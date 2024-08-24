PART 6: Chemicals Linked to Cancer and Early Puberty

50:00—1:03:45

Tucker Carlson, Calley and Casey Means

Tucker: Tell us about your mother, her illness, how that affected what you’re doing now. . .

Casey: Our mother was our best friend. This book is dedicated to her. I think my mom, she’s sort of the archetypal American patient. She was someone who was totally faithful to the American healthcare system, and like so many other Americans, was ultimately completely let down by it.

She passed away far too early. After 40 years of completely missed warning signs of the root causes of all the different symptoms and conditions she was racking up.

She had me when she was 40. I was a humongous baby. . . I was almost 12 pounds. Calley was almost 12 pounds. That’s a huge baby.

There’s actually a term for a baby over 8.5 pounds, which is fetal macrosomia, which portends metabolic issues in a mother and metabolic issues in the baby.

I had them. I was 210 pounds by the time I was eighth grade, and my mom had trouble losing the baby weight, had a very tough menopause. In her 60s got all the American diagnoses, high cholesterol, they gave her a statin; high blood pressure, they gave her an ACE inhibitor; high blood sugar, they gave her metaformin;

Oh, this is normal. It’s a rite of passage. Every American’s getting these diseases. So she went to all the specialists, she went to the cardiologist, nanotechnologist, her primary care doctor, got all these medications.

Then she’s 72 years old, doing everything the doctors are telling you to do, taking the pills every single day, and she gets a diagnosis of—

She has some belly pain one day, went to the doctor. It lasted for a few weeks. She got a CT scan, stage four widely metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was dead 13 days later.

And she was seen at the best hospital in the country. She was getting executive physicals as Mayo. She was being seen at Stanford and Palo Alto Medical Foundation, and they looked at us in the eye, they looked at us after her death and said, oh my God, this is so unlucky.

And I knew enough at that time to—there was nothing unlucky about this. This was an entirely predictable sequence of events from the age of 40 to the age of 72.

Tucker: She had, as you’ve suggested, every possible advantage, like clearly high functioning person who followed the guidance, had the means to do it, had a daughter with specialty knowledge, a physician daughter. So she had every possible advantage.

Casey: Did every single thing they said and died at 72, in the prime of her life from conditions that were the exact same spectrum.

So every condition I mentioned earlier in this episode, and every condition she had on this metabolic disease spectrum.

Tucker: So you believe, so pancreatic cancer specifically, if my memory serves and I think it does, was kind of an unusual, it was always famously dangerous, deadly—

Casey: Skyrocketing.

Tucker: I have noticed, all of a sudden, people you know—

Casey: What are the risk factors? Obesity, diabetes, smoking. It is fundamentally a lifestyle disease,

Tucker: Pancreatic—

Casey: Why it is going up.

Calley: So is breast cancer.

Casey: Breast cancer. Breast cancer is now in one in eight women. 52:55

Calley: Foodborne illness.

Casey: Well, where are these estrogen-driven cancer.

Well, where are all these extra estrogens coming from?

Maybe it’s the six billion pounds of pesticides that are being invisibly sprayed on all of our food and poisoning it.

And what are these pesticides doing?

They’re estrogen receptor agonists. Interesting, being sold to us from China and from Germany.

Calley: Which they’re not using in their food there.

Casey: They’re illegal.

Tucker: So what does that mean? The effects of these chemicals on food is what?

Casey: Ostensibly these chemical are being used, six billion pounds globally per year, because of pest control. They’re also being used on our children’s parks and golf courses, and all over the place. They’re invisible, they’re tasteless, and they are directly toxic to our cellular biology.

They’re pesticides. Cide is the word for it, the act of ‘killing’—so pesticides, fungicides, and they are so toxic that 20 percent of all suicides globally are performed by drinking pesticides.

And yet, we’re told by our government that they are totally safe.

This will shock you.

The largest merger ever done in Germany was Bayer Monsanto, where Bayer, which a pharmaceutical company, merged with Monsanto, which is an agrochemical company in the United States.

If you look at what Bayer makes, they make cancer drugs for things like non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma/

And if you look at what Monsanto makes, which is Roundup, which is the most widely used pesticide in America, the cancer that it causes is non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

They paid out $11 billion in the past couple of years for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases.

So the companies are merging that are directly known to cause the disease with a medical company that has a treatment for the disease.

This is very, very dark.

Like Calley said, it’s kind of this revolving door between create the illness, treat the illness, and hide the science that tells us what’s happening.

Calley: But this is all the result of the food industry cheaper, and we spend per capita, half as much on food as they do in Europe.

But we spend three times more, per capita, on health care.

My big point to everyone is, this is not the free market at work. This is food companies lobbying to have neurotoxins and endocrine disrupting chemicals on our food that are toxic, that aren’t allowed on any other food in any other developed country in order to make food a lot cheaper.

And then to your point about what does the, what do these do?

It increases estrogen, and these kids are inhaling hormone disrupting chemicals.

The New York Times recently had a front page article that puberty rates, particularly among women in the United States, are plummeting.

People are hitting puberty years earlier, younger.

Casey: The average girl in America is hitting puberty, which is sexual maturity, six years earlier than they were in 1900.

We have the earliest puberty rates of any continent in the world. It’s age 10, 10 to 13, and this is in large part thought due because of, we’re literally giving children estrogen with all the plastics we’re ingesting, which are ZnO estrogens, meaning they are exogenous artificial estrogens and the pesticides, which can activate the estrogen receptors like atrazine.

I mean, you can put atrazine, which is a pesticide that we spray about 70 million pounds of in the U.S. every year.

It’s not legal in Europe, but it’s sold to us from international companies.

Tucker: It’s not legal Europe?

Casey: No, you cannot use it. And you put this on a developing male frog embryo, and it turns into a female frog. That’s how much of an endocrine disrupting chemical that it is.

These chemicals are not inert. And again, because we can cherry pick science, and so much of these science, these papers are PR papers paid for by industry.

The Monsanto papers was a huge papers was a huge thing that, a revelation. They had to declassify these documents that Monsanto had basically ghostwritten scientific papers to say that these chemicals are safe.

Tucker: Can I just ask you an obvious question?

So the incidence of transgenderism or whatever we’re calling it, have skyrocketed thousands of percent increase in the last ten years. And there are many threads to this. Is partly a political movement, social movement, but you sort of wonder if it’s not also a biological response to these chemicals.

Calley: I’ll say this, just as a demonstrable fact.

Our child environment is, to an unprecedented degree, full of hormone disrupting chemicals.

The assault on a child’s cells and hormones is unrelenting right now.

Casey: Unrelenting. And their bodies are small. They can’t handle it,

So you take a child and you put them on a screen, the average kid is using a screen seven hours a day. So this is hitting their dopamine. So that’s one input.

We’re eating a credit card’s worth a plastic per week, and these are hormone disrupting chemicals. All of our food is—

Tucker: How are we eating plastic in that volume?

Casey: Well the plastic, plastics are in everything now. They’re in our air. There are nonoparticles of plastic in the air we’re breathing. They’re in our water. They’re covering every piece of food that we buy in the grocery store.

You go to Europe, all the vegetables are just, they’re just in these free markets. They’re not packaged.

In the U.S., you go to Trader Joe’s, every single piece of food is covered in plastic. You’ve got the plastic water bottles. Every single can that we drink in the United States, is lined with a plastic coating, every single one. It’s all getting in.

And this can actually directly disrupt our mitochondrial function, which the metabolic machinery of the cell. So microplastics actually disrupt the way we make energy in the body. And we know that metabolic issues are the root cause of ever chronic illness facing Americans today.

And can’t make this up. And then you have the, there’s many effects of these things, but endodisrupting mitochondrial disruption are two of the really big ones.

Then you’ve got the kids eating 70 percent of their calories that a child is eating today is from a factory, industrially manufactureed, ultra processed food.

We know that these food are destroying our cellular biology.

With school start times, kids are not getting enough sleep. So across sleep, across movement—

The average kid is spending less time outdoors than a prisoner in America right now.

Kids are not going outside. We’re not getting the sunshine. Our circadian rhythms are destroyed.

So every level of society, public school start times are disrupting our food, our nutrients, our sleep, our stress and dopamine, our movement patterns and our toxins.

We are getting destroyed.

Calley: This is the invisible hand, and we just have to understand this when we’re thinking about health care policy. There’s nothing more profitable than a sick child or really hijacking a kid’s dopamine, right?

Think about the trillions of dollars that are generated from a child’s dopamine being hacked, being on that phone all day. It’s neither good nor bad necessarily. It’s just an economic fact.

There’s a huge incentive for that kid, for their chronic stress to be just triggered nonstop on that phone.

There’s huge profit for a child to be addicted to ultra processed food and continuing to demand from their parents, that food.

There’s huge incentive for a child to be sick and getting on the statins, which are doubled in prescription rates in high schools in the past ten years, to get on the SSRIs that are now handed out like candy in high schools, to get on the metforim, to get on the Ozempic, which is now being recommended. They’re pushing for six year old and up for if your child is overweight, lifetime prescription Ozempic.

That’s very profitable.

SO you have basically the free market at work. I think capitalism is the greatest invention in human history, but just looking agnostically at the incentives, it’s as many pills as we can give that kid, as much as we can keep that kid in fear, as much as we can keep that kid sick without dying right away, that’s what’s fueling the largest industries in the country.

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