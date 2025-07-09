It may seem that with RFK at the head of HHS swift and far-reaching changes would be made to expose and eliminate the corruption, collusion and cover-up that we have observed for years in our federal health agencies, most notably the CDC.

It’s not that easy. Industry control over public health is well-established, and Kennedy will have to make massive reforms before these agencies will return to their original purpose and honestly address the chronic disease epidemic in America.

Dr. Stoller shares his views on those who don’t want to hear what Kennedy has to say.

Video: 2:53 What Robert F. Kennedy is Up Against

I am Dr. K. Paul Stoller, and this short video is about the difficulty Robert Kennedy is having trying to reform the unreformable. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. finds himself facing a formidable and deeply entrenched system, one that spans government agencies, the pharmaceutical industry, media conglomerates and even the halls of Congress.

Tucker Carlson

His recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Uncensored offered a rare glimpse into the magnitude of the corruption his willing to confront, particularly within institutions like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC. The revelations he shared alleging regulatory capture, suppression of scientific inquiry and conflicts of interest were not just shocking. They were a scathing indictment of the very systems tasked with safeguarding public health.

Confirmation hearings

And yet, this level of scrutiny and concern was conspicuously absent from Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings. Lawmakers showed little to no interest in exploring his views on the chronic disease crisis that conditions to plague millions of Americans. No one asked about the dramatic rise in childhood illnesses, autoimmune conditions or neurodevelopmental disorders like autism. Instead, the dominant concern seemed to be whether Kennedy would challenge the status quo on vaccine policy, a telling indication of where political priorities lie. This stark contrast raises a troubling question: Why is it acceptable for Kennedy to speak candidly about institutional corruption on a media platform like Carlson’s, yet entirely ignored when standing before our elected representatives?

A Corrupt System

The answer may lie in the reality that mainstream medicine and public health are no longer solely in the hands of impartial experts. Rather they appear to be heavily influenced, if not outright controlled, by the pharmaceutical industry. Our political system is similarly compromised. Campaign donations, lobbying and revolving doors between government and corporate roles ensure that critical questions go unasked and essential reforms remain untouched. Meanwhile the media, once the watchdog of democracy, often serves as a mouthpiece for these same corporate interests, sharing narratives and marginalizing dissenting voices. Kennedy’s uphill battle is not simply a political campaign. It is a confrontation with a powerful, interconnected web of influence that resists transparency, accountability and change. His willingness to challenge this system publicly and persistently marks him as a rare figure in American public life. But it also underscores just how deeply our institutions have strayed from their original purpose.

