Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Apr 29, 2024

@Anne Dachel @Greg Wyatt @Brian Shilhavy The solution to SIBs - according to the religion of psychiatry (and Lovaas ABA ‘therapy’ that gives autistics higher rates of PTSD than soldiers stationed in Afghanistan) is of course restraints, sedative injections into or near the buttocks, face-down prone restraints, and restraining autistics face-down with the hands of six people even for mild SIBs. I am a post-psych-ward s—cide survivor hose parents chose to allow me to attend public school ages 9-14 permanently ruining and destroying my life, blaming me and my “bad decisions/crappy life choices” for what i suffered. I had several teenage post-hosp s—cide attempts as a teenager ages 15-19 from years 2017-2021. The pre-1800’s Sanatoriums/”healing hotels” were destroyed by world wars and by those in power. Sanatoriums were replaced by modern hospitals and psych wards. Not just money. Money alone does not do this. Or traumatize billions into SIBs that are of course the fault of “bad choices/bad parenting/lack of discipline/ caused by cold and negligent refrigerator mothers”.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture