This is the final segment of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Dr. Casey Means and Calley Means. IF Americans demand reform in food production, agriculture will change.

The institutions and agencies that are supposed to be safeguarding what we eat have all been bought. So forget the USDA, FDA, AMA, AAP et al. They do the bidding of their corporate donors. It’s time for ordinary people to eat healthier on their own.

2:10:14—2:20:56

What Should We Be Eating

Calley: I want to be clear to everyone watching. This is not about lecturing you or your family to eat any type of food. I’m making the point that there is really been something done to us.

I don’t think the American people are just a lazy, suicidal population where everyone wants 94 percent—

Tucker: That’s such a smart point. I had a weird childhood with food. . . . I never really care about food. Whatever’s there, I’ll eat it, lowest common denominator type thing. I’ve always gotten fat every year. . . .

My wife, I’ve been with 40 years in September, same weight when I met her. She’s really interested in food. She’s not going to put something in her mouth that’s not good for her. She knows what it is. She’s always been this way since the mid 80s, when I met her. She’s way healthier, and my brother’s the same way. Like they’re interested in food, therefore they’re pretty healthy actually.

It’s the lack of curiosity. I never think about pizza. Pizza’s good. That’s what I know.

Casey: And the basic way to start with that curiosity is read labels, right?

If there’s ingredients on a package. . . It might be interesting for people to just look at labels, and if you cannot understand a word on that package, like what these ingredients are, if you can’t visualize it, you probably shouldn’t be putting—

Tucker: What food do you think makes you feel best? Like what do you really enjoy eating? When you eat it, you’re like, I feel great. This is actually good for me. I can feel that it’s good for me.

Casey: Well for me it’s the freshest possible foods. Food that I know the farmer, and I got it from the farmer’s market, and they’re beautiful.

I think this is sort of gaslighting. I think there’s been this incredible dissociation. It’s indoctrinated in us from childhood to not trust our intuition. Like to think that we have to give our power away because we’re dumb and we’re not smart, and it’s built into every level of the health care system.

In many American states, patients don’t even own their healthcare records because basically doctors don’t trust patients in understanding that they can understand.

They don’t own them because the doctor or the hospital does. Because we have so built in this idea that patients are not smart enough to understand their own health.

This even plays into HIPPA and all these laws about patient privacy. We have to sequester—

Have you ever tried to get your health care records? It’s impossible, right?

Tucker: I don’t know my own blood type, and I don’t know anyone else who knows his own blood type. Why is that?

Casey: It’s by design, right? Because if you can keep people ignorant about their own health, then there’s a power dynamic where you can sort of give them any solution.

So let’s get back to food because I think a lot of this comes back to trusting our intuition.

Every Sunday, after I go to the farmer’s market, I lay out all the food, the venison that can from someone who owns a beautiful ranch outside of LA, the beautiful heirloom tomatoes that are colorful with purples, the watermelon radishes. I lay it all out on my counter, and I literally pray with it, this is awe inspiring. This is all the atoms and the molecules that over the next week or two are going to make up my cells. They are going to become me. I am going to take on the characteristics of this food.

I look at that food and if I stop and let myself trust my intuition, I know this food is healthy for me. I just know it.

But we’ve been so divorced from our common sense by design.

There’s no fat giraffes, right?

But we’ve been told that we can’t understand.

Every sixth grader in America can understand basic biology, metabolic health and nutrition, but we have been told, it’s too complicated.

Like Calley said, by design. Confusion is the product.

So to answer your question, what makes me feel good? It’s the freshest, most beautiful foods that have complete and utter awe for, because those molecules and atoms are going to go into my body. They’re going to heal, they’re going to heal anything that’s going wrong. They’re going to change my gene expression. They’re going to fortify my immune system. They’re going to feed my microbiome which makes 95 percent of my serotonin which lets me think and have creative ideas and love my partner, and all these things.

It’s going to be my partner and my bodies and my future children’s bodies, right?

And so I am in awe and reverence of food, and I think that—I do, I bless it because it’s going to become me, and I think we need to get back to that appreciation.

Calley: Again, take policy aside, what if our medical leaders started talking about this? We have a medical crisis right now, and that is the science. That is following the science. And that should be the message from doctors.

And I don’t want to gloss over this, there’s a metabolic health crisis among babies that are born.

Mothers are passing metabolic dysfunction and essentially almost pre-diabetes on to kids in mass. That’s how bad this has gotten.

Kids are being born with dysfunctional microbiomes and metabolic dysfunction and like literally, I’ve talked to Harvard doctors about that.

I talked on one of the podcasts with a Harvard doctor, and she said, that’s a case for Ozempic. That babies are being born with such horrible metabolic dysfunction that we need to start jabbing them right away.

I say that’s a sign of a crisis. The fact that babies are being born sick, maybe we shouldn’t be doing more of the same and just keep drugging them more. We should actually be asking why there’s a metabolic health crisis among babies.

Tucker: Yeah, there’s a crisis in the way that we think.

Calley: The biggest societal dynamic, historical dynamic of the past decade has been this populist uprising towards institutions.

I don’t think people can quite put their finger on it all the time, but there’s this frustration that we’re being really let down. To me, what’s happening to our health and the gaslighting and the fact that we’re not hearing things like this and hearing that drugs are our saviors and just keep doing more of the same from industries that are profiting from that sickness, TO ME, it is actually the number one example of what’s fueling this populist frustration.

Health care is the largest industry, and it’s something that’s impacted—These incentives, I would argue, are impacting Americans across the kitchen table and impacting their lives more than any other industry.

Tucker: Can I just ask one last question?

One of the things I noticed about both of you is your mental acuity. Obviously you’re smart, but it’s more than just smart. You’re sharp and fast, and you have very quick recall. You’re just crisp.

So bad food dulls you? I’ve always noticed that

Casey: Absolutely, for so many reasons, Tucker, but to name a couple of them. If you have a big blood sugar swing, which the average American because the vast majority of our calories are coming from ultra processed food that turn into glucose in our blood stream, blood sugar.

When you have a big glucose spike and crash, that is associated with reduced fact recall. Literally that crash and spike, like the post meal crash. Like you eat something and you might feel lethargic afterwards.

That’s in part because your blood sugar is skyrocketing and crashing.

The average American child is probably on this roller coaster all day long. We want stable, steady blood sugar levels, so we’re not—

Tucker: It’s making us dumber.

Casey: So that’s the short term, right?

Over the long term, we’re building the machine of the body out of shoddy materials, and that’s going to impact our brains. It’s going to impact the way that we think. Our microbiome makes a lot of our neurotransmitters, and we are just trashing our microbiomes now with ultra processed food, no fiber. Fiber feeds the microbiome.

95 percent of Americans aren’t getting enough fiber. We’re not feeding the thing inside of us that makes our neurotransmitters, that helps us think. This is insanity.

And then we’re trashing microbiome with antibiotics, which destroy—we’re overusing antibiotics like crazy, which destroy our microbiome and increase our risk of depression and other issues.

Calley: Three times more suicidal the year after taking them.

Casey: There is just all out warfare, and it makes you kind of step back and think, what’s happening, sort of like dulled out, dumb.

It’s reducing our IQs. It’s making us lose our minds early with Alzheimer’s. It’s making our kids not able to sit down and learn because of ADHD and autism rates that are skyrocketing.

And it’s all going up at once, and we know it’s because of our toxic food system and the chemicals in our environment, and we’re not protecting kids. And that is very sinister.

I think on the biggest macro level, the most zoomed out spiritual level, what we have to realize is that we are miracles. Every human is a miracle. This life is a miracle.

Spiritual beings have this insane experience on planet Earth, and fundamentally the thing that we’re doing with metabolic health is we’re making energy in the body, right?

The way we’re doing that is we’re taking food that got its energy from the sun, right? Photosynthesis happens. It creates starches in plants, and then we eat them or animals eat them. And what metabolism is, is taking the starches that are stored energy from the sun through photosynthesis, liberating it in our bodies to create energy to fuel our minds and to fuel our bodies so we can think and reach our highest purpose.

And right now, in the vast majority of Americans, our toxic food system is blocking that process, which means it’s blocking the miraculous process of essentially taking this beautiful, taking this universal sunlight energy and liberating it to fuel our lives—that is broken.

This is dark. This is very dark. Americans are not only sick, but the core process of being able to create and transform energy is broken, and we need to fix this.

We need all hands on deck right now in America to solve these big issues, and we need to be thinking properly, feeling good, and we can rapidly with some of these simple changes

Tucker: I don’t think I can add to that, and as I said an hour ago, I do think you’re going to change the world. I mean that, this is the book.

I never do this because it feels so grubby and commercial, but in this case, I mean it, Good Energy.

Please post your thoughts on this.

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