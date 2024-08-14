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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Aug 14, 2024

Denial of Regressive autism has been part of their disinformation MO. To admit there is regressive autism is to admit something environmental caused it. THey won't go there.

Hopefully soon THEY will be gone.

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
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KM
Aug 15, 2024

The blackout on this is astonishing and abhorrent. The vast majority of the medical system is criminally negligent in both its neglect of these children and its gaslighting of parents.

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