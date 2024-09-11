Anne’s Substack

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Linda
Sep 11, 2024Edited

Very interesting. Thinking though that fructose is probably metabolized differently in hibernating animals compared to humans and other non hibernating animals, so the assertion that humans consuming fructose causes obesity is probably not accurate. Not talking about the highly processed, lab altered high fructose corn syrup, but natural fructose in whole food.

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