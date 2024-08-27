There is seemingly a diabolic plan to make everyone drug dependent for life, especially when it comes to children. The power of the pharmaceutical industry has infiltrated everywhere.

PART 7: Ozempic

1:03:48—1:15:38

Tucker: Let me just as, there’s so many, this could on 10 hours.

Let’s just stop with Ozempic really quick because Ozempic, and you and I had a pretty remarkable conversation about Ozempic, and at the end of it, I thought, well, that’s never going to be popular, because that’s kind of terrifying.

I was wrong, as usual. And now it is ubiquitous.

Kids are taking it. College students are taking it. As a physician, what’s your view of Ozempic?

Casey: I think it’s very dark. I think it’s a strangle hold on the U.S. population. Almost like solidifying this idea that there is this magic pill, I mean, literally the book by Johann Ari is called Magic Pill https://johannhari.com/ and convincing us that salvation from our chronic health issues is going to be found in a shot when we are living in a toxic stew that’s destroying our cellular biology.

Of course for certain patients, taking GLP-1 agonist is going to be helpful for their conditions. It might jumpstart their way to getting back to health.

Tucker: Is that the name of the active drug?

Casey: Yes, GLP-1 agonist. . .

They’re basically stimulating a hormone that’s made in our digestive system that cues satiety and does many other things. . .

Making us feel full. Like Calley said earlier, we are the only species in the world that has an obesity and chronic disease epidemic. The only species in the world that has a chronic disease and obesity epidemic because of ultra processed food.

You think about every other animal in the wild, they’re eating real, natural food, except for domesticated animals, which are getting chronic disease just humans, because they’re eating our food.

But every other animal, they’re able to regulate their satiety. They’re not eating themselves to death like we are.

We’re literally eating ourselves to death. The reason is because these foods, like Calley talked about with the cigarette companies and the scientists moving to create addictive ultra processed foods, they are designed to subvert our satiety mechanisms like GLP-1 secretion, so that we never know that we’re full.

But if we were eating whole, real food, we would cue the exquisite satiety mechanisms in our bodies, and we would not overeat.

If you’re eating real, whole unprocessed, nutrient rich foods, we have the receptors in our gut that make us feel full. It’s not rocket science.

Tucker: If you eat just protein, which is hard—

Casey: You can’t overeat.. . .

Tucker: You can’t eat too much steak. . . .

Casey: If you can convince people that this is not true, and defy the entire animal kingdom, what’s happening with every other animal, this could be on track to be the most profitable medication ever in human history.

It will be if the powers that be let it. And the unfortunate part is that it doesn’t take our bodies out of the toxic stew that’s crushing our biology.

Yes, we may melt some fat, but we’re essentially creating starvation to melt fat and muscle without changing any of the levers that we just talked about that are crushing our biology.

So this is not the public health solution

Tucker: Do you think there potential downsides to it?

Casey Every medication has downsides, and this one has well-known side effects. It disproportionally causes us to lose muscle mass which cretes fraility, which is one of the things that can cause old people in all ages to have very poor quality of life and early death.

It has a higher rate of thyroid cancer. It has risks, on the label, of kidney dysfunction, pancreatitis, of all sorts of things. Every medication has side effects.

So if we’re going to mass prescribe this— So there’s a bill right now, in Congress, HR4818, which is the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act.

You look this, and you think, this is great. The government’s focusing on obesity, and this is awesome.

There’s one line that’s all that matters in that, which is that they want to expand Medicare access to include coverage for obesity medication, which are these drug, for people that include overweight and obese.

That is 74 percent of the American population. If this bill goes through, and everyone who is eligible for this drug, gets it, paid by taxpayers, that will represent over $3 trillion per year in drugs to the American people without changing any of the root causes of what is making us sick.

And to add insult to injury, this will be taxpayer money being largely funneled to Europe, who makes the drug.

Calley: It’s ten times less expensive and it’s not the standard of care. In Norway, when you are obese, there’s a step ladder and you get the keto diet and exercise incentivized from the government.

Tucker: In the country that makes Ozempic.

Casey: The American Academy of Pediatrics in their most recent obesity guidelines, are recommending these drugs for kids as young as 12.

Calley: And pushing for six.

Casey: This is a lifelong medication at the cost of about $1,500 a month with many side effects, that does not change any of the root causes. Issues that are toxifying, literally destroying our brains and bodies.

Tucker: . . . Every drug has side effects, but they seem like intentionally downplayed in a lot of cases, most famously with certain COVID related medicines, but there are others where they just don’t want to really talk about, doctors don’t seem to want to talk about the potential side effects.

Why is that?

Calley: Because if you have an obese patient, let me just paint the picture.

They’re pushing for six, obese or overweight.

Tucker: Six years old.

Calley: Yeah. So, we have obviously an obesity crisis among six year olds in the country.

In Japan, the child obesity rate is 3 percent. In the United States, 50 percent is. 50 percent of teens are overweight or obese.

So let’s just look at that, right? We’re clearly just force feeding into our children toxic food that’s causing this massive issue, and now any parent watching, particularly lower income, because this bill is pushing for Medicaid.

So if you’re lower income— So why are they lobbying? Why is this company in Scandinavia, one of the five largest lobbying spenders in America and pushing so hard for this?

And why is the stock so high, and it’s the twelfth most valuable company in the world?

They’re expecting 80 to 90 percent of their profits from the United States, from the government by rigging the institution.

What institution are pharma companies rigging? They’re actually rigging Medicaid. They’re actually profiting off of poor people.

Medicaid is spending more on mitochondrial dysfunction then the entire U.S. defense budget and growing much faster. . . .

We’re spending on Medicaid, more on preventable metabolic chronic conditions than the defense budget. Medicaid is one of the fastest growing items in the budget.

That’s all rigged by pharma as a piggybank. So this bill, if you put Ozempic on that schedule, then any lower income six year old, the doctor can say, I’ve got Harvard studies here saying that obesity is genetic. It’s not your child’s fault. Let’s get them a lifetime jabs.

Tucker: If it’s genetic, why didn’t it exist 100 years ago?

Calley: Good question. But Harvard and the NIH and the American Academy of Pediatrics are saying it’s a brain disease. It’s genetic.

And on 60 Minutes, as we talked about, a leading Harvard physician, Fatima Cody Stanford said that it’s—throw willpower out the window, this is a genetic condition.

And it’s actually, she said, an affront and classist and racist to suggest it’s anything other than genetic.

So, that’s the message being told from medical research. We ask why?

Because the second that you can get that six year old on a lifetime injection, and let’s just take this to every drug. It’s the chronic disease treadmill.

They’re told that injection is a savior, right?

And then the government, it’s the largest line item in our budget.

It’s going to bankrupt the country. It’s growing faster than any other line item in the budget.

And Medicaid, the government is going to pay for that lower income kids $1,500 a month, because the government also has to just pay the sticker price, right?

We’re paying--our sticker price is ten time more expensive than Germany.

So the second you get something on the Medicaid schedule, then all lower income people are open season.

And what’s so criminal about this, and what’s so representative why this is a problem, is that the medical system is saying, they’re saying it’s a social justice issue. It’s a moral issue. We have to pay $1,500 for 74 percent of U.S. adults who are overweight or obese per month.

We have to find the money. The stock is the twelfth most valuable company in the world at expectation that the U.S. is going to say that.

But where is that urgency from the medical system about why this stuff is happening in the first place? Why it’s not happening in Japan? Where’s the urgency on saying, hey, parents, maybe we shouldn’t feed our kids toxic food.

Maybe we should be looking at the root causes of obesity.

And so, this is the key point. Forget any public policy. The medical leadership should say the truth. They should explain why there’s an obesity crisis among children.

It’s not an Ozempic deficiency. It’s because of very simple inputs to our metabolic environment and frankly, a rigged system where our food has been compromised.

There’s nothing conservative or liberal about our food system being compromised.

The medical system, before any public policy should simply state that.

And a key point in America is that we listen to our medical leaders.

We changed our diet when the food pyramid came out.

Smoking rates plummeted when the Surgeon General—

Casey: The majority of Americans got the COVID vaccine.

Calley: When Dr. Fauci said, get the vax, most people—we respect and listen, but medical providers, they actually, literally have social justice components where they’re actually not able to recommend natural food because there’s a component in the USDA nutrition guidelines which takes into account social justice.

So they’re worried about affordability.

Tucker: So may I ask what that means? It’s racist to eat non-poisonous food in America?

Calley: In America, it’s classist and racist to suggest that mothers shouldn’t be poisoning their kids. Yes, that is what the USDA argues.

Tucker: It seems like yet another example, there are so many of them, . . . of the richest people in this society, the ones who are looting society, using issue like racism or sexism or classism as cudgels to beat back criticism of their looting.

Calley: Right, the NAACP is a register lobbyist for Ozempic.

Casey: And the part that makes us scratch our head is like, how are we so delusional that we think it is easier to inject a child weekly for life, than find a way to get that child healthy food?

That is the track that we are on right now. That is insane, but we’re believing it. We’re drinking that Kool-Aid. It doesn’t make any sense.

We could take these dollars so simply, so easily and funnel them towards healthier diet and lifestyle. $4 trillion a year, we could feed every single American family with organic food for $3 trillion a year, but instead we’re taking those health care dollars and steering them towards drugs, which doesn’t fix the root cause issue.

Calley: Our message isn’t drug or anti-drug, it’s just like, let’s look at the problem. Say you’re an alien that came down from space. You look at America, kids and adults are just overwhelmingly metabolic dysfunctional, obese, diabetic. You’d never say, let’s have this keep happening, and then jab everyone and drug everyone and manage that.

It’s just, follow the science. Maybe drugs actually do come into play there, but the history of chronic disease medication has been a complete disaster. We always say, if you have a gunshot wound, an emergency surgical need that’s going to kill you right away, complicated childbirth, infection, 100 percent, the medical system’s a miracle.

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