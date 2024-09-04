Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller
Sep 4, 2024

Toxins and pesticides weaken the immune system and allow infections that normally would not be allowed to exist in the brain to take hold. It ends up being a mixed infection but driven by the bacteria family that causes Lyme...still there are fungi and viruses in the mix as well.. Treat the infection and there is not Alzheimer's disease: https://jneuroinflammation.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1742-2094-8-90

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