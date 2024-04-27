Psychology Today: 33 percent of autistic individuals engage in self-harm
That's a big number not to have noticed
On April 22nd, Psychology Today put out an interesting story about autism. The title was, The Autism Self-Harm Connection.
It was rather lengthy, and it basically explained that self-harm is common in autism and outlined what could lead to an individual resorting to head-banging and other behaviors.
Right at the beginning of the story readers learn how prevalent self-harm is in autism.
Self-harm affects around 33 percent of autistic individuals.
Headbanging, scratching, and biting are most common.
Later in the piece we read this:
Self-harm is common in autism, but it doesn't have to be.
We’re told that the way to address self-harm is to be more accepting of autism.
Increasing acceptance of autism and creating communities that are more friendly to the needs of autistic people may help to combat isolation and create spaces of safety. Celebration of neurodiversity to improve the inclusion of neurodivergent people and provision of support in job and education settings to decrease overwhelming demands while giving individuals a chance to show their best in the workplace/school are relevant steps.
Despite the fact that there are literally thousands of news reports on Autism Awareness/Acceptance every April in America, we don’t really hear about the unpleasant side of autism.
Typical coverage doesn’t include the adult young man with autism who’s still in diapers and doesn’t speak, nor do we hear about the dangerous behaviors associated with the disorder.
IF, as we’re told in this story, a third of individuals with autism engage in self-harm; that’s a sizable population.
Shouldn’t we all already know that this is a part of autism?
IF, as we’re endlessly told by the media, all the autism is nothing new, it’s always been around like this, shouldn’t we have seen this behavior in lots of people?
One more part of autism that doesn’t make sense
While the official autism rate in the U.S. is one in every 36 children, it’s much higher in lots of other places.
One in 25 in Australia
One in 23 in Scotland
One in 21 in Ireland
One in 20 in Northern Ireland
Those numbers are the future for the U.S. too.
And if a third of those children engage in self-harm, it’s more proof that autism is not something that has always affected the human race at whatever the current rate is officially.
The CDC states that a third of children with autism have profound autism, and a third of children with autism are non-verbal. Here Psychology Today reveals a third are prone to self-harm.
The truth is, we couldn’t have NOT NOTICED the third of autistic people who are non-verbal and a danger to themselves over the past 20,000 years of human civilization. As much as the powers that be try endlessly to normalize autism, it just doesn’t make sense.
@Anne Dachel @Greg Wyatt @Brian Shilhavy The solution to SIBs - according to the religion of psychiatry (and Lovaas ABA ‘therapy’ that gives autistics higher rates of PTSD than soldiers stationed in Afghanistan) is of course restraints, sedative injections into or near the buttocks, face-down prone restraints, and restraining autistics face-down with the hands of six people even for mild SIBs. I am a post-psych-ward s—cide survivor hose parents chose to allow me to attend public school ages 9-14 permanently ruining and destroying my life, blaming me and my “bad decisions/crappy life choices” for what i suffered. I had several teenage post-hosp s—cide attempts as a teenager ages 15-19 from years 2017-2021. The pre-1800’s Sanatoriums/”healing hotels” were destroyed by world wars and by those in power. Sanatoriums were replaced by modern hospitals and psych wards. Not just money. Money alone does not do this. Or traumatize billions into SIBs that are of course the fault of “bad choices/bad parenting/lack of discipline/ caused by cold and negligent refrigerator mothers”.