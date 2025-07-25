Dr. Stoller examines the evidence linking SIDS to the ever-increasing childhood vaccine schedule.

Video: 4:54

Vaccines, sudden infant death syndrome and the unanswered questions.

For decades the dominant medical narrative asserts that vaccines are among the safest health interventions available.

Yet when infants die suddenly after vaccination, public scrutiny quickly shifts away from potential vaccine effects and focuses instead on parental fault.

This short video goes over one of the most suppressed medical concerns of our time, sudden infant death syndrome.

One tragic example is that of Dallas and Tyson Shaw, 18 month old twins who died in their sleep eight days after receiving five vaccines. Their decline marked by vomiting, dehydration, lethargy and subsequent deaths reflect a textbook presentation of sudden infant death syndrome.

In such cases, grieving parents are often investigated under suspicion of foul play, compound the emotional weight of their loss.

Historical and modern data reveal a consistent pattern: a clustering of SIDS cases following vaccination.

Studies dating back to the 1930s document simultaneous twin SIDS deaths within hours of pertussis vaccine doses.

In the Shaw case, Dr. Pierre Kory points to neurological inflammation and microvascular disruption in the brainstem, potential mechanisms known to be triggered in the days following vaccination, particularly around days two and seven.