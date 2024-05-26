One of the most alarming aspects of autism is regression. Excited parents first see their toddlers starting to speak, making eye contact and interacting in various ways, then they observe them not doing those things. Suddenly words disappear; children are distracted and lose those skills.

Why?

Today doctors have to caution parents to watch out for the loss of learned skills. That seems incredible. Once a child starts saying words, why would they stop?

I wrote about a mother recently whose child was four and experienced a dramatic regression, and she’s still looking for answers three years later.

The NIH website has this about regressive autism.

A little is known about the nature and mechanism of developmental regression in ASD. About one-third of young children with ASD lose some skills during the preschool period, usually speech, but sometimes also nonverbal communication, social or play skills are also affected.

“A little is known” indicates that regression is yet another piece of the autism puzzle. There are lots of guesses, but nothing is for sure.

The fact that a third of autistic children regress is a pretty scary statistic for parents to take in, especially because the autism numbers never stop increasing. The CDC puts the autism rate at three percent of children, but other sources acknowledge an autism rate of four to five percent in different places.

I’m seeing more news reports telling us about regression in autism as though it’s just a natural part of being on the spectrum.

May 26th, e-know.ca: Early signs of Autism Spectrum Disorder in your child

Does your child struggle to communicate with others and display unusual behaviour? If so, they could have Autism Spectrum Disorder. Mark Blakey, a writer for Autism Parenting Magazine, discusses four ASD symptoms that mean you should seek extra help and support. . . . Mark says, ‘Children with ASD can suddenly struggle to say words they’ve often used before. Alternatively, they may not know how to use certain words or phrases in a sentence.’

April 30th, Scary Mommy: Rochelle Johnson Didn’t Know Anyone With Autism. Then Her Son Was Diagnosed.

To her followers (more than half a million and counting between Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube), Rochelle Johnson is synonymous with style. The content creator launched her fashion blog Beauticurve back in January 2013 as a “designated safe space for plus-sized women.” . . . And, for Johnson, who has built her online community on authenticity, sharing her life now meant opening up a very personal part of it: her family’s journey since learning her son Creed, 7, is on the autism spectrum. . . . Rochelle Johnson: We noticed some regression when he was about 18 months old — just not waving or speaking anymore. . . . We didn’t know anybody else that was on the spectrum, so it was kind of a new thing. But thankfully, we were on top of it early. By the time he was 2, we had him evaluated by our local autism specialty center; that’s where our doctor sent us. He was diagnosed as a Level 3, which they consider as needing substantial support.

March 13th, Healthline: What Is Regression in Autism?

Autistic regression refers to a loss of previously acquired skills or a backtracking of developmental milestones. In young children, it may represent autism onset. In older children and adults, it may be a sign of autistic burnout. Developmental regression in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) describes a loss or reversal of previously established skills or milestones during childhood. . . . “Regression in autism is exactly what the name implies,” Lacey Cottingham, a licensed clinical social worker from Raleigh, North Carolina, told Healthline. “You are autistic. You were able to do a set of things, and then you find you can’t do those things anymore.” Autistic regression may occur after an established ASD diagnosis, in what’s called “late regression,” or it may be one way ASD presents during early childhood and that leads to diagnosis. A 2019 review indicates that for approximately one-third of children, ASD onset is signified by the loss of established skills after typical development. . . . “I believe causes of autistic regression are rooted in sudden changes that have a meaningful impact on the emotional safety of the person,” Cottingham added. “While a child of the neuromajority may experience stress for 2–3 days, an autistic child will need longer to fully learn and adapt.”

May 24th, Autism Parenting Magazine: Regressive Autism – Why It Occurs

Has your talkative, engaged, and energetic autistic child suddenly become quiet and uninterested? Does your child exhibit new, unusual habits? Have you noticed speech regression? If you answered yes, then they may have regressive autism. Based on data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in every 68 children in the US has autism, including regressive autism. The US federal government spends more than $238 billion a year to help families treat autism. In this article, we will discuss some facts about regressive autism, its signs and symptoms, and possible treatments. . . . Regressive autism is a condition in which a child appears to develop typically but suddenly begins to lose speech and social skills. It is also called autism with regression, autistic regression, setback-type autism, and acquired autistic syndrome. Signs and symptoms are usually seen between the ages of 15 and 30 months. The loss of these skills can be rapid or slow. It is usually followed by a lengthy period of stagnant skill progression. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), issued by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), defines regressive autism as any type of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) involving regression, including childhood disintegrative disorder. . . . The diminishing skills in children with autistic regression were observed at the average age of 19 months. It was also observed that most of these children had already started to show slight delays in development before they began to exhibit a loss of words. However, the majority of kids with regression have shown less apparent symptoms of their condition before their actual loss of skills. Almost 77 percent of children who suffered language loss also experienced a loss in communication skills. Children who used to be very talkative and then suddenly stopped talking exhibited a pattern of developing and losing nonverbal communication skills. These skills include imitation, direct eye contact, responding to their name, participation in social games, receptive language skills before speech, and gestures. There is a possibility that a regressive structure caused by genetic and environmental factors can lead to the development of autistic behavior in children. This is because the patterns of development observed by the parents of children with setback-type autism were not gradual. According to the parents, they realized there was something wrong in their children immediately.

Autism Parenting Magazine adds this little caveat to their piece, just in case a parent suspects the battery of vaccines their child just received could be linked to regression.

Can vaccines cause autism? The CDC states that there is no link between vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder. The belief that vaccines cause autism started with a study in 1998 and another one in 2002 that concluded that certain vaccines for measles and rubella are linked with developing autism in children. These studies have long been discredited, and the CDC has made it a point to educate parents and caregivers that vaccines are not what causes autism in babies.

The main message is: Parents, just because your baby starts out normally developing doesn’t mean he or she is safe from autism. Learn the signs.

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