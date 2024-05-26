Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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MOMinator's avatar
MOMinator
May 26, 2024

Someday (soon I hope), it will be realized what a very dark and evil time we are living in: a society that purposely harms and kills children, legally and gleefully. Since my eyes were opened to this, I cannot unsee it. And the continued blindness of others…

I would be filled with despair if I didn’t believe in God.

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
Luc's avatar
Luc
May 27, 2024

Anyone that believes anything that the CDC says anymore is a moron.

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