Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Louis Conte's avatar
Louis Conte
Dec 28, 2023

I believe that many Americans are beginning to wake up due to the damage caused by the Covid vaccines.

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Dec 31, 2023

This is an excellent review, Anne. Wish I would be as positive as Louis, but I am unable.

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