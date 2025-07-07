Part 4, Informed Consent: Adverse Events
Dr. Stoller: "The question arises, why are known adverse effects dismissed, minimized or concealed?'
Here Dr. Stoller reveals the almost total lack of education doctors receive on vaccine reactions beyond pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site and mild fever or headache.
Vaccine Adverse Events A Doctor's Documentary
Video: 5:45
Vaccines, adverse events and the consequences of institutional denial.
The narrative of vaccines as entirely benign is in some respects, grossly incomplete.
I am Dr. K. Paul Stoller and the video you are about to watch is about the denial of adverse events from immunization.
Like any medical intervention, vaccines can cause adverse reactions, sometimes rare, sometimes not so rare, sometimes severe. Acknowledging this reality is not anti-science; it is fundamental to ethical medicine and informed consent.
My first exposure to a vaccine related adverse event occurred in 1959. I was temporarily paralyzed, paraplegic for a brief but terrifying time two weeks after receiving a polio vaccine. At the time the connection was dismissed or overlooked, but it left a lasting impression on me as a future physician.
Years later, during my third year of medical school, I visited a satellite clinic in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, staffed by family practice residents. As I entered through a backdoor, I heard the unmistakable harrowing cries of a child. Inside a surgical room, I witnessed a four-year-old girl, pale and trembling, screaming in agony in nothing but her cotton underpants. She had received a DPT, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, vaccine shortly before her symptoms began. Her body writhed uncontrollably on this cold, steel table as if gripped by electrical currents. The young resident attending to her was visibly shaken, unsure of how to help.
Such reactions are not unprecedented. The whole cell pertussis component of the original DPT vaccine was associated with a higher risk of neurological adverse events, including prolonged crying, high fever or seizures or encephalopathy. These risks led to its replacement in many countries by the acellular DTaP formulation in the 1990s, by not in third world countries. And while the DTaP did tend to eliminate many of these severe encephalitic reactions, it has no efficacy.
This is not a secret, except that the public is totally unaware it has no efficacy. It can’t prevent the infection nor stop its transmission.
Whooping cough.
In fact, it increases the chances of coming down with whooping cough four-fold over one’s lifetime. So this is negative efficacy.
The DTaP may have an improved safety profile, but what does that even mean when it increases one’s chances of coming down with the illness it was meant to prevent.
Mercury-containing preservatives such as thimerosal were once widely used in childhood vaccines. Although they have been phased out of most pediatric vaccines in the U.S. since the early 2000s, their legacy remains controversial.
Even so, 2000 ppb of mercury is still allowed in vaccines.
The EPA considers water with 200 ppb of mercury to be hazardous waste.
As a pediatrician I began to notice peculiar cases: peeling skin on children’s hands, a symptom reminiscent of Pink’s disease, acrodynia, historically cause by mercury toxicity.
At the time I could only speculate that their bodies were reacting to environmental or pharmaceutical exposures in a dysfunctional way.
Political reality
In 2004, I was invited to testify before a congressional panel on emerging treatments for autism. My hope was to advocate for insurance coverage of therapies that were showing promise.
But behind closed doors I was told that high ranking officials already suspected a connection between vaccines and autism, yet no action would be taken.
I was further informed that no legislation would ever explicitly include the terms autism and treatment in the same bill.
I left Washington DC disheartened. If what I was told is true, then institutional inertia, or worse, corruption has paralyzed the will to protect the most vulnerable
Denying reality and losing trust
The question arises, why are known adverse effects dismissed, minimized or concealed?
Is regulatory capture, where agencies intended to protect public health, instead serve commercial or political interests, a factor? Skepticism is not unwarranted, particularly when transparency is lacking.
This is not to argue against vaccination as a public health tool. Rather, it is to insist on medical integrity, scientific honesty and compassion for those who suffer unintended consequences.
All medications carry risks. The ethical path lies in acknowledging those risks, refining protocols and supporting those affected, not silencing or shaming them.
As of 2024, autism prevalence among boys in California has reached approximately one in 12, according to state education data.
A trend of this magnitude demands urgent, unbiased investigation and compassionate response.
If we continue to ignore the suffering of affected families, we risk not only public trust but also our moral foundation as a society.
Physicians are obligated to report adverse events following immunization to the CDC’s VAERS database, but since the vast majority don’t know to recognize an adverse event or even believe they exist, VAERS represents less than one percent of the actual adverse events taking place.
Lies, especially those cloaked in scientific authority, have a half life.
Truth has a tendency to surface eventually. It is our responsibility as physicians, scientists and citizens to face it, however uncomfortable it may be.
Previous parts:
Part 1, Informed Consent: No Legitimate Safety Studies
Part 2, Informed Consent: What Does Your Pediatrician Really Know about Vaccines?
Part 3, Informed Consent: Aluminum in Vaccines
Stay tuned for more videos from Dr. Stoller.