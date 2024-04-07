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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Apr 8, 2024

Autism is not even simply a disorder, it's a profound illness(most often the result of childhood vaccines) where the brain and gut, so highly connected, are negatively affected with autoimmunity.thus a microbiome and neurological disorder. Many initially suffer encephalopathy in babyhood or very early childhood. It's all a great big Pharma plan to ignore the rise in numbers from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 22 affected with autism and the governments and health officials go along for the ride.

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