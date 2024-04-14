There has been a flurry of news reports over the past several weeks telling us about autism awareness and autism acceptance and the reasons we should be celebrating all the people with autism today.

For those of us who’ve been involved with autism advocacy over the last 20 years, it all seems like nonsense. Somehow we’re supposed to pretend that having one in 36 children with autism is nothing new.

Actually, a whole month dedicated to normalizing a serious neurological disorder affecting evermore children may have a truly sinister purpose.

What if all this is nothing but a cover-up by those responsible for worldwide damage as a result of an ever-growing, unchecked, unsafe vaccine schedule?

There are many who believe it is.

A brilliant way to avoid culpability and continue the lucrative, liability-free scheme would be to rebrand the damage as something totally divorced from vaccine injury.

It is actually happening all around us if we care to look closely, and it is ingenious.

We live in a world where a neurological disorder affecting greater and greater numbers of children is now reduced to NEURODIVERISTY. We’re told this condition (not a disability) has always been part of human existence; it just took until the 21st century for experts to understand what it is.

Problem solved

This pretense of no real increase, just better diagnosing, has worked perfectly. No one challenges it. Faithful minions in the media do as they’re told and are now flooding the news with heartwarming stories about autism awareness/acceptance.

We’ve come so far

Doctors and health officials are great promoters of this mindset. They’re not worried about autism. In fact, the medical community has taken credit for the exponential increase in diagnoses due to better diagnosing on their part.

It has worked in the past. From the 1930s to through 1950s, the medical community was used to advertise cigarette smoking as safe and even beneficial.

With cigarette promotion as a model, the media has been used to publicize industry funded studies showing vaccines are safe and effective and ignore volumes of independent research that should raise serious concerns over side effects.

Those masterminding the autism cover-up have gone beyond what the cigarette industry did. They’ve turned concern over the worldwide increase in autism into a good thing.

Instead of recognizing the severity of autism, promoters have rebranded it as a difference, not a disability.

Officials continue to deny that there’s anything is new here. They will never admit a true increase in the number of people affected, no matter what levels the rate reaches.

April is perfect for convincing the public that autism is nothing to worry about. We just need more awareness, acceptance and services. The focus is on recognizing and celebrating autism and they use experts to do it.

Here is the way it’s done

Long Island Press: Autism: Is It Becoming More Common, Or Just Diagnosed More?

Why the numbers have increased in recent years “is a complex question with a multitude of answers,” says Debra Reicher, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at Stony Brook University’s Renaissance School of Medicine. . . . Why the Increase in Numbers? The broadening of the autism spectrum and increased awareness of ASD are major reasons for the significant rise in incidence. . . . “When I did my training in the late 1980s/early 1990s, autism was more narrowly defined,” Reicher says. “The spectrum is much broader today.” Further, doctors and other practitioners have gotten better at identifying cases of autism, especially among individuals without intellectual disability. . . . An increase in general awareness about ASD has resulted in more screening and developmental monitoring by pediatricians, other healthcare professionals and school personnel, says Maria Pellegrino, a school psychologist. . . In addition, a greater acceptance of neurodiversity in recent years means there’s “less stigma associated with an ASD diagnosis,”. . .

A doctor with 2 autistic sons isn’t concerned over the increase.

Fox13, Tampa Bay: It’s Autism Awareness Month

News anchor:

April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day. It’s a day to draw attention to the growing need for programs that are designed to support people with autism spectrum disorder. According to the CDC, that’s a lot of people, about one in 36 children have some form of autism. It’s something we’re more aware of than ever. And thankfully, we’re getting better at diagnosing and treating it.

Dr. Jesudoss is introduced. He is an expert and the father of two teenage sons with autism.

He said the CDC has changed autism from a disorder to a condition.

Anchor: And the great news is, on this World Autism Day, that we have come so far in identifying and treating, in recognizing that there’s really no difference from someone who’s on the autism spectrum disorder to anyone else out there. It’s just a matter of addressing things and giving them all the support that we can. Jesudoss: And communication is the key to all these beautiful children and adults.

We just need to do more

CBS News: Philadelphia father working to protect people with autism by installing street signs across city

A Philadelphia father has been working to protect people with autism by installing street signs with the goal of getting drivers to slow down. Residents might notice new signs throughout Philadelphia that read "autistic person area." Eric Williams is the man behind the very personal campaign. He's the founder of Project Elijah Empowering Autism, or PEEA, a nonprofit named after his son, who was diagnosed with the disorder at age 3. . . . PEEA will then work with the Streets Department to install a sign. "Rolled it out about two months ago, and it's just been going amazing," Williams said. "So, close to 400 applications to date, they installed 77 signs and counting." . . . Williams says he's just getting started. He says he's planning to talk to city council to get funding so more signs like these can go up. Williams also wants to see one on all four corners of every school in the city.

Mississippi has events supporting autism all over the state.

WJTV, Jackson, MS: Ways to promote Autism Acceptance Month in Mississippi

As experts learn more about autism, new therapies have been introduced that address different aspects of this condition. . . . Fundraisers and annual events occur to raise awareness for autism and sustain these organizations. Below are non-profits and upcoming events within the Magnolia State. . . .

In Asheville, NC a restaurant owner is acknowledged for accommodating customers with autism in the touching story of a mother of two children with autism and her struggles.

Asheville, NC NBC 13: Mother of children with autism shares challenges of dining out

Restaurant owner: We try to accommodate whatever they want, whatever they needs. . . Mom: We need to expose my children to the world, and we need to expose the world to my children. It’s important for there to be that acceptance and that awareness, and for everybody to live together. Anchor: And you know what’s so nice about this? At the end of the day, it’s really a win for everyone, the restaurant, the families and they’re doing good.

In Florida, an autism services provider is celebrating autism awareness. The provider has expanded across the country.

Dayton Beach News-Journal: Florida Autism Center hosting open house Friday to celebrate Autism Awareness Month

A new Florida Autism Center location opened in Daytona Beach earlier this year, and the facility is hosting an open house Friday in celebration of Autism Acceptance and Awareness Month. . . . BlueSprig, branded as Florida Autism Center, has 127 locations across 15 states, according to its website. Florida, with 41 facilities, has more locations than any other state. . . . “Everybody knows somebody that might need help,” Wolf said.

The numbers shouldn’t bother anyone because there’s a lot more autism out there to be discovered.

PHL17, Philadelphia: Should Parents Have Their Child Assessed for Autism? Tip from an Expert

Statistics show that 1 in 4 teenagers live with undiagnosed autism, but what should parents know before having their child assessed? Laryssa Horodysky from Durand joined PHL17’s Jenna Meissner to talk about the signs of autism that all parents should know.

In Atlanta, teachers are being taught about dealing with autistic students, even though federal law has required the education of disabled children for almost 50 years through IDEA.

11 Alive, Atlanta. GA: Marcus Autism Center helps train teachers in rural Georgia to support kids in the classroom

Anchor: April is Autism Awareness Month and 11 Alive has covered the challenges that a lot of families deal with, the long wait lists to get diagnosed and the need for more specialists to support these children. . . . Reporter: In Thomaston, Georgia, the tables on these day are turned, meaning it’s not the students but teachers filling the classroom. The instructors come from Marcus Autism Center in Metro Atlanta. The Marcus Team, dedicated to caring for kids with autism spectrum disorder, hoping to teach local teachers some of those very same skills. Jenna Dunaway: Obviously there was a need for this type of training. The teachers expressed the need.

In Tennessee, it’s all about “acceptance.”

News Channel 5, Nashville: April is Autism Acceptance Month: Why rebranding from 'awareness' to 'acceptance' is important to note

Over the last couple of years, April has gone from being known as "Autism Awareness Month" to re-branding as "Autism Acceptance Month."

BlueSprig Clinical Director at the Hendersonville office Heather Mroczenski said thanks to social media, people are more aware of autism. However, now the focus is treating those on the spectrum with respect and giving them equal opportunities. Mroczenski said she believes this increase is largely because more research and information is out there about the signs of autism.

It’s the same thing in Virginia.

WBDJ TV, Roanoke, VA: April is Autism Acceptance Month

The news anchor interviewed a woman who’s a parent and an autism advocate. Angie McKissick is with the Piedmont Autism Action Group (PAAG) Anchor: I love that it’s changed from Autism Awareness to Autism Acceptance Month" That’s such a good point.

Jersey City, NJ’s mayor is promoting autism acceptance and highlights NJ's high rate.

The Artist: The Flag of Autism Flies High with Acceptance in Jersey City

Mayor Steven Fulop of Jersey City, NJ, recently shared insights gained from his tenure during the annual flag-raising event. He reflected on the challenges faced by families with special needs, including gaps in resources and the issue of individuals aging out of support programs. Fulop highlighted New Jersey’s high autism rates, particularly in Hudson County, emphasizing the ongoing need for awareness and inclusivity for residents with diverse needs.

USA Today encourages the public to 'View autism as part of human diversity'

USA Today: What is autism spectrum disorder? How to support the community this Autism Acceptance Month

“We’re born autistic and we’re autistic our whole lives,” says Zoe Gross, the director of advocacy at Autistic Self Advocacy Network. “It affects everything about the way we interact with and perceive the world.” Here’s what autism isn’t, Gross says – something to be scared of or pity. In truth, autism is just a neutral fact about us, it’s not necessarily a good or a bad thing,” she says. “It’s just the way our brains are.” . . . . . . we want people to view autism as a part of human diversity and autistic people as part of their community,” Gross says. . . .

And having autism and attention deficit disorder is now a whole new acronym, AuDHD. Again it’s always been like this.

Yahoo.com: What is 'AuDHD' and why are more being diagnosed with it?

You've likely heard of the rising rates of ADHD and those seeking a diagnosis, largely due to a growing understanding that it's not just something naughty school boys have. We're also realising autism is often left undiagnosed for years, especially in women, and are starting to embrace neurodiversity and a different way of thinking, rather than seeing it as the problem (though we still have a way to go). And with that, there has now come a rise of what has been dubbed 'AuDHD' – while the hashtag has nearly 275,000 posts on TikTok and even more views, it is far from just a 'trend'. A diagnosis of both autism and ADHD was deemed impossible to co-exist until fairly recently, but is life-changing for those now proving how wrong that was. . . . AuDHD' from then to now – why the rise? "It is likely that this was always there, rather than the actual numbers of neurodivergent individuals increasing, but we have become much better at identifying it," says Dr Coiffait. So how did we get here? Dr Jessica Eccles, spokesperson for the Royal College of Psychiatrists, explains, "Historically, people have either been diagnosed with autism or ADHD. While these are two distinct conditions, our understanding of them has grown, and it has become increasingly clear they can co-exist."

And if anyone is concerned about the focus on children with autism, further proof that autism has always been around are the stories coming out about adults on the spectrum.

She Knows: These 12 Celebrities With Autism Are Opening Up About Life on the Spectrum

. . . And with more and more people being diagnosed, awareness and acceptance of ASD is more important than ever, which is why we love that these celebrities are speaking out about their experiences and bucking the lingering stigma that still exists around autism. From pop star Sia to environmental activist Greta Thunberg, keep reading for the stories of celebrities who are sharing their autism experiences. . .

How about a Catholic health care center where the doctor assures us that adults are out there too?

OSF Health Care : Autism in adults: Mostly undiagnosed or misdiagnosed

While autism awareness has improved, people’s ability to recognize what autism looks like in everyday life is lagging. That’s according to Theresa Regan, PhD, the lead neuropsychologist at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. . . . “The great majority of adults who are autistic are either undiagnosed or misdiagnosed with other mental health conditions,” Dr. Regan adds. “So, we want to rectify that and have the right diagnosis for every person every time.” Researchers estimate that as many as 95% of autistic adults are missing a correct diagnosis. . . . OSF Saint Francis Medical Center is home to the Adult Diagnostic Autism Clinic. While this is a great resource to have in the community, Dr. Regan says currently there is a wait list of four years to be seen.

The message is worldwide

In England, where many local councils are facing bankruptcy due to the exploding cost of special education, they’re also celebrating autism.

Wirral Globe: Wirral’s Autism Together celebrates World Autism Awareness Day

April 2 marks World Autism Awareness Day, and Bromborough-based Autism Together is asking people to continue learning and thinking about autism right throughout the month, also known as Autism Acceptance Month. The charity is sharing free resources with schools, while encouraging people to hold their own events and fundraising challenges throughout April to help raise awareness and encourage acceptance for autistic people everywhere. Richard Whitby, Autism Together’s CEO, said: “This April we are asking the community to come together and celebrate Autism Acceptance Month in their schools, workplaces, and communities.

In Ireland, where officially one in every 21 students in Irish schools has an autism diagnosis, they’re all for autism.

Ireland Live: Laois gets ready to support Rainbow Day for autism awareness

Laois Offaly Families For Autism appeals for communities to get involved in vital fundraiser Communities and businesses across Laois are getting ready to support Rainbow Day on April 26 to fundraise and raise awareness of autism. . . . "This is our fourth annual Rainbow Day which is fantastic and it is getting bigger and bigger every year which we are delighted with," said Breda. . . . LOFFA has 170 families registered with them this year which has increased substantially from 40 families four years ago. . . .

In Northern Ireland, where the rate is one in 20 children, a mother with three autistic children, advocates for acceptance, not answers.

Belfast Live: North Belfast mum opens up on baby son's autism diagnosis after spotting 'classic signs'

When Michelle Clarke found out that her eldest son was autistic, she wasn’t completely shocked. Since then the North Belfast mum has acquired the knowledge to deal with it as she now has three children with autism. It all started with her eldest Conor, now 11, who received his diagnosis at the age of two and a half. . . . "He was very textbook - he lost his speech, had no eye contact and it was very hard to get him engaged in anything other than what he wanted to do. . . . "Conor got his diagnosis within a year which was quite quick. I have three other children, two of whom are also autistic, and a baby showing symptoms, and it's a much longer wait for a diagnosis." . . . This World Autism Acceptance Week, which runs until next Monday, April 8th, Autism NI is encouraging everyone to get behind their important message, ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’. . . . “With one in 20 children having a diagnosis in Northern Ireland, we campaign to inspire and educate local people, communities, businesses, and government to ensure everyone can understand autism, and how to support autistic people and their families. “Together we can build an inclusive society in Northern Ireland and give our autistic community the best tools and opportunities to live fulfilled lives.”

Even in places as far away as Fiji, they’re happy with all the autism.

Fiji Times: ‘Special gift from God’

TEACHERS and parents of Suva Special School have been reminded that the students are a special gift from God. Officiating at the Autism awareness celebration at the school, Pherrus Financial Services (PFS) community program officer Akisi Korodrau emphasised the importance of recognising individuals with autism as a gift from God. Ms Korodrau said autism spectrum disorder should not be viewed as a limitation but as a unique way of experiencing the world. . . . “By promoting inclusivity and embracing diversity, we create a more compassionate and inclusive society where individuals have the opportunity to thrive,” Ms Korodrau said, adding that the awareness should not just be a program held on a yearly basis, but something to be embraced daily.

With media outlets around the world out to convince us that having a child with autism is normal, who would dare question why it seems to be happening more and more. Just be grateful we live in the enlightenment of 21st century and pretend it’s always been like this, we just didn’t know it.

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