening with independent media. You’re talking about this. Joe Rogan’s talking about this.

People care, people are listening and people are waking up.

Americans want to be healthy. That’s the thing. Doctors are trained to think patients are noncompliant and lazy. That is not true.

Calley: People are flocking—

Casey: Americans want to be healthy, but the entire system is rigged.

Tucker: Okay, so that leads me to my last topic that I hope we can get, and I hope you will be as personal and specific as you can be.

What do you eat? I think anyone who’s made it to this point in the conversation is like, this is a bigger deal than I realized it was.

The consequences to me personally are the worst possible, pancreatic cancer, Alzheimer’s. There’s nothing worse.

You made the point; poor people are at a disadvantage. That’s one liberal talking point that’s true. They are.

The stuff’s expensive. The only people I know who know anything about this are rich people, privileged people.

Casey: It’s weaponized against them.

Tucker: I can tell that that’s true. So, but even if you can afford to buy expensive food, how do you do that? What do you do?

What do you eat? What don’t you eat?

Casey: Number one thing that people need to understand is we need to stop eating ultra processed food.

Tucker: So what is ultra processed food. Give like examples.

Casey: Absolutely. So ultra processed food is basically all the things that you’re seeing at the grocery store that have this laundry list of ingredients that usually are based on three ingredients: ultra processed flour, ultra processed added sugars and ultra processed seed oil.

So this is going to be like white flour, cane sugar and things like cottonseed oil, safflower oil, sunflower oil, soybean oil.

These crappy foods that did exist a hundred and fifty years ago, ultrafine white flour, added sugars and seed oil.

Tucker: So it’s like all the brand name foods.

Casey: It’s like everything. We have a list in book of what you should not eat, and it’s basically everything at the grocery store.

We should all be shopping at the—there are 9,000 farmers markets in the United States right now.

People can make the effort and reprioritize their values to focus on getting nutritious food.

We need to be eating organic, unprocessed foods for the vast majority of our calories, and we need to get back to having a sense of pride and responsibility in our households to cook food.

One of the unintentional downsides of the feminist movement is that we somehow made people feel that food preparation was like a less than activity. I bought into this for my entire early professional life. It was somehow beneath me. I was like a slave in the kitchen, if I was cooking for a husband or family.

There is no more important thing we can be doing than feeding our children and families healthy food, but less than 30 percent of American families are eating together more than once per week.

We need to be sitting down at the dinner table, eating real, unprocessed food cooked with love at home.

We eat 40 to 70 metric tons of food in our lifetime. That’s a lot of food. This is the molecular information that is building our bodies, building our brains, making our hormones, feeding our micro biome.

The food what we are built on, and right now, 70 percent of it is trash made from a factory to addict us.

Of course we’re sick.

That is number one.

So to answer your question very specifically, I don’t follow dietary dogma. I eat organic, unprocessed foods that I buy at the farmers market, and I cook every single meal for my partner and I. And when I have children in the next few years, I am so deeply excited to cook every meal for them from scratch because there’s nothing more important.

For people who can’t necessarily get to a farmers market, go to—

Tucker: You are radical. I love it. It’s such a total rejection at every level of the values of our society.

Casey: I was so deep in this in my 20s, I cannot even tell you, like I was deep, deep in the opposite of this.

I believe that people, no one wants to be sick, but the answer is on our forks. So I would say, to get very specific now, organic fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, legumes, meat, poultry, eggs, game meats, grass fed, organic, pasture raised.

Tucker: What about cheese?

Casey: Cheese, dairy, but grass fed, high quality organic. The molecular information in these factory farmed cows that are jammed with antibiotics and hormones, that milk is not what you want to be drinking.

It’s the quality of the milk. Organic food has more nutrients than non-organic food. —It’s at Costco now, grass-fed cheese.

How wild is it that it’s illegal to buy raw milk in this country?

Calley: They have parmesan at Costco that’s imported from Europe. The lactose in all those allergies that have all just started in the past 30 years are because of the toxicity of the food, not the food itself.

All these foods, anything that we ate 10,000 years ago that we’re evolutionary made to eat is generally fine. It’s what’s been done to the food.

So pasture raised, a pasture raised, which has just been beef for all of history, that just means they’re outside. They’re eating grass.

Now most industrial farmed meat, they’re inside there, they have cortisol because they’re so stressed, and they’re eating GMO corn and soy. That impacts their biology, so actually the factory farm meat has a much higher omega six content, whereas ones eating grass outside, much more omega three fatty acids. Omega six is inflammatory, omega three is not.

We go through this in the book, but just being on the path of curiosity about this, eating food how it’s meant to be made and meant to be raised the actual biology makeup of the food itself is different when it’s factory farmed. You’re actually eating a traditionally, factory raised meat, you’re much more inflammatory, items are going into your body.

So you just always need to strive— but as much as you can get away from the pesticides being sprayed on this food, as much as you can get to how the food has been raised for all of history up until a couple of generations ago, because the way food is manufactured and the stuff that is put on food is very corrupt.

It’s just not the case in other countries. So as much as you get to how it’s been made forever, the better. And that’s why we say, and how if we were in charge of everything, I would fire every single nutrition scientists in the government. I’d stop every single, all this complicated nutrition guidelines.

The point of the USDA putting out thousands of studies literally and all this guidance, is to confuse people because they’re bought off by the food companies.

I’d replace it with one guideline, that we need to, as a public policy matter, reduce ultra processed food consumption in children.

Tucker: Where are you on sugar?

Casey: Sugar is, the amount of added sugar that we’re eating in this country is astronomical.

The average American is eating over 100 pounds of added sugar per year.

In the 1800s, it was less than five pounds. We are overwhelming our bodies with this material that is destroying our cellular health.

The body has to do something with all of that sugar, right? And so the body is, knows how to turn sugar into energy. That’s what the mitochondria does. That’s what metabolic health is. But if you’re putting on 10, 20, 30 times the amount of sugar that the body has been used to doing or can handle, you’re going to gum up the system, you’re going to destroy the system. It’s too much work for the body.

So what happens? We get dysfunction. We get metabolic dysfunction. We get pre-diabetes, diabetes.

And where does all that sugar go? Sugar gets converted to fat, and that’s why we’re all getting so heavy in part because of all this excess sugar we’re eating that has to go somewhere. It’s literally converted to fat in the body. And so it’s astronomical, and 50 percent of Americans now have a blood sugar disorder.

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