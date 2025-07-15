Dr Stoller addresses the apparent indifference on the part of those who have witnessed firsthand the steady rise in chronic illness in children. How can the medical community not care about what should be obvious to all?

See No Evil

Dr. Stoller:

The short video you are about to watch explores the topic of how those physicians who took an oath to do no harm became the harm. There is a perplexing conundrum at the heart of modern American pediatrics, an unsettling quiet from the very professionals entrusted with safeguarding children’s health. Over the past several decades while rates of chronic illness in children have soared and autism diagnosis have skyrocketed, the collective voice of pediatricians has remained conspicuously subdued. For years the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, maintained that the dramatic rise in autism diagnoses was simply a product of improved awareness and more sophisticated diagnostic tools. On its surface, this explanation seems benign, even reassuring, but upon deeper examination it inadvertently casts a shadow on the competence of pediatricians prior to this era of awareness. Were these earlier practitioners so inattentive or uninformed that they missed an entire population of neurologically atypical children? If that were the case, it should have prompted professional reckoning. Instead there was silence.

It’s Not Just Autism

In the 1990s when pediatric vaccines contained thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, a tidal wave of chronic conditions—ear infections, eczema, asthma and more—began to sweep through the pediatric population. This coincided with an explosion in daycare enrollment, certainly a contributing factor to the spread of illness, yet insufficient on its own to explain the alarming surge in chronic disease. Still, pediatricians said nothing. The medical community in its efforts to shield vaccines from scrutiny often adopted a reductive defense: WHATEVER THE CAUSE, IT ISN’T VACCINES. Yet while vaccines may not be the sole or even primary culprit in all chronic conditions, the dismissiveness with which adverse effects were addressed fostered a culture of denial. The public was told that children were simply being diagnosed more accurately. Yet this narrative conveniently ignored the growing parade of chronic ailments afflicting young bodies. If anything, what passed for better awareness masked a profound failure to acknowledge an unfolding epidemic of pediatric chronic illness.

Doctors Said Nothing

Further complicating the landscape was the emergence of financial incentives tied to vaccination rates. Pediatricians were rewarded for adhering closely the CDC vaccine schedules, creating a troubling alignment between profit and practice. In such an environment objectivity becomes difficult to maintain, especially when deviation could jeopardize careers of professional standing. Even among those who might have harbored doubts, the risk of speaking out was steep, and the silence grew deeper. Of course the rise in chronic illness cannot be pinned solely on vaccines. The decline in food quality during this era cannot be ignored. Fast food, once an occasional indulgence, became dietary mainstay The food that filled school cafeterias and home pantries was increasingly processed, nutritionally void and chemically laden. Pesticides and herbicides saturated produce. Even animals and insects seemed to reject what humans consumed without question. As childhood bodies absorbed these toxins the rates of obesity, attention disorders and autoimmune diseases climbed. And again, the pediatricians said nothing. What then explains this enduring silence? Was it fear of professional exile, of being labeled fringe, of litigation? Was it a lack of curiosity, a deficit in moral courage or simple indifference? Did the profession somehow attract those content with consensus and uninterested in challenging orthodoxy, even when the wellbeing of children was at stake? These questions, however uncomfortable are essential. For if the very individuals trained to protect children’s health are unable or unwilling to question the systemic forces that shape that health, then who will? Medicine at best is a marriage of science and conscience. Pediatricians, more than any other medical specialists, shoulder the sacred task of defending the vulnerable. That so many turned away, or chose not to look at all, as children became sicker in unprecedented numbers, is not just a professional failing; it is a moral one.

How Will History Record This?

History may one day look back at this era and ask why so few stood up to say what needed to be said. The answers may not be simple, but the consequences of that silence are etched in the lives of countless children.

