Here Dr. Stoller describes his experience with autism and his recognition that autism is not a genetic or psychiatric condition, but a treatable neurological disorder.

He also learned firsthand how those in charge of health care in America have worked for decades to cover up the truth about what causes autism.

I’m Dr. K. Paul Stoller, and in this short video is about what I discovered about autism The year was 1979, when a seasoned obstetrician invited me to assist in a rare and challenging delivery, a double footling breach. In such cases, the baby presents feet first and upside down complicating the delivery significantly. With a tone of reverence, the OB said, “You’ll never see this again, the vaginal delivery of a double footling breach infant. No one will attempt this in the future. They’ll go straight to C-section. He guided me gently, placing his hands over mine as I held the baby’s ankles. It felt like a sacred, almost shamanic moment. Together we delivered the infant safety without complication. I loved delivery babies and might have become an obstetrician myself were it not for the field shifting trend toward surgical intervention at the first sign of deviation from textbook labor. It was disheartening to see the art of birth eclipsed by fear and litigation.

35 years ago, autism

Fast forward decade to 1989. Now a pediatrician, I looked into my waiting room and saw something I had never encounter once in medical school or residency: a child with autism. At the time, autism was considered extraordinarily rare, perhaps one in 10,000. I silently hoped he was there for something else as I had no training, no framework, no tools for autism. As it turned out, the boy was there for a common parasitic infection. I prescribed Mebendazole and sent him home. Later the afternoon, his mother called. “What did you give him? she asked astonished. “He’s making eye contact, he’s more verbal, he’s calmer.” Curious, I contacted the pharmaceutical company to better understand how the drug worked. That moment changed everything for me. I began to suspect that autism was not strictly a psychiatric disorder, as we had been taught, but a medical condition, one with physical, biological underpinnings that might be amenable to treatment. Years later I would discover that Mebendazole inhibited gluten absorption, a clue in itself. Another decade would pass before I came to believe that mercury exposure, particularly through vaccines, could be a significant trigger for the rising incidence of autism. By then I was actively treating children with autism, often focusing on detoxifying the body, helping children eliminate mercury and other heavy metals as part of their recovery.

Official inaction

While the prevailing view now acknowledges a likely environmental cause behind autism, the effort to identify specific culprits has been remarkably restrained aside from vague references to pesticides In 1999, the FDA began urging manufacturers to remove mercury from consumer products. The US Public Health Service and the American Academy of Pediatrics, fearing public outrage the mercury was in most vaccines, issued a joint statement their intent to reduce mercury in vaccines. But public outrage never materialized, largely because few people even knew vaccines contained mercury in the first place. Without public pressure, the commitment to remove mercury waned. However an intriguing pattern emerged. Following the removal of thimerosal from most pediatric vaccines, there was a sharp decline from 2000 to 2002 in the number of autistic children with severe intellectual disabilities. The rate then stabilized. The claim that autism rates have risen due to better diagnosis has always struck me as disingenuous. It implies that pediatricians somehow missed profound development delays for decades. Yet few in the profession challenged that narrative. Mercury remained in the flu vaccine, and when the CDC expanded its flu shot recommendations, autism rate began to climb again.

[2004, the flu vaccine was first recommended for pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy.]

I believe the CDC understood the link between mercury and autism. In fact their actions suggest no ignorance, but deliberate obfuscation. A sudden drop in autism rates might have prompted uncomfortable questions. Better perhaps to maintain the status quo.

Simpsonwood and burying the link

The infamous Simpsonwood meeting in June, 2000 offers disturbing insight. There, researchers reviewed data showing a staggering 1,135 percent increased risk of autism among infants who received the hepatitis B within the first 30 days of life compared to those who received it later or not at all. The study was buried. The data were rewritten five times to obscure statistical significance.

IOM Report and phony studies

In 2001, the Institute of Medicine acknowledged that a link between thimerosal and autism was biologically plausible. They recommended further investigation. But the CDC never conducted those studies, instead relying on epidemiological research which, while valuable, cannot prove causation. To use such studies to dismiss a potential environmental trigger is frankly misleading.

CDC’s Infectious Disease Division

In truth the CDC’s infectious disease division, closely aligned with vaccine manufacturers, has failed in its responsibility to the public. While some surface level changes have been made, such as replacing members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, ACIP, the deeper systemic conflicts remain. I share this not as a whistleblower, but as a physician who has spent decades listening to mothers, to children and to science when it speaks quietly between the lines. The story of autism in America is far from settled, but we will never find clarity if we refuse to ask the questions that matter most.

