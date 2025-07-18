Dr. Stoller explains just how little we know about the actual safety of the ever-expanding vaccine schedule. Although doctors are quick to assure parents that vaccines are thoroughly tested, in actual fact that is not true. There have never been legitimate vaccine trials on each individual vaccine and likewise, there has never been a study of the cumulative effect of the multiple vaccines given in a single doctor’s visit. There are plenty of reasons for parents to worry about vaccinating their children.

Video: 10:13

Exploring the impact of expanding vaccine schedules on immune and developmental health.

Liability-free Incentive and the 1986 Vaccine Act

The introduction of vaccines did not have the impact on public health that agencies, like the CDC, like to promote. The vast majority of childhood infectious diseases dropped precipitously prior to any vaccines introduced to treat them. Literally it was plumbers and not physicians and vaccines that improved the incidence of childhood illnesses due to better sanitation and improved nutrition. After the passage of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, NCVIA, which removed liability from vaccine manufacturers, vaccines became the sacred cow of modern medicine. Some have questioned whether the expansion of pediatric vaccine schedule may be contributing to a rise in chronic immune-related and neuro-developmental conditions such as asthma, eczema, food allergies and autism. Hello, I am Dr. K. Paul Stoller and this video explores these concerns and highlights the importance of rigorous oversight in public health policy, something that is sorely lacking. Historical context in the 1986 Vaccine Act In the early 1980s the vaccine schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, included vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, (DPT), polio, measles, mumps and rubella, (MMR). Fewer than 10 total doses by age six. By contrast, children today receive over 30 injections for supposed protection against more than a dozen diseases, including hepatitis B, rotavirus, varicella, pneumococcus and influenza among others. The expansion of the schedule coincided with the passage NCVIA in 1986 which established the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, VICP, and granted legal immunity to vaccine manufacturers. The intent was to ensure vaccine supply by protecting companies from lawsuits stemming from adverse events. However, this removed a key incentive for pharmaceutical companies to prioritize long term safety, shifting responsibility for post licensure monitoring to the Department of Health and Human Services, HHS. In 2018 a lawsuit revealed that HHS had not filed any of the biennial safety reports to Congress as mandated by the NCVIA, a lapse that has fueled mistrust and concern.

The rise in chronic and neuro-developmental disorders. Since the mid-1980s the prevalence of chronic health conditions among children has increased. Asthma, food allergies, eczema, ADHD, and autism spectrum disorders, ASD, have become significantly more common. For example, the CDC reported a steady increase in autism diagnoses from one in 2,500 children in 1985 to approximately one in 36 as of 2023.

Skyrocketing Rates of Autism

In 2025, it was announced the rate of autism in California boys is now one in 12. Better awareness and better diagnostic criteria does not explain this rise and how insulting to pediatricians that they missed diagnosing children with neuro-developmental disorders. If they really missed them, that should have called for a revisioning of pediatric medicine. And exactly where were all the autistic adults that they missed as children? Well, they weren’t there because they were never missed. An increased number of immune-stimulating interventions early in life dysregulates the developing immune system or central nervous system in genetically or epigenetically susceptible individuals.

Aluminum: Studies Show No Link

Some animal studies and limited human data suggest that aluminum adjuvants used in some vaccines to boost immune response, accumulates in tissues and impact neurological development. Aluminum is a neurotoxin. The CDC uses epidemiological studies, the most easily manipulated to cite that there is no causal relationship here. But that is the problem. Epidemiological studies can rarely provide a causal relationship. You can’t use an epidemiological study to prove having sex causes pregnancies, for example. Challenges in establishing causation The design of vaccine safety studies, a misnomer right out of the starting gate, lack the granularity to detect long term, low incidence outcomes across a broad population. The vaccine safety study for HepB lasted a little more than four days. That is obviously not a safety study unless all one is concerned about is sudden death. Another complicating factor is the absence of vaccinated vs completely unvaccinated cohort studies in mainstream research, primarily due to faux ethical constraints. However, several independent and retrospective studies comparing health outcomes in variably vaccinated populations have shown differences in allergy, infection and neuro-developmental diagnoses. These studies are ignored even when they are done by the CDC itself. The Peter Aaby study in Africa that looked at 30 years of DPT administration, found a 10 fold increase in all-cause mortality in the vaccinated vs the unvaccinated children in Africa. In other words, we are giving vaccines known to cause harm. How ethical is that?

What Needs to Change

Regulatory Oversight and Public Confidence The lapse in mandatory safety report filings by HHS has justifiably raised concerns about oversight. In a context where public trust if crucial, transparency and transparency must be non-negotiable. The close financial ties between vaccine manufacturers and regulatory agencies through user fees and advisory roles, patent held by these agencies and royalty kickbacks present clear conflicts of interest that undermine confidence in the objectivity of public health policy. A call for better designed, long term safety studies, independent review boards and open access to clinical trial data, is not anti-vaccine—it is pro transparency and pro science. A more nuanced understanding of how vaccines interact with the immune system, especially in a genetically diverse population, could help refine the schedule and identify subgroups that may benefit from alternative approaches. But that would cause vaccine hesitancy and interfere with marketing goals.

No Study of the Full Vaccine Schedule

Bottom line: the cumulative effects of full vaccine schedule, especially in infants, have not been studied in randomized, controlled trials, and never has a true inert placebo, saline or salt water, been used as a control—always another vaccine or the vaccine without the antigen in question—in other words, pseudo-science. Long term outcomes years or decades later, especially for neuro-developmental or chronic immune conditions, are not systematically tracked post-vaccination. There are gaps in oversight and accountability, as shown by HHS not submitting the required safety reports post 1986. They had to be sued to admit that. Cumulative safety studies A 2013 report by the Institute of Medicine, IOM, now the National Academy of Medicine, titled, the Childhood Immunization Schedule Safety Stakeholder Concerns, Scientific Evidence and Future Studies reviewed available evidence. The IOM concluded: “No studies have directly examined the entire immunization schedule as it is administered to children in the United States.” So you don’t have to just take my word for this. Ethically public health authorities sophomorically argue that withholding vaccines known to prevent serious illness would be unethical, making a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the full schedule impossible. This is the justification used to not find out what they already know. This leaves observational studies, retrospective or prospective as the only practical route. But even those are rarely done at scale with full transparency. And let us not forget the CDC whistleblower, William Thompson, who stated the infectious disease division of the CDC makes data disappear that reveal safety signals that could impact vaccine uptake. Conclusion The rise in chronic health and neuro-developmental conditions among children warrants a serious and scientifically grounded investigation into all potential contributing factors—including but not limited to, vaccines. While the current body of evidence does not support the safety and efficacy of vaccines in preventing infectious disease because the appropriate studies done never get published without being manipulated or fudged, to use scientific lingo. But as a rule, they are just not done at all. Vaccines continue to be pushed because of the liability-free money they make for corporations that have captured many aspects of the U.S. Government. The public health community must strive for transparency, improved oversight and a willingness to re-evaluate policies in the face of credible evidence—something difficult today when our regulatory agencies are captured and the staff of those agencies are vying for lucrative jobs in Pharma.

It’s All About Profit

Today the goal of vaccine programs and vaccine policy is to sell vaccines, as many as possible and as often as possible, while telling the public these vaccines support lifelong health when there is no credible evidence of same. There is no profit in the cure and the more sick the population is, the more money the medical cartel makes and the less likely the population will have the time to see what is really going on behind the curtain.

Previous Parts:

Part 1, Informed Consent: No Legitimate Vaccine Safety Studies

Part 2, Informed Consent: What Does Your Pediatrician Really Know about Vaccines?

Part 3, Informed Consent: Aluminum in Vaccines

Part 4, Informed Consent: Adverse Events

Part 5, Informed Consent: Autism and Vaccines

Part 6, Informed Consent: The Forces Against Robert Kennedy Jr.

Part 7, Informed Consent: Why Are We Still Using the DTaP Vaccine?

Part 8, Informed Consent: Why doctors been silence about the declining health of children

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment