Dr. Stoller continues his explanation why parents need to be educated about vaccines—because their doctors aren’t.

Time: 3:24

Trust in physicians was deeply shaken during what many now call the COVID “plandemic.” Yet despite this erosion, a surprising number of people—especially young parents—still place unquestioning faith in medical advice from doctors, particularly when it comes to vaccines.

Hello, I’m Dr. K. Paul Stoller and this short video is about helping to expose an issue that everyone, but especially parents, should be aware of.

But here’s what most don’t realize: physicians receive little to no real education about vaccines beyond learning the CDC recommended schedule. They are taught nothing about what vaccines actually contain, why those ingredients are used or how they function in the body. There is no deep dive into the history of vaccination or even an honest discussion about the true causes of past disease outbreaks.

Medical students are simply told that “vaccines save lives” and are credited with eliminating many of the deadly illnesses of the past.

A closer look at published research reveals a different story: that the dramatic drop in infectious diseases was largely due to better sanitation, cleaner water, improved living conditions and better nutrition—not vaccines.

In short, it was the work of plumbers, not physicians.