Mar 13th Healthline published the article, What Is Regression in Autism?

The message was clear: REGRESSION IS NORMAL for those with autism, both in children and adults.

Autistic regression refers to a loss of previously acquired skills or a backtracking of developmental milestones. In young children, it may represent autism onset. In older children and adults, it may be a sign of autistic burnout.

There are a variety of skills that can be lost.

Regression may become evident across multiple areas, including: language social skills emotional regulation motor function self-directed behavior

It’s just part of having autism.

“Regression in autism is exactly what the name implies,” Lacey Cottingham, a licensed clinical social worker from Raleigh, North Carolina, told Healthline. “You are autistic. You were able to do a set of things, and then you find you can’t do those things anymore.” Autistic regression may occur after an established ASD diagnosis, in what’s called “late regression,” or it may be one way ASD presents during early childhood and that leads to diagnosis.

And it is common in autism.

A 2019 review indicates that for approximately one-third of children, ASD onset is signified by the loss of established skills after typical development.

We really don’t know why regression happens.

Why regression happens in ASD isn’t clear. When it comes to early onset symptoms, some experts believe developmental regression may represent a subtype of ASD. A multicenter study from 2022, for example, suggests regressive ASD is associated with more severe core symptoms, lower neurocognitive developmental levels, and a higher need for support than nonregressive ASD. Experiencing regression after an ASD diagnosis may develop from autistic burnout, even in children, says Myszak, though it’s more likely a factor for older children than younger ones. . . .

Learn the signs.

According to a 2023 review, language and social skills are common areas where regression in autistic children becomes evident. Signs of regression may include: loss of previously used words or phrases overall decreased communication new challenges in forming sentences grammar mistakes reverting to infantile sounds, like cooing or babbling not understanding communication from others social withdrawal reduced eye contact not acknowledging social cues lack of interest in peer engagement not wanting to share or take turns

What can a parent do?

“Speaking very broadly and generally, if you can clear up whatever led to the anxiety or stress, you’ll fix the regression,” Cottingham said. . . .



What age is autism regression common? According to 2021 research, early onset autistic regression typically occurs between ages 18–24 months, while late regression has a mean onset of 13 years. Can regressive autism be stopped? Regressive autism is not a progressive condition, meaning you won’t continue to lose baseline skills until they’re all gone. While the severity of regression may vary, Myszak says many people can regain lost milestones with the proper support and stress management. How long does autism regression last? How long autism regression lasts varies by individual. Some developmental regression, such as that seen in early ASD onset, can last a lifetime, while other experiences only continue for days or weeks.

IN CONCLUSION: Regression is part of autism. Good luck.

Developmental regression is commonly seen in children with neurodevelopmental conditions like autism spectrum disorder (ASD). It involves a loss of established skills. While some skills lost in early onset regression may not be recovered, the level of ASD support may help children adjust to changes in function.

So much for all those parents are there who say their normally developing child suddenly developed a fever, lost speech and potty training, developed gut issues, stopped making eye contact, all after a battery of routine childhood vaccines.

Your child was actually autistic to begin with, and all this is a normal part of being on the spectrum.

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