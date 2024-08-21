Vaccines for Newborns

In this 12 minute section these industry insiders, Dr. Casey Means and Calley Means, reveal the absolute control the vaccine makers and ultimately the government and the medical establishment have over what is injected into children, starting at birth.

These same entities control the content of the news media.

The industry with no liability for their products sees every child in American as a cash cow forced to participate in the unsafe, unchecked, ever-expanding vaccine schedule, while utterly ignoring the abysmal state of children’s health today.

22: 35 to 34:45

Dr. Casey Means: You look at what’s happening in children, a child born in a hospital in the United States today, within hours of coming from source into this body, the first thing that happens to them, is pharmaceutical intervention.

Without really asking, there was barely informed consent about this. That child’s eyes are smeared with your erythromycin ointment, and they’re given a hepatitis B vaccine in their first day of life.

And what are these two things for? I mention this because it’s just emblematic of how we were put on the pharma treadmill from the moment we are born in this country for reasons that are very strange.

The erythromycin ointment is to prevent chlamydial infections of the eye which we tests women for Chlamydia. So why would every baby in the United States need this ointment if the mom doesn’t have it?

And the hepatitis B vaccine, which is a sexually disease and IV drug user disease, of course, which babies are not going to be exposed to.

And yet, every single baby in America is getting the intervention. So literally from the day we are born.

Tucker: So why not test the pregnant mother for those?

Casey: They do. They give to the women who, even if they tested negative.

Tucker: Which would be the overwhelming majority.

Casey: Absolutely.

Tucker: So I don’t understand. Why would you treat a child on his first day of life for illnesses you know for a fact he doesn’t have and isn’t going to get?

Calley Means: So this is what I saw working for pharma. So let’s get out of the passion of this debate and just talk about the economic incentives. Let’s take the hepB, okay?

There’s actually no dynamic in American capitalism like the vaccine schedule, because the second you get something on that schedule, the government’s paying hundreds of billions of dollars for a product that’s been mandated for every single American living.

I’m just speaking again, let’s not even get into the efficacy of vaccines.

We’re talking math. Working with the pharma industry, it’s a huge economic imperative to get more and more vaccines on the schedule.

You couldn’t watch the Olympics this past couple of weeks ago, without seeing just ad after ad for actually new vaccines.

This is big business, right? Hundreds of billions of dollars. And again, one you get it approved, what happens?

It’s paid for forever going, and you have the most trusted institutions in the world calling anyone a war criminal for even asking a question about it.

This is well known by the industry.

Tucker: And can I just say, this will appear on all kinds of different social media platforms, but maybe the biggest is YouTube, owned by Google, and this they will censor this. They will demonetize this video. Just so far, you have not attacked vaccines—

Calley: No.

Tucker: But you are showing some skepticism of their efficacy or the need for them. And YouTube will demonetize this videofor what you just said.

You’re a Stanford educated physician, but YouTube has decided you’re not allowed—

Calley: I think this is such an important conversation because I’d ask everyone listening, if they can still listen to this, is why is YouTube, why is the media—

By the way, YouTube and the media are heavily funded by pharma. Pharma’s the number one funder of mainstream news media and one of largest funders, just demonstratively, just actually, it’s just a fact, for YouTube ads.

You can’t watch a YouTube video without seeing pharma ads. And so just like that, they’re funding and have a direct line.

We talked about this last time, working for these industries, we pay tech companies, we paid media companies not even to influence consumers, but to have a direct line to them.

It’s part of the public affairs strategy, right? We know that if we can fund a large part of YouTube’s ad budget, we have a direct line of communication to those companies, and then we have studies from Harvard that we’ve paid for too, saying that it’s anti-science to say anything that questions our products, which we can jam down the throats of the people that we now have a direct line of communication to.

Tucker: This direct line is not to consumers, that’s of less concern. The direct line is to the media companies.

So you can affect censorship.

Calley: Just again, as an economic fact, 80 percent of NIH grants have a conflict of interest. There’s very little conflict of interest rules for academic studies.

So the game is clear. You fund the academic studies and you have the seal of Harvard, the seal of the NIH, saying that these products, these pharmaceutical products are perfect, and then you use those studies to influence the tech companies that you’ve also paid and have a direct line of communication, that there’s misinformation.

Let’s get to the Hep B, but I just want to make macro point. It’s the selective outrage. Why are we so concerned about talking about vaccines? Why is it such an impetus from our trusted institutions that you are a horrible parent if you even ask a question about 72 shots to your kids?

And why isn’t that level of urgency around childhood nutrition? Or childhood chronic disease?

Why is it, oh, we can’t possibly expect parents not to load their kids with a bunch of sugar and all these toxic ingredients, and by the way, those people can’t afford whole food. It’s actually racist in classist, to even suggest that people should be able to afford organic food. We can’t possibly expect parents to have non toxic food.

But oh, when it comes to pharmaceutical interventions, there’s no price too high, and if you don’t follow it to a tee, you’re a terrible person.

Why is it when we have nine out of tem killers of Americans are preventable lifestyle conditions, when 95 percent of medical costs go towards reversible chronic conditions that Casey is talking about?

Why isn’t there that urgency of the medical community educating parents about why people are getting sick?

And really the only vitriol, the only thing that’s being censored, the only thing that’s being enforced from the top down, is absolute adherence to pharmaceutical products.

Why during COVID, which was a metabolic condition, this was a disease that attacked weak immune systems. This was a disease that only killed people that were overweight or metabolic dysfunctional. Americans died at a much higher rate than European or Asian countries.

Why wasn’t there the same emphasis on hardening up our immune systems and attacking the root cause of that? And it was all the air time was around a pharmaceutical solution. This doesn’t actually make sense, but it gets to the money.

So working for the pharma companies, there’s just nothing better than getting on the vaccine schedule, and that should not be a controversial comment.

If you have a list of drugs that are mandated for every single American and paid for by the government, you want to get on that schedule.

Tucker: It’s not a controversial comment. It’s not allowed. It’s a verboten comment. You’re not allowed t say that. They will demonetize this video for what you just said.

What does that tell you?

Calley: I would ask the media companies and ask YouTube to have the same passion for childhood chronic disease and nutrition as they do for enforcing unanimity on pharmaceutical injections for kids.

Tucker: Amen. I couldn’t agree more. It’s infuriating. It’s worse than that. It’s evil. Again video just demonetized. Worth it.

Let me ask you to the specifics of the Hep B shot—I’m sure all my four children had it. . .

Is there a reason that we would do that?

Calley: I pushed and I welcome any doctor to respond. I pushed leading medical experts on this.

So a child born, the child’s born. Hep B is spread by two routes, sexually transmitted disease or intravenous needles.

So my one day old isn’t going to be having sex or doing heroin right away, so what’s the purpose of getting this on the schedule in the first day of life, the first hours of life?

And if you push, and I welcome anyone to do this with their doctor, you get to two things. You get to the American patients are too stupid to remember, so we need to do it right away.

That’s literally like what they say.

And then my doctor told me that a child at daycare could trip over a needle that has hepatitis B on it.

That’s literally what they get to. That a needle could be on the playground that somebody just did heroin or something, threw the needle down. It has hepatitis B blood on it.

I asked the doctor, has there ever been in human history a case of hepatitis B being transferred that way? They said no, it’s only through intravenous needles and sex.

So you actually to just to steel man this, and again welcome anyone to respond, There’s not actually a scenario absent of intravenous needles or sex that a person gets hepatitis B.

There is not a reason for this to be given, but it happened and I saw this.

It was a huge investment for this vaccine. It was a huge, huge economic problem. And this shouldn’t be controversial. Think about being at these drug companies. You want the drug given out when you’ve made the investment.

So they’re able to work with their buddies at the FDA. They able to use the studies. There’s this constant feeling in the medical community, the American people are too stupid to ask a question or too stupid to remember to take these important drugs.

There’s this argument or momentum to get on the schedule day one. But there’s no, there’s not actually a medical--

Tucker: And so we haven’t even discussed. I think you’ve proven the point that there’s no good reason. The flip side is, are there good reasons not to take it?

So just let me ask you, as a physician and a woman of childbearing age, what’s your view?

Casey: There’s not a single medication that exists that doesn’t have side effects. And where’s there’s not some range of things that can happen when you inject something in the body. The Hep B vaccine in particular, I mean, two of the handful of inactive ingredients are formaldehyde and aluminum, which is a neurotoxin.

Of course they’ll say, oh, for the body weight of the baby, it’s negligible, whatever. But when you’re getting several shots at one time, these things make a difference.

You know, our bodies are overwhelmed right now with the amount of toxic inputs that are going in, and they’re breaking down in our bodies.

If it’s not necessary for the vast majority of kids to have this at birth, and you could give it to them when they reach teenage years, and they’re much bigger. And their bodies can handle more of these chemicals and toxins that are in these shots.

Then you have to ask yourself, why are we exposing the whole population to potential risk that any pharmaceutical medication will have a risk of side effects, it it’s not necessary?

And that’s a question that I think every parents should be able to ask.

It’s like Calley talked about. You follow the money. It’s pretty sinister.

You look at the American Academy of Pediatrics and who are their main funders?

Mead Johnson who makes formula, the company that makes influenza vaccines. Abbott Nutrition, which makes formula, You know, these people are funding the organization that cherry picks the research to make our pediatric guidelines.

There’s hundreds of thousands of papers that are published every year about the importance of nutrition and exercise and sleep and avoiding pesticides and avoiding plastics in our foods. Just tens of thousands of papers, every single year.

But what goes into the guidelines, which are created by professional organizations like the American Diabetes Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, who are funded by things like the processed food companies, pharmaceutical companies.

And then in the case of the ADA, people like Coca-Cola and Cadbury. So, people will always say—

Cadbury, the chocolate company, hundred million dollars. . . .

We follow this cult of evidence-based medicine, right? Which is that we follow the guidelines, but the guidelines cherry pick research from the canon of scientific research out there, which is why when I was in medical school, there were just huge swath of the science that I wasn’t seeing.

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