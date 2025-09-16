Dr. Poul Thorsen

The name Poul Thorsen is familiar to many of us who’ve been involved in the autism/vaccine controversy for a long time. To put it simply, Thorsen is a Danish scientist who absconded with $1 million he stole while working at the CDC. He’s also a lead author of a controversial 2003 paper that declared there was no link between the thimerosal (mercury) additive in vaccines and autism.

Unfortunately he has remained in Denmark with the Danish government unwilling to extradite him.

I wrote about him in 2015. After four years on the lam, no one seemed to be able to find him.

Children’s Health Defense reported on Thorsen in 2017 Here’s part of their story.

Dr. Thorsen came to the United States to work at the CDC as a visiting scientist, developing intimate ties to Diana Schendel, PhD. She became his champion at the CDC. Due to Thorsen’s urging, the CDC entered into a cooperative agreement with the Danish government and Aarhus University. Once funding was secured, Thorsen returned to Denmark to run a series of autism studies related to the vaccine injury issue. For six years, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), he conducted an elaborate scheme to steal from the CDC grant. On April 13, 2011, Dr. Poul Thorsen, age 49, was indicted in the United States on 22 federal criminal counts - 13 counts of wire fraud and 9 counts of money laundering. Sally Quillian Yates, then the United States Attorney for the North Georgia region, stated that Thorsen “is alleged to have orchestrated a scheme to steal over $1 million in CDC grant money earmarked for autism research.” Dr. Thorsen who is ‘hiding in plain sight’ in Denmark has not been extradited to the United States to be prosecuted despite being named to the HHS Inspector General’s Most Wanted List five years ago.

FINALLY

Here’s the latest on Dr. Thorsen from Breitbart.

A Danish researcher central to the debate over vaccines and autism — and sought for a decade by U.S. authorities — has been arrested in Germany and faces extradition to the U.S. to be tried on charges of stealing a million dollars in research money, Breitbart News has learned. Poul Thorsen, 64, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2011 on 22 counts of wire fraud and money laundering, but has escaped prosecution in the U.S. because Denmark has chosen not to extradite him, according to previous reports. The arrest is especially significant to the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement because Thorsen, who is also a physician, is one of the authors of a 2003 study considered the “gold standard” in determining there is no link between autism and vaccines containing a preservative called thimerosal. Safe vaccine advocates have alleged that the study was deceptive and fatally flawed. “Thorsen has been number one on the Health and Human Services (HHS) most wanted list for the past ten years,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview. “I’m grateful to Pam Bondi for working with my agency to make sure he’ll finally be brought to justice.” German authorities arrested Thorsen with an INTERPOL “red notice” in June, a senior Department of Justice (DOJ) official confirmed exclusively to Breitbart News. The official said the DOJ is working with the German government to bring him to the U.S. for trial. . . .

I had two questions when I read this story. First of all, how did it come about that the German government was willing to extradite Thorsen while the Danish government steadfastly refused to?

I also wondered if Thorsen had anything to do with the latest research from Denmark showing no link between ALUMINUM in vaccines and autism, as reported by NBC News and a plethora of other outlets in the mainstream news.

Study finds no link between aluminum in vaccines and autism, asthma

It is an interesting coincidence that each study showing no link came from Denmark.

I’m happy to see that Breitbart included this sentence.

Safe vaccine advocates have alleged that the study was deceptive and fatally flawed.

“Safe vaccine advocates” is the correct term and in an honest news environment that would be the accepted reference.

This, of course, should be BIG NEWS. A leading researcher on vaccine safety is facing criminal charges. Shouldn’t that also call his findings into question regarding vaccines? Or does his dishonesty only involve financial issues?

This will not make the mainstream news. IF it were reversed, if this were a researcher who had found a link between vaccines and autism and who was also criminally charged, he would be vilified everywhere. His work would be discredited. But I can’t image someone working for the CDC ever finding anything wrong with vaccines.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

