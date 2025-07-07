Here Dr. Stoller reveals the almost total lack of education doctors receive on vaccine reactions beyond pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site and mild fever or headache.

Vaccine Adverse Events A Doctor's Documentary

Video: 5:45

Vaccines, adverse events and the consequences of institutional denial.

The narrative of vaccines as entirely benign is in some respects, grossly incomplete.

I am Dr. K. Paul Stoller and the video you are about to watch is about the denial of adverse events from immunization.

Like any medical intervention, vaccines can cause adverse reactions, sometimes rare, sometimes not so rare, sometimes severe. Acknowledging this reality is not anti-science; it is fundamental to ethical medicine and informed consent.

My first exposure to a vaccine related adverse event occurred in 1959. I was temporarily paralyzed, paraplegic for a brief but terrifying time two weeks after receiving a polio vaccine. At the time the connection was dismissed or overlooked, but it left a lasting impression on me as a future physician.

Years later, during my third year of medical school, I visited a satellite clinic in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, staffed by family practice residents. As I entered through a backdoor, I heard the unmistakable harrowing cries of a child. Inside a surgical room, I witnessed a four-year-old girl, pale and trembling, screaming in agony in nothing but her cotton underpants. She had received a DPT, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, vaccine shortly before her symptoms began. Her body writhed uncontrollably on this cold, steel table as if gripped by electrical currents. The young resident attending to her was visibly shaken, unsure of how to help.

Such reactions are not unprecedented. The whole cell pertussis component of the original DPT vaccine was associated with a higher risk of neurological adverse events, including prolonged crying, high fever or seizures or encephalopathy. These risks led to its replacement in many countries by the acellular DTaP formulation in the 1990s, by not in third world countries. And while the DTaP did tend to eliminate many of these severe encephalitic reactions, it has no efficacy.

This is not a secret, except that the public is totally unaware it has no efficacy. It can’t prevent the infection nor stop its transmission.

Whooping cough.

In fact, it increases the chances of coming down with whooping cough four-fold over one’s lifetime. So this is negative efficacy.

The DTaP may have an improved safety profile, but what does that even mean when it increases one’s chances of coming down with the illness it was meant to prevent.

Mercury-containing preservatives such as thimerosal were once widely used in childhood vaccines. Although they have been phased out of most pediatric vaccines in the U.S. since the early 2000s, their legacy remains controversial.

Even so, 2000 ppb of mercury is still allowed in vaccines.

The EPA considers water with 200 ppb of mercury to be hazardous waste.

As a pediatrician I began to notice peculiar cases: peeling skin on children’s hands, a symptom reminiscent of Pink’s disease, acrodynia, historically cause by mercury toxicity.

At the time I could only speculate that their bodies were reacting to environmental or pharmaceutical exposures in a dysfunctional way.