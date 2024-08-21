Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Aug 21, 2024

Just before the 1986 Vaccine Act was created (a law that the government never complied with) the FDA stated their position "Safety concerns no matter how well founded will be allowed to interfere with the implementation of the vaccine program."

Today, while the world's top vaccine experts (Plotkin etc) have admitted in court that there have been no safety studies on the individual vaccines (for example a 4 day safety study such as what took place with the Hep B vaccine is not a safety study) there have been no safety studies of the schedule itself... combining all those vaccines at once. NO STUDIES.

And there is no proving this to anyone, because the anyone (HHS,CDC,NIH, etc) they already know the vaccine cause harm, but they don't care or if they do care the Pharma lobby has them over a barrel... threats, murder, etc... they will stop at nothing because they have a liability free product they can get the government to market and distribute for them and it doesn't get any better than that...then they shower our legislators with vast amounts of money to seal the deal....

It is corrupt to the core and beyond redemption at this point. Hopefully when the government falls, and it will... it will take these captured 3 letter agencies with them.

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