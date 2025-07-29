Here is Dr. Stoller’s response to the American Academy of Pediatrics push for vaccinating every child, no exception, and ending parental rights.

His videos can be used to educate the public about the effects of the mass vaccination of children.

Dr. Stoller talks about the latest from the American Academy of Pediatrics: a call for a ban on all religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions in the U.S.

Pediatricians and vaccine makers will clearly benefit from this move. It also dramatically increases the power of mainstream medicine and their industry partners over individual rights.

HIT THE LINK FOR DR. STOLLER’S VIDEO

Part 14, Why does the AAP want to end religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions?