There has never official recognition of a true increase in autism. No U.S. health official has ever admitted that there are more children with autism today than there were twenty and thirty years ago.

Each and every time there has been a higher rate, it was dismissed as not a true increase; it was always the result of better diagnosing, greater awareness and a broader definition.

In 2004 the rate was one in 166, and today it’s one 36. We have come to believe that doctors just weren’t as good at diagnosing in 2004 as they are in 2024.

When the official rate eventually becomes one in 25 or one in 20, like it is in Australia and Northern Ireland respectively, it still won’t mean more kids are developing autism.

April is now Autism Acceptance Month where we will hear about all the inclusion going on and how autism friendly we’re becoming.

No one will be worried about autism because autism has always been around like this, we just weren’t aware enough to figure out what autism was.

In February, 2024, I wrote about the latest interview with a top CDC autism researcher, Dr. Walter Zahorodny. He’s at Rutgers University in New Jersey, and he’s been calculating the rate of autism since 2000. His numbers are considered to be the most accurate.

During that interview, he made it absolutely clear: Autism is truly on the increase, and it’s still being under diagnosed. He stated that something in the environment is causing autism.

When Zahorodny was asked why health officials won’t admit that there is a real increase, he excused them by saying that because they don’t know the cause, they don’t want to acknowledge that the numbers are actually growing.

If I were to say, if I were to conjecture what a motive could be by some organization such as the CDC, I would be implying something in that direction. Without there being a well identified set of hypothetical risk factors, it’s just easier to retreat behind the concept of better awareness. . . . We don’t know the risk factors, so the best one can say apparently is that the increase might be due to better awareness or recognition.

Zahorodny fully expects autism to continue to increase, since we don’t know what’s driving it. Furthermore, it will be attributed to still more better awareness.

Autism prevalence for 2022—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked. Most likely the next report will mention better awareness and recognition as possible factors bearing on higher estimates.

Zahorodny is alone in his claim that the autism increases are real.

He has actually been saying the same thing for a long time.

He said it in 2023

He said it in 2022

He said it in 2020

He said it in 2018

Of course health officials don’t want to acknowledge that one of their top experts is talking about an epidemic of autism, so he is covered on podcasts and autism websites, far from the mainstream media.

Any honest presentation on the numbers being real increases will open the door to what in the environment is damaging children. Front and center is the claim that our unsafe, unchecked, liability-free vaccination schedule is the culprit.

Zahorodny may be an expert and he may work for the government, but they have selectively ignored his warnings about more children being diagnosed with autism.

Prepare for April

April will put autism is the spotlight once again, and I’m sure there will be a major effort to downplay the severity of autism and emphasize inclusion and neurodiversity.

Most of all, we’ll be further indoctrinated to believe that autism has always be around like it is today.

On March 4th the U.K. Guardian published an article entitled, What’s behind the UK’s increase in autism diagnoses?

We’re told at the beginning that after 25 years of ever-increasing numbers, autism remains a mystery.

Experts are undecided about whether there is overdiagnosis or whether more children are autistic.

Overdiagnosis?

What are we to think? After more than two decades of hearing about the wonders of “better diagnosing,” has medicine gone too far? Are doctors overdoing it? Are they finding autism where it doesn’t exist?

It was better diagnosing

Autism is a condition in a state of slow flux. In 2021, a study found a 787% rise in the number of diagnoses between 1998 and 2018 in the UK. Increases in diagnoses have been a feature of autism for almost as long as it has been a recognised condition: 80 years ago, autism was thought to affect one in 2,500 children. That has gradually increased and now one in 36 children are believed to have autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This exponential rise is partly due to greater awareness and deeper understanding of the condition, as well as more clinicians who can make the diagnosis. That has led to what one expert has called autism’s “ever-wider assessment boundaries – boundaries that are still moving outwards”.

Everyone can rest easy. The Guardian article included experts to dispel any concerns that there is actually more autism out there.

The definition is getting way broader.

The author of the 2021 study says the boundaries of diagnoses may expand further. Prof Ginny Russell, at the University of Exeter, said: “I do think it’s going to continue until maybe everyone is categorised as neurodiverse.” Russell said while there could be an argument for there being a marginally higher proportion than previously of children with autistic traits who have low support needs, there was “no plausible reason” to support an argument that autism cases had increased substantially. “What’s happened is that diagnoses have increased because of ever-wider assessment boundaries – boundaries that are still moving outwards,” she said. “Some go as far as to suggest that people diagnosed with autism today are united merely by not fitting their social environment.

And if autism has not increased, there must be a lot of undiagnosed autistic adults out there. The problem is, doctors just aren’t that good at diagnosing autism in adults.

Elizabeth O’Nions, the lead researcher of the study, said autism was still under-recognised in adults, with more than 90% of all autistic people aged over 50 in England possibly undiagnosed. But Dr Peter Carpenter, the chair of the Neurodevelopmental Psychiatry Special Interest Group, questioned this and pointed out that adult diagnostic services did not necessarily have the expertise necessary to review the adult population against modern criteria. “We probably do not have a realistic idea of what a ‘typical autistic 50-year-old’ looks like,” he said.

The neurodiversity movement has led to calls for more assessment centers and that’s led to more people getting a diagnosis.

“A rise in diagnoses loops backs to increased awareness, which impacts on how people identify themselves, which leads to a call for more assessment centres, which has led to a greater rise in diagnoses,” she said. “As awareness and diagnoses increase, those with less severe symptoms come forward with their own stories of how autism affects them. The diagnostic criteria is widened to take these accounts onboard, which loops back again to another increase in diagnoses.” In short, there is no clear answer as to what autism is – or is not. Some say there never will be.

Experts just don’t understand autism.

William Mandy, a professor of neurodevelopmental conditions at University College London, said that it’s just too hard to tell who is and who isn’t autistic. “What are the traits that we need to have before we are going to label someone as autistic?. That’s such an impossible question to answer that I think we should have a numerical cut-off point – maybe we should just say 2% of the population is autistic.”

Nowhere in the article do they consider there is actually MORE AUTISM. The main purpose here was to explain away any thoughts of a real increase.

Nowhere do they note that bankrupting costs of all these autistic children in British schools. They close their eyes to constant reports of expensive special schools to meet the growing demand.

I can’t keep up with the news stories about the impact of autism on schools here in America and in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and Canada.

This phony analysis of autism as an accepted and normal part of the human race should be challenged by parents and educators dealing with this crisis. Sadly there will be no response, and the lies will continue. I’m sure April will be a full month of experts trying to convince us that what we’re seeing isn’t really happening.

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