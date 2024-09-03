Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Anne Dachel
Sep 3, 2024Edited

After so many years of Americans just getting sicker and sicker, I think a lot of people now accept that we're not going to be healthy and our only solution is a prescription from the doctor.

And this certainly applies to the health of our children.

Pharma ads on everything we watch reinforce this perfectly.

We never ask why and we never get better.

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