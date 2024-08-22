Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Aug 22, 2024

The Rockefeller Foundation took over modern Western conventional medicine in the 1920's and had all other competing modes of medicine shut down... Univ of Chicago had been an Eclectic Medical School... Hahnemann in Philadelphia had beena homeopathic medical school as was UCSF.

Rockefeller medicine was only about one thing... training physicians to Rx drugs made with Rockefeller's petroleum. So, cannabis was banned and many other natural medicines.

Medical schools just churned out drug salesman for the most part.

Now, some of these Big Pharma types are more powerful than governments... they did a good job of bleeding our government out from the inside., capturing all relevant regulatory agencies, etc.

So, now what?

The collapse is coming.

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
Aug 22, 2024

I was prescribed, on two occasions, lifelong medication. I rejected. 40 years ago tested positive for TB. Dr wanted me to take preventative medication which would require blood tests every 6 weeks to see if liver impacted. I said “how bout I don’t do that,if I get TB I’ll deal with it then.” Another time I had a dislocated clavicle no one could diagnose even with the bone protruding from my chest. The orthopedic surgeon diagnosed me with sternocleidomastoid inflammation and said if it persisted he could do surgery. That was scary. I don’t know what in particular he was going to operate on. Another Dr diagnosed me with connective joint tissue disease: the good news is it’s not fatal, the bad news, you have to be on medication. After seeing 9 various people in the HMO, I opted out of the system. Overheard someone in the gym talking about a Dr, went to see him. Spent a fortune on the consult and with no xray he put his hand on my chest and said your clavicle is out of the socket. Now that made sense and explained the insane pain. He was a chiropractor and told me that he was referred all the baffling cases, 90% of which were anatomical! He fixed my shoulder. In the 80s I cured myself of candidiasis by reading The Yeast Connection, after I blacked out and fainted and had horrible pain in all my joints, fatigue, puffiness, brain fog. I had every symptom in the book. I knew the massive does of antibiotics I had taken 7 years prior for 3 bouts of swimmers’ ear infection had to be the cause but the Dr said after reviewing my bloodwork, I was the textbook picture of health but jumped back when my blood pressure reading was 80/40 and said low bp was good. I realized back then that no one had a notion of an immune system - until AIDS. I have a naturopath now and only use my primary care Dr to order the tests and bloodwork described by my naturopath.

The system is broken exactly as you describe.

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