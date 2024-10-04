Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Donna Delikat's avatar
Donna Delikat
Oct 4, 2024

Ok then, so what does my white Irish/Polish Catholic child from NYC have in common with these people? Besides the “mystery” of profound autism. They have absolutely no clue. Of course. Do these children get vaccinated from birth?

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