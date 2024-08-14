There is so much misinformation/disinformation about autism on the part of health experts and the media that it’s hard to keep up with things.

One striking example of what’s NOT covered about autism is REGRESSION. That’s when normally developing children suddenly or gradually LOSE LEARNED SKILLS.

Our federal health agencies recognize that this happens to about a third of children on the spectrum. NIH: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33491292/

A systematic review published in 2013 reported 32% of children on the autism spectrum experience skill loss, known as autistic regression.

Over the years I’ve seen experts dismiss this. Often when regression is mentioned, it’s pushed aside with the claim that a parent just thought their child was hitting milestones. In the end, it’s of no consequence to health officials.

My question is WHY NOT?

Why don’t the people at the CDC or AAP want to study these children and find out what might have preceded the loss of acquired skills?

News coverage

There was a recent story from Ireland about special needs children not having school places. An example of regressive autism was talked about.

Aug 11, 2024, Irish Times: ‘They are being robbed of their potential’: Thousands of children with special needs waiting years for vital therapy

Parents worry that their children are slipping through the cracks of service affected by staff shortages and a morale crisis. . . . Under the Disability Act (2005), health authorities are required to complete an assessment of a child within six months. The child is also entitled to an assessment report and a statement of the support services they will receive. Yet, according to records obtained by The Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act, there are about 13,000 children with disabilities waiting for an “initial contact” – which can be anything from a phone call explaining services or setting agreed goals – by health services. Of these, more than 9,000 – or two out of three – are waiting for more than 12 months.

The part of the Irish Times article that got my attention was the story of regression, something that was mentioned in passing.

Charlotte Cahill was worried. At 15 months old, her bubbly daughter, Cyra, who loved playing and making her parents laugh, began to change. She lost her first words, such as “Mama”, “Dada” and “car”. She became quiet, subdued and retreated inwards. “It was like waking up to a different child,” says Charlotte. . . . Three years later, she and her mother are still waiting for proper assessment. In the meantime, Cyra’s frustration at being unable to communicate means she can get aggressive and hurt herself in the process. “She banged herself on the wall, she had a busted blood vessel in her eyeball from punching herself in the face ... just extremely bad self-injurious behaviour,” says Charlotte. “It’s heartbreaking to watch.”

Even though the story was about children with “special needs,” in actual fact it was about AUTISM. The examples in the story are clearly children on the spectrum.

(This makes sense because back in December, 2022, the Department of Health in Ireland announced that one in every 21 school age children had autism.)

So what happened to this typical child to turn her into someone clearly disabled? Experts don’t seem to have any interest.

In April there was a similar story from Washington State.

April 26, 2024, Medicine WSU: Family Finds Hope in the Autism and Neurodevelopmental Clinic

When Stefanee and her husband saw their toddler Benton’s vocabulary shrink from 70 words to two, they knew something was wrong. They left his pediatrician’s office with a list of providers who could evaluate him for autism, but none had a wait list shorter than 12 months. Knowing that therapies are most effective when started before three years old, and unsure of how to get their son the care he needed, they found the Autism and Neurodevelopmental Clinic in Spokane.

‘Mommy will help me’

And a story from Ontario this past May revealed a horrific example of what regression into autism is like.

Alexis Wilson suddenly awoke one night three years ago to her four-year-old son Emmett in her room, screaming, scratching his face and hitting his head against the wall. He did not speak much aside from one sentence, the last words he would say before plunging into a deep — and so far irreversible — regression: "Mommy will help me." Now seven years old, Emmett has fewer developmental skills than he did when he was two and his mom is still searching for help. Wilson has explored nearly every possible path, spending upwards of $300,000, seeing close to 100 doctors, therapists and other professionals, and taking on the role of full-time Emmett advocate. She even found herself searching "regression" on TikTok in the hopes of connecting with another family who has a similar experience. Emmett has been diagnosed with autism, but it is an unusual presentation.

"You don't get autism overnight," as one nurse told Wilson.

Emmett, who lives with his family in Thornhill, Ont., is now one of the more than 60,000 children in the province seeking services through the Ontario Autism Program. As of the end of 2023, there were about 14,000 children with access to core therapy through the program, but so many more are waiting along with Emmett. Families of those children are vocal about their concerns with the program. They say it is slow — Emmett has been on the wait-list for more than 2 1/2 years — that it is not truly needs based, that a lack of service providers means that even with money in hand some families can't find help, and that there is almost no transparency. . . . Emmett had been more or less following a typical developmental path up until shortly before that one night. He had a few speech challenges and some sensory needs in his younger years, but an assessment at age 3 1/2 concluded he did not have autism. Then, in the months leading up to the major episode, he was losing some speech skills and having more temper tantrums, and another assessment conducted just two weeks before that night concluded he did have autism. After that episode, Emmett seemed tremendously different and another autism assessment found he had higher needs than before. "I didn't recognize my child," Wilson says. Previously he had been spelling his name and telling increasingly elaborate stories. Wilson has a video from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which Emmett confidently says he is going to invent a button that can turn off the virus. Now at seven, he does not have toileting skills, hurts himself, runs away and has few words, which he uses unreliably. On a recent spring morning at their home — a good day, Wilson says — Emmett said little but played quietly with kinetic sand, bounced happily on a trampoline and climbed onto the couch to wrap his arms around his mom's neck and plant a series of kisses on her cheek. . . . Emmett has seen many medical professionals and had tests such as genome sequencing and MRIs to look for a tumour or evidence of a stroke — something, anything to explain the relatively sudden onset — but his family has no definitive answers.

Childhood disintegration disorder

The most compelling explanation Wilson has found so far is childhood disintegrative disorder, a late-onset loss of language, motor and social skills that often follows a period of psychiatric disturbances. It used to be a separate diagnosis but in 2013 was incorporated into autism spectrum disorder in the standard psychiatric diagnostic manual.

Wilson found a team of researchers at the Yale School of Medicine who are studying it and Emmett is now participating. A paper by the lead researcher says that while the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder is reported to be one in 68 people, the prevalence of childhood disintegrative disorder is more like one or two in 100,000. "While approximately a third of children with ASD experience a regression in skills, again usually by age 2 years, CDD is defined by regression, which is characteristically of later onset, more global in extent, and more severe in degree," concluded a 2017 study led by Dr. Abha Gupta at Yale. . . . She feels at a loss for how to give Emmett the help she believes he was asking for on that night three years ago. But she also feels as though she is straddling two realities. "I'm happy with who you are," she says to Emmett, her voice breaking. "And I want you to be who you were."

No one cares why kids regress

An article in Healthline in March assured the public that regression in autism is normal. It happens all the time.

Autistic regression refers to a loss of previously acquired skills or a backtracking of developmental milestones. In young children, it may represent autism onset. In older children and adults, it may be a sign of autistic burnout. . . . “Regression in autism is exactly what the name implies,” Lacey Cottingham, a licensed clinical social worker from Raleigh, North Carolina, told Healthline. “You are autistic. You were able to do a set of things, and then you find you can’t do those things anymore.” Autistic regression may occur after an established ASD diagnosis, in what’s called “late regression,” or it may be one way ASD presents during early childhood and that leads to diagnosis. . . . Why regression happens in ASD isn’t clear. When it comes to early onset symptoms, some experts believe developmental regression may represent a subtype of ASD. . . . Experiencing regression after an ASD diagnosis may develop from autistic burnout, even in children, says Myszak, though it’s more likely a factor for older children than younger ones. “I believe causes of autistic regression are rooted in sudden changes that have a meaningful impact on the emotional safety of the person,” Cottingham added. “While a child of the neuromajority may experience stress for 2–3 days, an autistic child will need longer to fully learn and adapt.

And so the guesses will continue.

The disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure just can’t be explained. Why 32 percent of children on the spectrum regress is another missing piece in the puzzle that we have all the time in the world to figure out.

The only thing all the experts are sure of is the chiseled-in-stone decree that vaccines have no connection to autism, especially REGRESSIVE AUTISM.

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