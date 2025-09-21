At the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders' Dinner, President Trump teased an upcoming announcement on autism.

Trump Teases 'Very Important Announcement' On Autism

@49

At the start of this short clip, President Trump talks about his success with tariffs, but he quickly switches to previewing a major announcement on the cause of autism.

. . .I think we have a bigger announcement coming, I hope on Monday, Marty.

It’s enough we have to announce, we have to make the announcement, it’s so big.

We can’t let people keep doing this. I don’t want to wait any longer. We don’t need anything more, and if it’s wrong—it’s not going to be wrong, but if it is wrong, it’s fine that we have to do it.

Because we’re going to have an announcement on autism on Monday.

Got to be Monday. I don’t want to do it Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.

And I think it’s going to be a very important announcement. I think it’s going to be one of the most important things that we will do—because what’s happened with autism.

You know if you go back 15 years, maybe a little longer, it was one in 10,000 children had autism.

Bobby told me, it’s hard to believe that this is correct, that as of recently, it was one in 10 boys. Is that pretty correct, Marty? . . . One in 12.

One in 12. Think of it, one in 10,000. Before that it was one in 20,000.

But it was one in 10,000, let’s say 16, 17 years ago, and now it’s one in 12 boys, and girls are slightly higher, not much, but they’re slightly higher.

It’s so horrible. It’s so horrible. And I think we have the answer. And I think it’s going to be very strongly given, and we’re going to do it on Monday. I’d like to do it tomorrow.