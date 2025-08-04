In his latest video, Dr. K. Paul Stoller reveals some alarming facts about the one-size-fits-every-child vaccine schedule that expose the total lack of safety when it comes to vaccinating our children.

There has never been a study on the cumulative effect of the multiple vaccines a child receives in a single doctor’s visit.

There is no set limit to the number of vaccines a child can receive during any given checkup.

There hasn’t been research on the metal toxicity exposure from multiple vaccinations given at one time.

(62) Part 15, The history of pediatric vaccines and the absence of caution