‘Why things feel so dark right now’

In this 15 minute segment of the interview with Dr. Casey Means and Calley Means, Tucker explores how modern medicine and agriculture have destroyed healthy living.

They start with the societal changes resulting from the worldwide acceptance of the birth control pill, including the devaluing of motherhood, or as Casey puts it, ‘We have lost respect for life.’

We learn that 15 percent of high school students in America are on Adderall, which was developed and given to German soldiers during World War II to ‘make them more aggressive.’

Casey and Calley reveal that many of our current agricultural practices producing our toxic foods were first developed by the Nazis to increase their food supply.

The corruption is so pervasive and widely sanctioned by those in charge that it will take a massive effort to wake Americans up to what has been happening for decades.

1:15:38—1:30:00

The Birth Control Pill

Calley: Chronic disease medications didn’t exist before 1960. The first one was the birth control pill.

The first pill that you took for more than a couple of weeks, that didn’t cure the issue right away, ever.

So in 1960, zero percent of the medical attention was on chronic conditions. Today 95 percent of spending is on chronic conditions, because what the system realized is that they can take the trust engendered after World War II with antibiotics and various medical innovations that helped win that war, and then steer it towards chronic conditions.

So by the 1970s, 30 percent of women in the United States were on Valium, a highly addictive drug.

Tucker: Physically addictive.

Calley: Yeah, and it’s just been a battle to shift the medical system to chronic disease.

Tucker pointed out, being a Protestant, he didn’t have an ethical issue with the pill, but he added, ‘I always noticed that you were not allowed to criticize the pill, period. That was not allowed in the world I grew up in. Now I feel like we were played a little bit. ‘

Casey: I can speak as a physician, but I can also just speak as a woman who has taken all these different medications because it’s liberation. It’s liberation. We can do whatever we want.

Who needs to get a period when you can work in the hospital 100 hours a week and put off having—and then I freeze my eggs at 37.

So as a woman, of course these drugs have helped in some ways, . . .but we are prescribing them for acne. We’re prescribing them for PCOS, polycystic ovarian syndrome, the leading cause of infertility in the United States, which is a metabolic issue driven by our food and how the food interacts with genetics, and then of course, for birth control.

So you’ve got these medications that are literally shutting down the hormones in the female body that create this cyclical life-giving nature of women.

We basically told women, these hormones don’t matter. Your ability to create the most miracle of any miracles, which is create life, just shut it down. There’s no impact.

That’s crazy to me. And as I’ve woken up from this, I’ve realized, like your cycle and having these hormonal cycles is part and parcel with our health in every possible way and also with the miracle of creating life.

So for years, you just lose the biofeedback of what’s happening with your cycle. It is one of the key barometers of female health. How is your cycle doing? It it regular or is it heavy?

And we just shut it down and say there’s no repercussions for that, which, I think, gets to a larger issue which is a disrespect of life.

It’s a disrespect of things that create life, and I think about, you’re got the pill and it just hand in hand with the rise in, this is going to seem a little far out there, but it goes right in line with the rise hand of industrial agriculture, the spraying of these pesticides, the things that give life in this world, which are women and soil.

We have tried to dominate and shut down the cycles. We have lost respect for life, which again gets to the spiritual crisis.

Tucker: Keep going and keep going. I love this. You are speaking truth right now.

Casey: For the sake of efficiency. This delusion of short term gains for yields, for profits, but what we need to realize is that we live in an interdependent ecosystem that has to be harmonious, not dominated. Which means gentler—so by taking a hammer to women’s hormones, taking a hammer to pests, what we’ve done is we’ve essentially, we are destroying the things that give us life in this country. And that is why, I think, part of the root cause of why things feel so dark right now. Because it’s bigger than all of this. We are actually turning our back on life.

Tucker: Does it surprise you that all of happened within 20 years of developing the atom bomb?

Casey: No, and I mean, speaking of that, I think it’s really interesting to think about the relationship between war and what’s happening.

So where did all these pesticides that have destroyed our life-giving soil and are creating a fragile food system, which is going to create a food crisis at some point? Where did they all come from? Nazi Germany, right?

Hitler was developing chemicals of war and trying to create agriculture solutions to create more food yields for Germany, and some of these pesticides, these organophosphate chemicals were turned directly into sprays that we’re putting on all our food.

The interrelationship between Nazi Germany and what’s being sprayed on every piece of food in the United States is deeply linked, and we need to think about that.

One other thing I want to say, this is being federally subsidized by the government through the farm bills.

We haven’t spoken about the farm bills, but you think about this funneling of money that’s happening and how the government, in a way, is working against us.

And I don’t think it’s nefarious at al. I think people just don’t understand. We’ve talked to so many congress people. They just don’t the health effects of all these things that are happening, of the processed foods. Everyone likes their Oreos, so it’s a tough issue because we’re addicted. But the farm bills are making all these unhealthy foods cheaper. They federally subsidize commodity crops which are turned into processed food.

So this is the corn, the soy, the wheat, making these foods artificially cheaper. This is why people say this, and this is where the social justice piece comes into it, it is much harder, as a poor American, to buy food that is not poisoned because our government is making the poisoned food cheaper.

What is happening? We don’t even—

It’s not a free market at work. This is not a free market. It’s rigged. It’s rigged against poor people.

So there’s nothing conservative about what’s happening.

Calley: And President Trump is calling this out. He’s obviously calling this out, but calling out a rigged market is not an attack on the free market. We need to speak truth here particularly when it’s impacting human—

Tucker: Calling out a rigged market is a call for a free market.

Calley: It’s imperative. And working for these companies, we actually used to use that argument. You rig that market and then yell nanny state whenever anyone questions the rigged market.

The fact that there’s more agriculture subsidies that go to tobacco than fruits and vegetables, 0.4 percent of agricultural subsidies goes to fruits and vegetables, 2 percent goes to tobacco, 90 percent goes ultra processed food. It’s highly slanted against small farmers.

This gets dark. Talking about the Nazis, 15 percent of it—

Tucker: Do you think that it’s not accidental that was a regime based on cult practices that hated Christianity and whose signature act, which no one ever seems to remember, was murdering hundreds of thousands of Germans in hospitals through euthanasia, so-called mercy-killing of kids and adults who were substandard.

Does it surprise you that atomic weapons and poison pesticides both came from that regime? No, not really.

Sorry, it’s just all true.

Calley: Today 15 percent of high schoolers are on Adderall.

Adderall was created by Nazi Germany. There’s a great book called, Blitzed: Drugs in the Third Reich, about this, but Merck developed the precursor to Adderall in order to give to German soldiers. So they got one pill a day. And actually it was discontinued by the end of the war because there was such psychosis among the German soldiers taking this every day. It was to make them more aggressive.

They actually reformulated it at Merck and made a stronger version, and that is Adderall, which is now given to 15 percent of children.

And this idea that many parents watching, just as Ozempic’s being pushed on their kids, just as SSRIs is being pushed on their kids, just as satins are being pushed on their kids, parents being cudgeled with medical studies saying they’re putting their kid at risk for not following this medical guidance.

If their kid is a little bit distracted being in a sedentary environment with limited sunlight, being force fed ultra processed food, they’re getting a little fidgety, and they’re prescribed Adderall right away. That’s the standard of care.

Think about any animal you put in a cage, low sunlight, sedentary, force feeding ultra processed food—

Tucker: So that’s what we do to prisoners.

Calley: So at a societal level here, we’re really committing mass child abuse in many ways. We’re normalizing that, and we’re not speaking out about that, and we’re giving people stimulants developed by Nazi Germany.

It’s kind of crazy.

That’s much more profitable. From a pure economic standpoint, getting a kid off of this treadmill costs millions of dollars.

A diabetic person on Medicaid, if they’re diabetic, by the time they’re getting millions of dollars, they’re generating millions of dollars paid for by the government to the pharmaceutical and health care companies, millions of dollars.

If you train a lower income person and talk to them about metabolic health, frankly reading the principles Casey talks about in the book, and they’re going on a path of thriving, of understanding what their family, what they’re putting in their bodies, they’re costing the system millions of dollars. That’s how the kind of economic reality of how the system works. There’s, that’s kind of the battle.

Getting to your point about how people let this happen on doctors, I think the brilliance of the systemic design is the most revered people in our society are basically able to keep up this system.

They’re able to have their fancy studies that really just take responsibility for managing the disease instead of curing, right?

They censor. I had a call when I attacked the dean of Tufts Nutrition School, the most prominent researcher in the country, Darisuh Mozaffarian. He called me and actually threatened to call Stanford where we both went, and he said, we know the same people at Stanford, this is not right to be upsetting the apple cart.

And I said, does your school not take the majority of its funding from food companies to impact nutrition policy in the United States?

He said, of course we do, but that doesn’t impact my judgment. The fact that you’re calling that our and the fact that you’re questioning a study that we did with NIH that said Lucky Charms were healthier than beef, the fact that you’re calling this out, it really isn’t polite. This isn’t how it works, Calley.

And we know the same people at Stanford, and this isn’t polite. I’m going to call Stanford, and basically, he threatened me to be kicked out of the club. That’s how this works.

Casey: And then these studies are used to create, influence the USDA guidelines. 95 percent of people on the USDA Nutrition Guidelines for America 2020, 2025 had a conflict of interest with food companies.

These studies are used to influence what the USDA is basically saying can go in school lunches.

The USDA controls the U.S. School Lunch Program, which serves three billion meals per year to students.

The largest fast food chain in America is the USDA School Lunch Program. And just this past year, Kraft Heinz is brokering deals with the USDA to put Lunchables in schools.

Calley: These are a top growth area for Kraft.

Tucker: What’s a Lunchable?

Casey: It’s the plastic squares with ham, cheese and crackers. That’s going to be the school lunches.

And these corporate deals are happening, and it’s studies like that—

Tucker asked about Lunchables.

Casey: You look at the ingredients, there’s about 60 ingredients in these packages. There’s no fruit, there’s no vegetables. It’s literally processed flour, processed sugar, processed oil. It’s just these staples of the American ultra processed food system, just rotting children’s brains and bodies.

Calley: Would you believe right today. . . Today the USDA, which sets the standards that impact schools, that impact parents’ perceptions, everything They say that a healthy diet for a two year old is up to 10 percent added sugar. They’re recommending added sugar for two year olds when we have a metabolic health crisis, a childhood obesity crisis, and where 33 percent of young adults now have prediabetes, which would have been absolutely unthinkable.

There’s an assault on children’s cells because of our food. Added sugar is a huge one. And the USDA recommends it.

Imagine, and this is so simple, if medical leaders actually had courage. If we had the volume and the urgency of our medical community talking about the COVID vaccine, [talking] about the childhood chronic disease crisis—

Not banning sugar, not banning anything, but just from a medical perspective, saying it’s probably a good idea to relook at what we’re feeding kids in the midst of a metabolic health crisis, and probably sugar should be discourage.

They don’t say that right now. The USDA just put a report out saying a diet 93 percent in ultra processed food for kids could be healthy.

The USDA is doing marketing for ultra processed food.

They’re not speaking in a clear voice because 95 percent of the advisors on the committee are corrupted.

40 percent of the advisors that President Biden has already put for the next committee are paid for by the maker of Ozempic.

Why do we have a huge chuck of the USDA Nutrition Guideline Committee paid for by Ozempic?

You’ll have to unpack that one for me.

Casey: And then you have Jason and Travis Kelce, they’re now endorsing a new cereal blend with General Mills, and every mainstream media outlet is with them, laughing about how great this is.

They’re not talking about this metabolic disease epidemic that destroying our children. They just turn a blind eye to any of the problematic nature of this, because, of course, their funding, ad funding, comes from pharma and food.

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