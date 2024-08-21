This is the second part of Tucker’s interview with Dr. Casey Means and her brother, Calley Means.

I was shocked by the information they presented in this 12 minute segment, despite all I know about the declining health of our children.

Why isn’t this a recognized national emergency? It’s hard to imagine the future of the United States if we don’t wake up immediately. No foreign enemy has ever done to Americans what we are doing to ourselves.

Anyone working with children sees this everywhere, yet the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control have never addressed this as the existential issue that it clearly is.

(Tucker asked Calley about his background)

10:00

Calley. . . I wanted to be contributing to politics from an early age and went to Stanford to back into politics. I studied economics, political science, went straight back to campaigns after school.

What I learned quickly is that in campaigns all over is that you work for the biggest spenders in D.C. And I found myself across the desk from food industry and the farm industry.

The farm industry spends five times more in D.C. than the oil industry. By far the biggest spender, bipartisan, you’re working for pharma.

But starting with food, I learned early on that the food industry, and this is my construct, the food industry and the processed food industry was created by the cigarette industry. I think this is very telling, it’s something I learned.

In the 1990s, the two largest food companies in the world were R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris.

What happened is when the Surgeon General, way too late in the 1980s, were maybe problematic, these were some of the largest companies in the world with the largest cash piles of any companies in the world. So what they did is they used their cash piles to buy food companies

We think about the 80s as the Wall Street era, M&A [mergers and acquisitions], lot of deals. The two biggest M&A deals up until 1990 in world history were cigarette companies buying food companies. So you had in the 90x, these two cigarette companies very strategically do two things. They shifted their thousands of scientists who were experts in making cigarettes addictive, to the food department. So we had the rise of ultra-processed food, where our food now is a science experiment.

The second thing they did is they shifted their lobbying. The cigarette industry was the biggest lobbying spenders and had a good playbook. They shifted their playbook on lobbying and rigging institutions of trust to food.

So they created the food pyramid. So the cigarette industry, through the food companies they bought, paid off the FDA, the USDA, Harvard to create reports saying sugar doesn’t cause obesity, and they lobbied for the food pyramid in the 1990s, we all remember, which said, animal based fats are bad, carbs are good. Remember carbs and sugar were basically the base of the pyramid.

So the American diet, because of that, because we trust our medical institutions would they know, we shifted our diet significantly to ultra-processed food.

It was very intentional, the food pyramid, that was an ultra-processed food marketing document, that carbs were fine, sugar was fine. And that shifted, you look at dietary patterns, today kids, a child’s diet is 70 percent ultra-processed food.

Now, what does that means? Those are literally foods invented by the cigarette industry to addict kids.

Obviously we’ve got sugar, but there’s thousands of ingredients and science concoctions that scientists work in a lab to make it more palatable, to make it more addictive.

So food consumption, calorie consumptions has skyrocketed.

And the byproduct of these toxic ingredients that the cigarette industry I watched and helped with this, bought off the USDA, bought off the FDA, is they wreck havoc among our cells.

The foundation of our diet is ingredients that we aren’t biologically made to eat that didn’t exist a hundred years ago.

The foundation of our diet is three things when you look at any label. It’s added sugar, processed sugar, which didn’t exist 100 years ago, is just from natural sources, ultra-processed grains, which were invented a hundred years ago. The processing takes the fiber off. They’re basically hidden sugars devoid of nutritional values and seed oils. Seed oils are the top source of American calories. . . .

And these seed oils were actually created by John D. Rockefeller as a byproduct of oil production. It’s basically engine lubricant. And Rockefeller and those aligned with them actually lobbied to have this suitable for human consumption.

That’s how seed oils came into the American diet. They’re much cheaper, but they’re highly inflammatory. And just by definition, just at the highest level, these ingredients and all the chemicals we can’t name that are in ultra-processed food, are not natural ingredients that our bodies are made to handle.

As we talk about in Good Energy, this produces a lot of side effects to ourselves.

The food industry isn’t trying to kill American, they’re trying to make food cheap and addictive.

And what I learned in the morning meeting with the food companies, trying to lobby and influence the USDA, being the lifeblood of nutrition research, paying off nutrition researchers at Harvard and Stanford as a junior employee, shocked by that . . . .

My first week working for these industries, it was a list of top professors, and the food industry pays eleven times more for foundational nutrition research than the NIH.

You go to any nutrition school in the country, the lifeblood of their school, they’ll proudly admit is from the processed food industry.

In the past two years there’s been 50,000 peer reviewed research studies on nutrition. We’re the only animal that has peer reviewed nutrition studies, and we’re the only animals that are systematically obese, diabetic, and being crippled by metabolic dysfunction.

We’re born with an innate sense of knowing what’s right for us. The problem very strategically, and this is well-known among the industry, is that ultra-processed does, because they’re able to do this science experiment, their food, it hijacks our biology. . . .

High fructose corn syrup, fructose, it makes us want to eat more because in the wild, you see a bunch of fruit out there, you’re well advised to eat it, historically.

We basically rigged our biology to hijack our signals that make us satiated. So that’s what ultra-processed food does.

So that’s the food industry. The food industry, actually, with their own set interests, want to make food addictive and cheaper. It kind of makes sense,

The criminal devil’s bargain is that it’s highly tied to the health care industry, and as Casey said, the fastest growing in America right now isn’t AI. It’s not tech. It’s health care. It’s the largest and fastest growing industry.

And just as a statement of economic fact, the best thing for that industry is a child getting sick.

When a child gets sick or any American gets sick with a chronic condition, diabetes, obesity, kidney disease, heart disease, whatever, they go on a lifetime medication. They go on the Metformin, they go on the statin. They have lifetime treatments, and they rack up more co-morbidities.

If you’re diabetic, you have an average of four other comorbidities. So you keep racking up, but you don’t die. You just suffer. You get infertility, depression. You start racking them up.

So that’s very good for the medical system to have these chronic conditions that need to be managed. Just from a pure economic standpoint, that’s how the system’s set up.

That’s all happening largely because of our food system and other metabolic habits we can talk about, but largely because of our rise of ultra-processed food that’s really hacking our cells and really hijacking our cells.

The criminal part, the devils bargain, is that the health care system you’d expect to be speaking out about why we’re getting so sick, but they’re not only silent on the reasons.

They trained Casey on the first day of Stanford Med School that we’re basically taken as a given that people are lazy, we’re just going to profit from treating them. They’re silent. They’re actually complicit.

Working for Coke, I helped steer money to the American— working for Coca Cola. They actually pay money to the American Diabetes Association. They actually pay money to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

If there’s one thing the American Diabetes Association, which sets the standard of care for the diabetes management, should be doing, they should be saying, we’re not going to accept money from Coke, which diabetes water. They accept money from Coke. . . .

Tucker: SO you work for Coca Cola, you were at Stanford Medical School, and both of you have converged on what I think is kind of evangelism. I say that as a compliment, and this book is the result of that.

Can you just give us the baseline condition of health in the United States?

Casey: So the word I used earlier, destroyed, is not hyperbolic in any way, shape or form. 74 percent of American adults now are overweight or obese. Close to 50 percent of children are overweight or obese.

120 years ago, when someone was obese, there were case reports written about it. Literally there were people in the circus. . . .

It was so unusual. It is now 74 percent of our country. 77 percent of young adults are unfit to serve in the military because of these issues like obesity.

Now, let’s talk about diabetes. A full 50 percent of American adults have pre diabetes or type II diabetes, which is a fundamental issue in our country. Half the country, Tucker, have pre diabetes or Type II diabetes, and 30 percent of teens, now have pre diabetes.

This was a condition that no pediatrician would have seen in their lifetime 50 years ago. One percent of Americans in 1950s, in 1950, had Type II diabetes.

We have 18 percent of teens with fatty liver disease, a disease that used to be in late-stage alcoholics. Cancer rates are sky-rocketing in the young and the elderly.

Young adult cancers are up 79 percent, and this is the first year in American history we’re estimated to have over two million cases of cancer.

25 percent of American women are on an antidepressant medication. 40 percent of 18 year olds have a mental health diagnosis. We have the highest infant and maternal mortality rate in the entire developed world, despite spending 2X on infant and maternal care than any other country.

SO you have a higher risk of dying as a woman giving birth in America, than any other developed country in the world.

Autism rates in kids are one in 36 nationally. This was one in 1,5000 in the year 2000, and the screening has not changed.

In California, where I live, . . . it’s one in 22, one of the worst states in the country for autism.

Tucker: What the hell?

Casey: . . . And I could go on and on, autoimmune diseases, infertility is at peak rates.

I don’t know how this is not front page news. Infertility is going up one percent per year. Sperm counts are going down one percent per year since the 1970s. Sperm counts are down, continuing to drop—

Calley: At an increasing rate. Our bodies are crying out for help.

Casey: 26 percent of woman have polycystic ovarian syndrome.

The thing that people need to understand is that all of these conditions are caused or driven by the exact same thing, which is metabolic dysfunction. This core foundational issue of how our bodies, on the cellular level, function, which is driven by our toxic food system and our toxic environment. These subtle, insidious forces that are creating slow, progressive illness, starting now in fetal life, that allow patients to be profitable and on the pharma treadmill for their entire lives.

They make us sick, but they don’t kill us, and then we are drugged for life.

CON’T.

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