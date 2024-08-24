Anne’s Substack

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KM's avatar
KM
Aug 24, 2024

Wow! What amazingly incredible parents they had/have!!!

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Brendan Rankin
Sep 10, 2024

A good read. Tucker's hard to listen to (sounds like a more serious version of Jay Leno...) fingernails on chalkboard. Like Joe Rogan, their guests can be interesting, but, by and large, they're both smarmy twirps.🙄

I didn't think I'd characterize this as a "spiritual crisis", but a crisis it is nonetheless.

So, vote with your pocketbook and get the word out on how important this is...right!?

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