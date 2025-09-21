Anne’s Substack

Cia Parker
It hasn’t been one in 10,000 in the US since 1980. Then three in 10,000 in 1987, with the N Dakota study. Went through the roof with the hep-B vax for all newborns, healthy with healthy mothers or not, mandated by state after state, starting in 1991. It was one in 170 in 2000 when my newborn reacted to it with vaccine encephalitis and autism. Now officially one in 31, but one in 20, one in 14 boys, in many places in the US, especially places which took away vaccine exemptions for school. It’s disappointing that Trump doesn’t have the basic information in his mind.

But I’m provisionally looking forward to tomorrow. Just hope he doesn’t say something dumb like Tylenol. It’s vaccines, from beginning to end! We need to go in the direction of homeopathic nosodes to prevent truly dangerous diseases. There is no way to make vaccines safe!

