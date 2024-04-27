On April 22nd, Psychology Today put out an interesting story about autism. The title was, The Autism Self-Harm Connection.

It was rather lengthy, and it basically explained that self-harm is common in autism and outlined what could lead to an individual resorting to head-banging and other behaviors.

Right at the beginning of the story readers learn how prevalent self-harm is in autism.

Self-harm affects around 33 percent of autistic individuals. Headbanging, scratching, and biting are most common.

Later in the piece we read this:

Self-harm is common in autism, but it doesn't have to be.

We’re told that the way to address self-harm is to be more accepting of autism.

Increasing acceptance of autism and creating communities that are more friendly to the needs of autistic people may help to combat isolation and create spaces of safety. Celebration of neurodiversity to improve the inclusion of neurodivergent people and provision of support in job and education settings to decrease overwhelming demands while giving individuals a chance to show their best in the workplace/school are relevant steps.

Despite the fact that there are literally thousands of news reports on Autism Awareness/Acceptance every April in America, we don’t really hear about the unpleasant side of autism.

Typical coverage doesn’t include the adult young man with autism who’s still in diapers and doesn’t speak, nor do we hear about the dangerous behaviors associated with the disorder.

IF, as we’re told in this story, a third of individuals with autism engage in self-harm; that’s a sizable population.

Shouldn’t we all already know that this is a part of autism?

IF, as we’re endlessly told by the media, all the autism is nothing new, it’s always been around like this, shouldn’t we have seen this behavior in lots of people?

One more part of autism that doesn’t make sense

While the official autism rate in the U.S. is one in every 36 children, it’s much higher in lots of other places.

One in 25 in Australia

One in 23 in Scotland

One in 21 in Ireland

One in 20 in Northern Ireland

Those numbers are the future for the U.S. too.

And if a third of those children engage in self-harm, it’s more proof that autism is not something that has always affected the human race at whatever the current rate is officially.

The CDC states that a third of children with autism have profound autism, and a third of children with autism are non-verbal. Here Psychology Today reveals a third are prone to self-harm.

The truth is, we couldn’t have NOT NOTICED the third of autistic people who are non-verbal and a danger to themselves over the past 20,000 years of human civilization. As much as the powers that be try endlessly to normalize autism, it just doesn’t make sense.

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