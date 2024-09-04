There was really a positive message in this segment: THE RISE IN DEMENTIA CAN BE STOPPED, according to Dr. Casey Means and Calley Means.

Our brains are as much under attack from our diet and medical care as our bodies. All of the chronic conditions that are exploding everywhere are the result of our toxic environment, and we can change that.

Casey and Calley Means make it clear that pharma and the medical system profit from us being chronically ill, and that needs to change. We need to take charge of our health and get well.

1:30:00—1:36:30

The Rise of Dementia

Tucker: You all are focused on children, which is indisputably the right thing, but for people my age, maybe even your age, watching someone you love die from dementia, from Alzheimer’s, universally regarded as the worst thing, just the worst thing.

It seems to me, the incidence of dementia is rising.

Am I imaging that? If it’s true, why is it happening? What can be done?

Casey: It’s going up rapidly. It’s happening in younger people. We’re seeing Alzheimer’s in people as young as 50.

There are no drugs that actually reverse the disease. There are no good drugs for Alzheimer’s. . . . There are drugs that slightly slow the progression but do nothing to reverse the disease.

Research from top journals in the world, like the Lancet, have explicitly stated that it is modifiable lifestyle factors that drive the development of this disease, things like healthy eating, [no]smoking, and moving and exercise.

These are the best possible ways we could prevent Alzheimer’s in this country is by people getting up and moving more, eating unprocessed organic food, not smoking.

Unfortunately, you never hear that, right?

This is largely preventable disease that is sky high right now.

Tucker: Alzheimer’s is largely preventable?

Casey: Largely preventable, Alzheimer’s, with simple, free, lifestyle habits.

Right now, Alzheimer’s, dementia, many researchers are calling it type 3 diabetes.

We have type 2 diabetes, type 1 diabetes, type 3 diabetes, because there is such a link between metabolic dysfunction and the development of the disease.

And when you think about it, it makes complete obvious sense.

The brain is two percent of our body weight, but it uses 20 percent of our energy because it’s like a computer. It’s high processing power, right? Using tons of energy to make all these billions of neurons work, right?

So 20 percent of our body’s energy. Metabolic dysfunction is a problem with how our body makes energy because our cells are destroyed by our food and our environment.

So you have a problem in the body systemically, like diabetes or pre-diabetes that’s an overt representation of our bodies not making energy properly. That is going to disproportionately affect the brain.

So an underpowered brain is going to not be able to think properly, and that’s what’s happening in Alzheimer’s. There’ a neuro energetic theory of Alzheimer’s that creates the downstream issues that we talked about, like the plaques in the brain and things like that.

These are responses to a fundamental issue with how the brain is powering itself.

So we all just need to wake up to realize we need to support the cells of the body with the simple, evidence-based habits that let us be metabolically healthy so our brain has the energy to do its work.

Tucker: So if dementia or Alzheimer’s, there are many forms of dementia, correct?

Casey: Yes.

Tucker: But if at least the big one is caused by metabolic dysfunction, is it conceivably reversible or slowable with changes to behavior?

Casey: There are amazing researchers like Dr. Dale Bredesen, Dr. David Perlmutter, many others who have shown that we can reverse the symptoms of Alzheimer’s with a healthier lifestyle.

Dr. Dale Bredesen, who wrote The End of Alzheimer’s

which everyone should read.

Calley: It’s the most effective reversal protocol ever.

Casey: He talks about how there’s not one thing here, right? It’s a breaking of the cells, and that can happen from a lot of different things in our environment.

So he talks about like 36 holes in the roof that basically have to be plugged for the rain to stop pouring into the house.

So it’s not just one thing. It’s we’ve got to check our vitamin D levels. We’ve got to check our insulin levels. We’ve got to get our B12 levels, right? There’s all these things that we know affect the cellular biology of our brain.

Essentially, when you overwhelm the body too much and under nourish it, there’s going to be breakdown, and so we have to examine each of these factors that we know is linked to dementia, and then fix each one.

And the path for you might be different for me, right?

Some of those 36 factors might be fine in you, but not fine in me, and we might have different ones. That’s why personalized medicine is so important, because you have to understand it’s from all aspects of our environment that our cells are being hurt.

So we have to realize through testing and personalized medicine which in our body are causing the problems, but by and large, the simple reality is if we’re eating nutrient rich whole foods, moving our bodies, getting enough sleep, staying intellectually stimulated, not smoking and avoiding toxins, our cells are going to do a much better job doing their work.

Calley: The first chapter of when we get into plans is really guiding, Casey guides through a list of how to read blood tests.

I got on a path a couple of years ago when I had my regular cholesterol test, they said I was perfectly fine, so did her. This is blaring metabolic dysfunction.

I go back to my doctor, and they’re like, oh yeah, it’s really bad, but you’re not treatable yet. You’re not ready for a satin, and so we just say you’re fine.

So you get to treatable levels and then when you—but we’re brewing metabolic dysfunction. Everyone, especially people in their 20s, 30s and 40s that are healthy are brewing metabolic dysfunction. They’re brewing those things.

My mom was told she was healthy by her primary care provider months before the cancer diagnosis because she was on five medications, which is less than the average American her age.

These are all rites of passage, right?

So I wasn’t quite at the satin level. So a key thing, and we arm this with the book just with the free blood test. And then there’s new services, this personalized medicine revolution where you can get a hundred blood tests, companies like Function Health, or you can go to a functional medicine doctor who can order these tests. It’s just a couple hundred bucks, and you can get more of a personalized view, and then you can attack those deficiencies with food and with supplementation and get the root cause of things under control.

And to our point in the book is that dementia is a branch of the same tree as diabetes, as heart disease, as kidney disease, and even dying of COVID. These are all very similar things, if you can cure the root, if you can understand.

So a lot of our advice would just be work through the personalized blood test, understand what’s happening to you, and then match those nutrient needs with your food and with your supplementation to cure what your blood tests are telling you.

And if you get your metabolic biomarkers more under control, you are able to reverse and absolutely prevent most the conditions that are plaguing the American people that have only become new phenomenons in the past generation.

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