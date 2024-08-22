Here Tucker’s guests, Dr. Casey Means and her brother, former pharma insider, Calley Means explain how, starting in med school, doctors are taught to disregard any holistic view of treating a patient. Pharma’s goal with the medical community is to have people at multiple specialists, getting endless prescriptions, and never getting better.

Why Is the Medical Industry Ignoring This?

34:45-44:40

Tucker: Why would we follow the guidelines rather than the outcomes? . . .

You just said at the five minutes ago, you were outlining terrifying and sad and catastrophic series of stats describing the total collapse of public health in the United States.

Who cares what the guidelines are? Doesn’t anyone just zoom out for a second and be like, all these kids have diabetes, which leads to dementia. It’s not working.

The question of it’s not working is the question I’d put in front of every doctor in America. If you’re not looking around you and just scratching your head and saying, what the hell is going on? And you are profiting off of this crisis. . . .

The most dangerous thing you can do in America right now obviously is ask the question, why.

So, I understand—

Tucker: About anything.

Dr. Casey Means: But this is just a point to kind of answer your question about why is this happening? Why aren’t we following outcomes? It’s institutionalized to not actually focus on out comes because the business model of the health care system is volume.

It’s how many patients can you see, not what their outcomes are. We are paid for volume, not outcomes. Now, should you see that as—

Tucker: Did you see that as a surgeon?

Casey: So, absolutely, I mean it’s how many chart notes can you write and bill every day.

That’s why doctors are seeing 30 to 40 patients a day, with 15 different diagnoses for each one.

Obviously you can’t help that patient thrive and get healthier. All you can do is write the prescription, because we are paid for volume. And the actual mantra—

Tucker: All doctors must know.

Casey: All doctors know. The unofficial manta of private practice medicine is, you eat what you kill. Which means, you get paid, you eat, for how much volume you can do, how many surgeries you can sell, how many people you can through and out of you office.

Now, back when Obamacare was coming about, which was really an utter failure, there was lip service that was paid to this idea of value based care.

Which sounds great on paper, right? So,value is good outcomes over lower cost. This sounds great. We’ll get paid more doctors, if we have better outcomes over lower cost.

What is the highest value intervention you can do for a patient? Doesn’t cost a lot, has incredible outcomes universally, right? Get them to sleep. Get them to exercise. We would have moved towards that, but even that was corrupted by corporate interests, because how the doctor had to report on quality was through these metrics called, MIPs, basically merit-based incentive, little criteria

And they were, most of them were based on how many of their patients were medicated. So, instead of a doctor having to report quality, as I have a patient who got better, who got healthier—

Tucker: Which we expect.

Casey: It was how much of the patient population was on long term medication.

So, the actual good outcome was defined by medication adherence in a practice, rather than is the patient reverse of their disease. Every disease I saw—

Tucker: So it wasn’t the actual outcome.

Casey: It wasn’t the outcome. The outcome ended up being how many of the patients took meds.

So even with lip service to good outcomes, it’s not a healthier cell, it’s a medicated patient.

Those are two different things. We did not learn that in medical school

Tucker: Can I ask you— I mean, again, I don’t want to get too personal, but like, what about the doctors that you were trained with or served under, who trained you?

I’m sure a lot of them are good people. I know all of them are smart.

The things that you’re describing would be pretty easy for anyone with an IQ over 80 to notice, right? Did they not notice this? Like, what is that?

Casey: There’s several aspects to it. I think that because med school is funded by pharma— When I was at Stanford Medical School, we got a $3 million grant from Pfizer to revise our curriculum with—

And you can look up the articles from this time. It was around 2011 that the grant was with no strings attached. They had no control over what the curriculum developed was going to be. But, if you’re accepting $3 million from Pfizer, of course it’s going to have an influence on what we’re learning.

Calley Means: And the dean receive consulting payments as well.

Tucker: Actually?

Calley: The dean, during her time, Philip Pizzo, was a pain specialist. Pfizer was one of the largest opioid makers, and he received direct consulting payment from opioid makers. And that year that they received that Pfizer grant, he was appointed, which I was actually involved with, was working for pharma at the time, to an NIH panel to make opioid guidance with the burgeoning crisis

He selected that panel. How can you have a more prestigious person, the dean of Stanford Med School? Nine out of the 19 people he selected were directly paid for with consulting payments from opioid companies.

And that panel in 2011, 2012, recommended more relaxed opioid standards and said that the ideas addictiveness is overblown and led to an increase in the curve of opioid deaths.

We’re talking a lot about the opioid crisis right now. JC Vance’s talking about it. It’s destroying Appalachia and large parts of America. What people don’t realize is that the majority of opioid overdose deaths started with illegal prescription.

So that’s now it works. So, I was actually helping—

Tucker: It’s sort of hard to hear that and not—again, one doesn’t want to be judgmental, however that seems like criminal behavior to me.

Casey: You know, for the doctors, all the education is just targeted towards you having just one hammer. You have one hammer which is your prescription pad in your surgery. You don’t have any other tools in your toolbox, right?

Because from the very beginning, from the very way that we’re even taught about the body, it has been corrupted. It has been, it’s rotten. It’s rotten the way that we’re, it’s wrong biologically how we’re thinking about the body. But you even look at the med school, you can—

Tucker: Can you tell us really quick, how?

Casey: Well, in the sense that we don’t learn anything, they’re not—80 percent of medical schools don’t have a single class on nutrition, and yet food is the cause of nine out of ten leading causes of death in the United States.

Tucker: So you were saying, but even to zoom out a little further, you were saying at breakfast, you put it so well. Of course, I can’t remember exactly. You were saying medical education disconnects the body into its components, but doesn’t address it as a connected thing?

Casey: So this is the point that going to create insolvency in our economy and ruin us as a species, is this exact point.

Tucker: Not that the stakes are high.

Casey: Is that we have convinced people and doctors that the body is a hundred separate parts. The body is one system, one unified system. Obviously something happening in your toe can affect everywhere else in the body.

And yet, we have essentially brainwashed people and doctors to believe that specialization is king, right?

What is the most prestigious doctor? It’s someone who is hyper subspecialist. We basically diminish the value of primary care in pediatrics, these general specialties, yet someone who’s a neurotologist is like at the peak of those.

It’s literally someone who did my residency. So five years of head and neck surgery residency and then two additional years just focusing on two square inches of the ear, to focus on the ear basically, and do surgery of the ear.

That is the dean of Stanford. Right now, the dean of Stanford Medical School is a neurotologist.

So the more specialized you get, the more prestigious you get. And what this does is it creates a system in which we actually start to see the body as a hundred different separate parts, and we lose sight of how all these things are connected. We lose sight of the research that telling us how all these diseases are connected.

That the diabetes that happening all over your body, actually we know that Type II diabetes greatly increases our risk for hearing loss, but a neurotologist doesn’t really want to think about that. They want to operate on the ear, right?

And so, you lose sight of the connections and you get a patient in 15 different specialist offices.

So many Americans are going through this right now where you go to the primary care doctor with 10 issues, and you end up with 10 different referrals to different specialists.

And no one has any education, time or financial incentive to think about how all those disease are related.

So what you do is, you have specialists reacting to the same symptoms happening in different parts of the body, rather than anyone understanding how to think about how it’s all connected, which, when you go down that road, when you start asking why, you realize it is extremely, extremely simple. That all aspects of modern American society are rigged against the American patient to get us addicted to food, allegiant to pharma, and just spending ten hours a day on our phones, addicted.

And now we’re all sick, our bodies are breaking, and it’s leading to all these organ specific symptoms that are related to a very simple root cause.

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