Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Eileen
Sep 10, 2024

Couldn’t have said it better myself! I’m a teacher who was offering homemade lunches with language conversation in the German speaking part of Switzerland.. they loved the food so much, they all eventually ended up in my kitchen learning how to make what they loved eating.. and learned how to speak English while eating homemade lunches made with organic, natural products and lots of love. It was one of the best ideas I’ve ever had.

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