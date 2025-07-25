Part 12, Vaccines, sudden infant death syndrome and unanswered questions
Dr. Stoller: "Sudden infant death syndrome deaths peak at two, three months, coincides with standard immunization timing."
Dr. Stoller examines the evidence linking SIDS to the ever-increasing childhood vaccine schedule.
Video: 4:54
Vaccines, sudden infant death syndrome and the unanswered questions.
For decades the dominant medical narrative asserts that vaccines are among the safest health interventions available.
Yet when infants die suddenly after vaccination, public scrutiny quickly shifts away from potential vaccine effects and focuses instead on parental fault.
This short video goes over one of the most suppressed medical concerns of our time, sudden infant death syndrome.
One tragic example is that of Dallas and Tyson Shaw, 18 month old twins who died in their sleep eight days after receiving five vaccines. Their decline marked by vomiting, dehydration, lethargy and subsequent deaths reflect a textbook presentation of sudden infant death syndrome.
In such cases, grieving parents are often investigated under suspicion of foul play, compound the emotional weight of their loss.
Historical and modern data reveal a consistent pattern: a clustering of SIDS cases following vaccination.
Studies dating back to the 1930s document simultaneous twin SIDS deaths within hours of pertussis vaccine doses.
In the Shaw case, Dr. Pierre Kory points to neurological inflammation and microvascular disruption in the brainstem, potential mechanisms known to be triggered in the days following vaccination, particularly around days two and seven.
VAERS
Adding to the concern is a large review of the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System covering death reported between 1997 to 2013. Of 2,149 reported deaths, 1,469, 68 percent, occurred in children with a median age of just six months. Among those with medical documentation, 44 percent were classified as sudden infant death syndrome, including over half of infant cases. Most child deaths involved more than one vaccine given in the same visit, 79 percent.
This clustering is particularly noticeable because it aligns with the ages and timing of standard pediatric immunizations. The temporal overlap is striking: Suddenly infant death syndrome typically peaks around two, three months, precisely when infants receive multiple immunizations.
In combining the Shaw twins’ case, decades of twins SIDS clustering post-vaccination and Moro et al.’s VAERS findings, several questions remain unopened by mainstream discourse:
Why are sudden infant death syndrome deaths disproportionally reported within a week of vaccination? Moro’s data showed 79 percent of child death reports followed immediate multi-vaccine exposure.
Why have mechanistic links such as neuro-inflammation or respiratory control disruption been largely ignored in safety assessments?
Why does public investigation of sudden infant death syndrome cases still treat parents as suspects rather than prompting rigorous medical review of vaccine timing or protocols?
They Never Look
Public health authorities continue to maintain that there is no causal link between standard vaccines and sudden infant death syndrome while never examining all cause mortality post-vaccination. Finding no evidence is not the same as never looking for that evidence. They never look.
Yet, when infants like the Shaw twins die within a critical window after immunization, families deserve transparent medical investigation, not suspicion. Independent studies, updated protocols and open discourse are necessary to reconcile public trust with both vaccine benefits and real risks, especially when lives are lost under troubling circumstances.
Bottom line: VAERS, 1997 to 2013 study 2,149, 68 percent pediatric median age six months, 44 percent SIDS. 79 percent followed same day multiple vaccinations.
Temporal overlap: Sudden infant death syndrome peak at two, three months, coincides with standard immunization timing.
Caution urged. VAERS does not establish causation, but temporal clustering demands investigation, not dismissal.
Mechanistic concerns from case reports: Brain stem inflammation and apnea linked to vaccines are under explored. Families deserve transparent protocols when sudden deaths follow vaccination, not immediate police suspicion.
The Shaw twins’ deaths are not anomalies. They echo patterns seen across a century of data.
While definitive causation remains hard to establish, ignoring these temporal correlations and mechanistic hypotheses does little to foster scientific integrity or public confidence.
A truly safe medical system would confront these questions head-on.