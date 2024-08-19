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Gena LaCoste's avatar
Gena LaCoste
Aug 20, 2024

There’s been an over 3000% increase in child excess deaths here in the rich and formerly glorious province of Alberta, and this is just fine with the criminal cartel known as AHS, and is seemingly equally fine with the general population. After 4 years of the constant trauma, abuse and gaslighting by our government my outrage button seems to be broken.😭

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KM's avatar
KM
Aug 20, 2024

Exactly!!!

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