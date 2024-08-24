In Part 5, Casey and Calley talk to Tucker about the loss of meaning in our lives today. The decline in our health is directly connected to our misplaced priorities. Speaking from their personal family history, Casey describes the tragedy that took her mother at 72.

The Spiritual Crisis

44:38 - 49:44

Tucker: Can I just press you just a tiny bit?

Why did you come to that conclusion, and none of your colleagues did? I think it’s really important to understand why certain people see obvious truths, while everyone else is, including smart people, are blinded to them.

What about you allowed you to connect these pretty obvious dots?

Casey: Parenting.

Tucker: How? What did your parents do?

Casey: My parents, our parents focused on incentive. Incentives are everything. Incentives are why Americans are sick right now. If we change the incentives, we’d get healthy in two years.

Our country would be the most competitive country in the world.

My parents’ incentive in our family was to ask questions, not to have any stars or marks or anything. So what was celebrated in our family was sitting down at the dinner table in D.C. and asking questions and poking at ideas. We were celebrated for thinking about things in a bigger picture.

You talked about this on your recent podcast, the Boomers. They just want the stars for their kids. You get all these little badges, but that was not what was celebrated at my house.

Calley: We developed our own compulsion to climb up the ladder, but it was always instilled like, ask questions, think for yourself.. . .

We never felt actually like our parent were that happy with rising up. It was like, are we being good people? And that was really instilled in us.

Tucker: Did they have like an explicit moral center? . . .

Casey: They were very spiritual people. We were raised with spirituality. We were reading sacred texts and the Bible and Runi. . . all these different things from a young age, discussing it at the dinner table, thinking about philosophy.

And so that was what was celebrated.

Tucker: So they were not conformists.

Casey: When I quit my surgical residency, in my fifth and final year, after hundreds of thousands of dollars, my education, my parents threw me a party.

Tucker: No way!

Casey: . . . No parent would do that. They were, and they never told me to quit, but they absolutely, they were so proud of me for coming to my own conclusions and seeing it.

And there’s a lot of—

Tucker: Even though, and so the incentive for parents, at least in D.C. where I raised my children, is to tell people in your neighborhood, your friends, that you have a daughter who is a Stanford educated doctor.

Casey: They never pushed us to. . . I never once ever in our entire childhood, they said, you need to go to your college counseling meeting ever, ever!

They were about having fun and thinking. They were older parents too. My parents were in their 40s when they had us. They’d lived lives. They were not living through us. They were spiritually grounded. They’re not afraid of death.

They aren’t driven by the materialism that just makes you rack up a wall full of awards. . . .

That is the reason, and there’s privilege involved in it too, of course. We had financial backstop. A lot of my friends going into medicine, they were supporting their families, right?

And I have so much respect for that and people’s options are limited.

But doctors are in a trap. It’s $500,000 of education.

You have this guaranteed salary, and all you have to do is drink the Kool-Aid. All you have to do is stay heads down and not ask questions, not ask why.

And you can really feel good about your work, right? People are sick as hell in this country, and we do need people to be doing heart surgery or else people will die.

But the thing that is so imperative for people to understand is that the reasons that we’re having surgery, the reasons why we’re getting sick, the reasons why American competitiveness is plummeting, the reason why our kids are chronically ill—

Half of the kids in America are chronically it, all from preventable issues.

So if you’re a doctor who’s not spending any time on focusing on that, then unfortunately, for better or worse, you are bankrolling on the problem.

Tucker: I honestly think you’re going to change the world. I mean that. I mean that. Just had to say that. . . .

Your description of your parents, it brings me to tears.

Casey: I cannot wait to have children. There is no greater role, no greater role in this world.

I was sold such a bill of lies, like climb the corporate, climb the medical ladder, become the chair of an institution.

I can think of no greater thing we can do than have children and keep them healthy.

Up until a couple of years ago, I didn’t even want to have children because I thought it was a liability to this value system of just like rise the ranks, make money. But I don’t think there’s anything more important we could be doing than creating healthy children who are thinking for themselves, who are eating healthy food. And I cannot wait for that role.

It’s a spiritual corruption of our society right now that we have forgotten that this is the most important thing that we can do.

It’s unbelievable how far off we are, and it is deeply a spiritual crisis because we have lost sight of what really matters in our lives .

Tucker: And you’re singing my song and much better than I ever could.

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