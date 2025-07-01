Part 2, Informed Consent: What Does Your Pediatrician Really Know about Vaccines?
Dr. Stoller: "Parents, it's time to reclaim your power"
Dr. Stoller continues his explanation why parents need to be educated about vaccines—because their doctors aren’t.
Questioning Vaccine Advice: A Doctor's Perspective
Trust in physicians was deeply shaken during what many now call the COVID “plandemic.” Yet despite this erosion, a surprising number of people—especially young parents—still place unquestioning faith in medical advice from doctors, particularly when it comes to vaccines.
Hello, I’m Dr. K. Paul Stoller and this short video is about helping to expose an issue that everyone, but especially parents, should be aware of.
But here’s what most don’t realize: physicians receive little to no real education about vaccines beyond learning the CDC recommended schedule. They are taught nothing about what vaccines actually contain, why those ingredients are used or how they function in the body. There is no deep dive into the history of vaccination or even an honest discussion about the true causes of past disease outbreaks.
Medical students are simply told that “vaccines save lives” and are credited with eliminating many of the deadly illnesses of the past.
A closer look at published research reveals a different story: that the dramatic drop in infectious diseases was largely due to better sanitation, cleaner water, improved living conditions and better nutrition—not vaccines.
In short, it was the work of plumbers, not physicians.
Medicine has been wrong in the past
History gives us a sobering comparison.
Bloodletting—a once standard medical practice believed to cure almost anything persisted for over a century beyond when it had been recognized as the dangerous, unscientific medical intervention it truly was.
Vaccination, many argue today, may be a modern day equivalent. But unlike blood-letting, vaccines are protected and promoted by massive pharmaceutical corporations with profits in the billions.
A liability-free product mandated for every child
These corporations have no liability for the safety of their vaccine products. Thanks to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act that responsibility was handed to the U.S. Government.
This has allowed vaccines to become what many call a “sacred cash cow,” a product rolled out with little accountability, pushed aggressively and protected from scrutiny.
And so, the mantra of “safe and effective” became the armor that shielded this system, a phrase so often it lulled nearly the entire healthcare profession into a kind of willful blindness, if not outright indoctrination.
Today, when a physician administers a vaccine, they often do so without truly understanding what’s in it, how it may affect the individual, or how to properly identify adverse reactions because many don’t believe such reactions even exist.
Their advice on vaccines is no more informed that their advice on diet and nutrition, an area where notoriously, physicians receive minimal training at best.
It’s been said that the most obedient slave is the one who doesn’t know they are a slave, and in this context, one could argue that physicians have become slaves unknowingly bound by a medical education system designed by powerful interests and shaped by the pharmaceutical industry.
So perhaps it’s time we stop asking these individuals—the modern day messengers of a deeply flawed system whether or not we should vaccinate.
It’s like asking your garbage collector for advice on heart medication.
Parents, it’s time to reclaim your power. The health decisions for your children should be made by informed, discerning minds, not by those trained to follow, not question, especially when the stakes are this high.
