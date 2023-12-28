For at least the last 30 years we’ve been lied to about autism.

I’ve been writing about it for around 20 years, so I’m pretty familiar with all of it.

Of course I’m not alone. There’s a multitude of people who’ve been doing the exact same thing. I know many of them personally.

After several decades of hearing the official fraudulent claims, the general public has pretty much accepted the autism cover-up, after all, why would members of the medical community, federal health officials and the media all be lying to us?

Here’s the scenario

About thirty years ago, as the autism numbers began to climb, there seemed to be a genuine interest in what was happening.

In the early 2000s, there were congressional hearings looking at the increase in autism and what might be causing it. I know people who testified in Washington.

Early on the biggest concern was over a possible link to the ever-expanding childhood vaccine schedule which had tripled in the years following the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. This act removed liability from the vaccine manufacturers (and from doctors) for any damage their products may cause.

The vaccine industry and their loyal subjects at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were right there to assure that vaccines are safe, vaccines save lives, and there was no possible link to autism in children. They manufactured convenient population studies “showing no link” and ignored the mounting piles of research tying an unsafe, unchecked, toxin-laden vaccine schedule to neurological damage in children.

A Brilliant Strategy

The best way to counter any connection to vaccines was to promote the idea that autism is nothing new. It has always been a part of the human condition; we just didn’t call it autism.

IF that claim could take hold in the mind of the public, then the increase in the number of vaccines children were getting would be totally unrelated.

The Big Lie

Back at the beginning of the 21 century and in the ensuring years, every single time the autism rate took another eye-opening leap upwards, there was always someone from the CDC, often in a U.S. Public Health Service uniform to really make it look official, assuring us that finding a higher rate of autism among eight year olds didn’t really mean more kids were autistic.

No real increase became the official mantra of U.S. health officials whenever autism was discussed, especially as the numbers continued to skyrocket over the next 20 years.

One in 166 children became one in 150, one in 110, one in 88, one in 68, one in 59, one in 54, one in 44, and currently, one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys.

No real increase was reinforced with the claims of better diagnosing, greater awareness and expanded definition.

The definition of autism was broadened in 1994, and doctors were credited with getting better at recognizing the signs of autism. It sounded as though the medical community wasn’t responsible to the explosion in autism; they were to be given credit for noticing the increase.

Never a Crisis

A big part of the official propaganda on autism has long included denying it’s really a problem.

No federal health official has ever used the word CRISIS when talking about autism. Serious public health concern is the strongest language used by people from the CDC.

Over the years, as autism went from one in 166 children to one in 36 children in the U.S., we’ve had to make accommodations. Despite being told that there have always been kids like this, few seemed to know what to do with them.

Since 1975 the federal government has required states to provide a free and appropriate education to all children, no matter how disabled, yet teachers still need training to educate these students.

It was more than twenty years after IDEA was passed that schools began to struggle with the growing numbers of special education students with autism and their high cost.

Acceptance

Forces in corporate America, the government and the media have worked relentlessly to normalize disabled, dysfunctional children, starting with the advocacy group, Autism Speaks, created in 2005.

By 2010, Autism Speaks was lighting up places around the world for April 2nd, Autism Awareness Day.

Over the years, Autism Awareness was transformed into Autism Acceptance, with calls to celebrate autism for the whole month of April.

Through it all, autism’s increases have been relentless along with the continuous denial that anything new is happening.

No one seems at all interested in when the rate will stabilize. No one pays attention to the annual or biennial announcement of another leap ahead in the autism rate anymore. News outlets barely cover it today.

The vaccine controversy has been officially laid to rest.

Americans, along with people around the world, now hold as a tenet of faith that the childhood condition with no known cause, cure or prevention called AUTISM, which officially affects 3 percent of children, is nothing to worry about.

The normalization of autism with clever ploys like naming places as AUTISM FRIENDLY or SENSORY FRIENDLY and championing the movement of NEURODIVERSITY is the masterful part of the massive cover-up.

Every April, we read about walks for autism and see news coverage showing us happy, typical-looking children. Every Christmas there are stories about malls everywhere showcasing Sensitive Santas with low lighting and quiet music. No one questions why we weren’t doing this 25 or 30 years ago. We can just feel good about autism.

Reality

I think we have to lie to ourselves about what autism is doing to children because what we’re seeing around us is so scary.

IF all the autism is a new phenomenon and we’re doing nothing to stop it, it’s going to destroy everything.

Already the official rate of one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys, which came out in March, 2023, is being sidelined by far more menacing numbers.

In Australia, the latest rate is one in every 25 children, one in every 15 boys. This is having a severe impact on their national health insurance program.

In California, it’s one in every 22 children, one in every 14 boys.

In Ireland, it’s one in every 21 children, one in every 13 boys. In the face of this, Dublin is now working to becoming the “First Autism-Friendly Capital in the World.”

In Northern Ireland, it’s one in every 20 children, one in every 12 boys.

One in 20 is also the rate they’re seeing in Florida.

According to official findings, 30 percent of these children have what is now called, “profound autism,” 30 percent are considered “non-verbal,” and up to thirty percent of these children “regressed” into autism, losing learned skills and then showing signs of ASD.

Incredibly, until recent decades, no one noticed that all this has always been a part of childhood.

The autism myths and the increases are now permanently in place. I worry that it’s far too late for the world to wake up and address this as the global 911 it clearly is.

Autism is the future.

(Part Two to follow)

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