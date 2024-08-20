Casey Means was a Stanford-educated surgeon. Her brother Calley was a lobbyist for pharma and the food industry. Both quit their jobs in horror when they realized how many people were being killed by the systems they participated in. This is an amazing story. 2 hours 20 minutes

I was absolutely delighted to find a link to this August 16th interview by Tucker Carlson.

Here Tucker talked to establishment insiders who dramatically broke ranks with the medical/industrial complex to dedicate their lives to exposing the corruption and fraud in medicine and food production today.

Dr. Casey Means and her brother Calley Means gave up lucrative professions to focus on improving the health of Americans. They wrote recently released book, Good Energy.

Tucker’s interview is almost two and a half hours long, so I transcribed the talk in sections which I will put out over the next week.

Here is the first section.

(0:54) PART I

Tucker Carlson: You’re writing about the regulatory bodies that are poisoning the country.

You are a lobbyist, and you are a Stanford educated physician. . . .

Casey Means: Trained at Stanford Medical School, then become trained as head and neck surgeon, Stanford . . . .

Nine years into my postgraduate training and I looked around me and I realized that patients in America are getting destroyed—children, adults, the elderly.

You’re so distracted in your little surgical subspecialty. . . You look around and what’s happening to Americans, and our health is getting worse every single year.

Patients in America are getting much sicker every year, more depressed. We’re getting infertile, and life expectancy is going down. . .

I’m in the operating room in my fifth year of my surgical residency, and I’m looking down at a patient in front of me who’s on our third revision sinus surgery.

I know how to diagnose her. I write the prescriptions. I know how to do the surgery, but what I kind of realized in that moment was like, I have no idea why this patient is actually sick.

She has so many other health issues: pre-diabetes, arthritis. She’s got some brain fog. She’s got obesity, and she’s got this sinus issues.

And in my training, I was never, ever taught to look at the whole patient, to look at how these things are connected. I was only taught, do the surgery and then bill for it. And I realized that there’s a huge problem in how we’re practicing medicine right now, which is that we’re ignoring the root causes of why Americans are sick and we’re profiting off of patients getting sick and then doing things to them.

That’s the way the business model of health care works.

The way that health care, which is the largest and fastest growing industry in the United States, makes money is you have more patients in the system having more things done to them for longer periods of time.

When I kind of put some of these pieces together and realized that my training had totally essentially incapacitated me from really understanding why patients are sick and how to actually help them thrive, I actually had to walk away from the surgical world because I realized that I was going to be making money off of essentially, not spending time helping patients understand their health and actually just profiting off their illness. . . .

On my thirtieth birthday, I walked into the office of the chair of the department, and I put down the scalpel, and I walked away. And I devoted my life to WHY ARE AMERICANS GETTING SICKER EVERY YEAR?

WHY ARE 50 PERCENT OF AMERICAN CHILDREN DEALING WITH A CHRONIC HEALTH ISSUE?

This was less than one percent 50 years ago.

WHY IS OUR HEALTH GETTING DESTROYED THE MORE THAT WE SPEND? . . .

I knew I couldn’t cut into more person until I understood why Americans are getting sicker every single year. I think the unfortunate this is that doctors don’t understand because every level of our education is systemically focused on blinding us from thinking about root causes.

We have over a hundred medical and surgical subspecialties right now.

How do you make money in the American health care system is, you take a patient with ten different issues, and you send them to ten different specialists, put them on ten different meds, maybe eventually have ten different surgeries.

You never actually are taught how to put the pieces together, look at the whole body as a system, which of course it is.

Part of this is because, who are the people underwriting our medical education?

It’s the pharmaceutical companies.

We are taught how to be very algorithmic and robotic in how we look at patients, and so ultimately I left the surgical world, and I went down the rabbit hole of asking, why? Why are we getting sicker every year. . . .

A radical move

This was the thing that I understood that we are working and we are spending our lives to evangelize this book, Good Energy is that the reasons why Americas are getting sick, sicker every year are very simple: Americans want to be health. Americans do not want ot die early. They do not want to see their kids with all these chronic health issues like AUTISM and food allergies and obesity and pre-diabetes, and 40 percent of teens with mental health issues.

No one wants this, but the system is rigged against the American patient to create diseases and then profit off of them.

This is happening across almost every levels of our major industries from processed food to tech to pharma.

And so what really Americans need to understand is that these trends can stop immediately.

We need to understand why we’re sick, which is primarily our toxic food system and the ways that systemically, several industries are profiting off of orr addiction and illness. And if we can understand that and create very simple, top down and bottom up strategies to address it, Americans will become rapidly healthier.

And so as a physician, I took an oath to do no harm, and I took an oath to help patients thrive, so they way we can do that is by helping to understand the levers of corruption that are essentially keeping us sick.. . .

Calley Means: (speaking to Tucker) We were raised in Washington D.C. right next to you, kind of conditioned to climb up the ladder. I went to Stanford. I went to Harvard Business School. That was what life was about, just kind of collecting those credentials. . . .

(Speaking about Casey) . . .And she bravely stepped away with no plan, just from a moral obligation, and I thought she was a complete idiot. And what I know now, and what I’ve been radicalized on, is she has convinced me that this is the most important issue in the country.

It’s an issue of corruption that starts at Stanford med school being 50 percent funded by pharma and not training doctors on one nutrition class.

Stanford med school, Harvard med school, 90 percent of don’t offer or require one nutrition class.

Doctors simply aren’t learning why people are getting sick, which we all assume they do.

Eighty percent of course loads in pharmacology, it’s on how to take people that are getting sicker and manage those conditions, not to cure them.

That’s a huge problem because that dynamic of the largest industry in the country is destroying human capital. . . .

CON’T.

Leave a comment