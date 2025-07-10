Here Dr. Stoller looks specifically at the DTaP vaccine and questions both effectiveness and the safety of this mandated childhood vaccine. He also exposes the power that the drug industry has to suppress the real science when it comes to vaccines.

Why Are We Still Using the DTaP Vaccine despite Epitope Suppression and the Emergence of Pertactin-Negative Bordetella pertussis? I am Dr. K. P. Stoller, and this video is about the problem with the pertussis vaccine. The DTaP vaccine—protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis—has been a cornerstone of pediatric immunization programs in the United States and other high-income countries. Yet, despite high vaccination coverage, whooping cough (pertussis) has resurged in several regions, raising critical questions about the long-term effectiveness and suitability of the current acellular pertussis vaccines (aPVs). Two key scientific concerns have emerged: epitope suppression and the increasing prevalence of Pertactin-negative (PRN–) strains of Bordetella pertussis. This video explores the rationale behind continued DTaP use in the face of these challenges and evaluates the potential implications for public health policy.

Epitope Suppression: A Mechanism of Vaccine Limitation

Epitope suppression, or immune imprinting, refers to a phenomenon where the immune system’s response is skewed toward specific epitopes present in the vaccine, potentially limiting its ability to respond robustly to variant strains. In the case of DTaP, repeated exposure to the same narrow set of antigens—pertussis toxin (PT), filamentous hemagglutinin (FHA), pertactin (PRN), and fimbriae—may diminish the immune system’s capacity to recognize new or mutated forms of the pathogen. Over time, this could reduce the effectiveness of vaccine-induced immunity, particularly as B. pertussis evolves to escape these targeted responses.

The Rise of PRN-Negative Strains: A Case of Vaccine-Driven Evolution

Pertactin (PRN) is a virulence factor and a major antigen in aPVs. It plays a role in bacterial adhesion and immune evasion. However, in recent years, PRN-negative B. pertussis strains have rapidly expanded. In the United States and New Zealand, over 80% of circulating strains are now PRN negative, and similar patterns have been observed in Australia and parts of Europe. This shift is likely a direct consequence of vaccine-driven selection pressure. By targeting PRN in the vaccine, the immunological advantage is inadvertently given to PRN– strains, which are no longer effectively neutralized by PRN-targeted antibodies. Importantly, these strains remain virulent and capable of causing severe disease. The situation underscores a paradox: the vaccine selects for variants that it is increasingly less capable of controlling.

Why Do We Still Use DTaP?

Given the financial incentives to continue to use the DTaP the justification is that there might be some Residual Effectiveness that could provide partial protection – that is the best they have given they have nothing else to sell.



Whole-cell pertussis (wP) vaccines, previously used before DTaP, are more immunogenic and may offer broader protection. However, they are associated with higher reactogenicity, leading to their replacement in many countries due to public concern and litigation. As a medical student I had the experience of watching a young girl who just received a DTP writhe in pain and convulsions from an encephalitis caused by the DTP. There are few sights that match the helplessness one can feel watching a child’s brain be destroyed by the harm caused by something that was given to her to supposedly protect her from a cough.

Public Health Infrastructure and Inertia

Public Health edicts once made are very hard to reverse. Immunization schedules and procurement systems are deeply integrated with DTaP-based formulations. Shifting to a different vaccine platform would require massive logistical, regulatory, and political overhaul—something not undertaken lightly without a clearly superior alternative. The money involved in pulling an ineffective vaccine without something to replace it is not consistent with Pharma marketing goals. The Path Forward: Rethinking Pertussis Vaccination The issues posed by PRN negative strains and epitope suppression make clear that continued reliance on current aPVs is unsustainable.

Conclusion

The continued use of DTaP, despite the rise of PRN-negative Bordetella pertussis strains and concerns about epitope suppression, reflects a balance between economics and politics in public health policy not science. How much uncertainty and risk is acceptable when the tools we use may have unintended and possibly harmful consequences, particularly in low-resource settings.

Revisiting the Aaby Studies: DPT and All-Cause Mortality

Dr. Peter Aaby and his colleagues have conducted several observational studies over the last three decades, particularly in West Africa, examining the non-specific effects (NSEs) of vaccines. One of their more controversial findings is that children who received the DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus) vaccine had a higher all-cause mortality than unvaccinated children, even when controlling for age and socioeconomic status. Specifically, the research (e.g., from Guinea-Bissau) suggests a 10-fold increase in all-cause mortality in some cohorts, often attributed to an increase in susceptibility to other infections, particularly in girls. Importantly, this effect was not due to diphtheria, tetanus, or pertussis itself, but from downstream effects on immune regulation—possibly through immune modulation or training. These findings challenge the assumption that vaccines are uniformly beneficial across all populations and outcomes.

DTaP: Different Vaccine, Same Structural Blind Spots?

While DTaP is presumed to be safer and less reactogenic than DPT, the lack of long-term, all-cause mortality data in high-income settings is a major blind spot. We simply don’t know enough about DTaP’s broader immunological impact to confidently say it is safe in the way the public understands that word—especially when dealing with a pathogen that has largely adapted to evade the vaccine.

The Limits of the Precautionary Principle in Current Practice

The precautionary principle, when properly applied, advises avoiding interventions where there is credible risk of serious or irreversible harm, and where scientific consensus is lacking. Yet, public health policy often invokes pragmatism——to justify continued use of imperfect tools under the rationale that doing anything that casts doubt on vaccines will cause vaccine hesitancy and interfere with marketing goals. Status quo bias, where the cost of inaction (or changing course) is treated as more dangerous than the known shortcomings of the current approach. Given that PRN-negative pertussis strains now dominate, and epitope suppression may limit the vaccine's utility, DTaP may indeed be edging toward nonviability not just in its effectiveness, but also in its alignment with ethical principles like beneficence and non-maleficence.

So Why Continue?

Let’s not overlook the political and structural realities: Public trust in vaccines is already precarious and the COVID Democide where no one has been held accountable has not helped with trust. Pulling or suspending a vaccine based will cause vaccine hesitancy, but is that really a bad thing? What happened to My body, My choice?

Conclusion: Toward a More Honest Vaccine Policy

If Peter Aaby’s research is even partially correct, and if DTaP is now ineffective against circulating pertussis strains due to antigen escape and immunological imprinting, continuing its use is not just ineffective—it could be unethical. This calls for a more transparent and responsive public health framework: Re-examine vaccine safety through the lens of all-cause mortality, not just disease-specific endpoints. Invest in diversified vaccine strategies, including mucosal immunity and whole-cell options with modern adjuvants. Create space for dissenting but evidence-based perspectives, rather than marginalizing them as "anti-vax," especially when they come from established field researchers. Ultimately, science progresses through challenging assumptions. Vaccines have not been an unparalleled public health triumph as its promoters like to push, and have become the sacred cash cow of the medical cartel. Will the current captured and corrupted Public Health System that promotes harmful interventions that they profit from change? We live at a time where most humans will sell their mothers to the glue factory if the price was right, so… what do you think?

