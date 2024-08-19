Dr. Toby Rogers recently wrote this thought-provoking essay on the moral decay all around us.

A meditation on human frailty

https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/the-covid-crisis-represents-an-extreme

Lots of writers in the Resistance try to figure out when the crisis began (the crisis being that global monopoly capitalism is trying to enslave the entire developed world via chronic illness).

I could only think of the declining health of children happening everywhere that is totally acceptable to the people in charge.

I left this comment, and I wanted to share these sobering statistics with my readers:

I think it’s been an incremental social change happening over several generations at least. The perpetrators are entrenched everywhere, indoctrinating the population to the point where we question nothing that’s happening.

The most noticeable example of our enslavement is the total acceptance of the decline in children’s health. Our kids are the sickest in history and fueling tremendous profits for the medical establishment that treats them and the pharmaceutical industry that medicates them.

Never-before-seen statistics are calmly accepted by the people in charge and this attitude has permeated the entire population.

54 percent of American children have at least one chronic health condition. In the 1960s, it was 2 percent. Today we just expect to learn there is something wrong with a child.

The Startling Statistics - Epidemic Answers

Autism: 1 in 30 children (JAMA, 2020)

1 in 36 children (CDC, 2023)

1 in 22 children in California (CDC, 2023)

4.66% of boys (CDC NCHS Data Brief, July 2023)

ADHD: 1 in 9 children

Developmental or behavioral disorder: 16-18%

Learning disability: 1 in 6 children

Mental health disorder: 1 in 6 children

Asthma: At least 1 in 8 children, and approximately 1 in 6 African American children

Allergic eczema: 1 in 5 children

Cancer: 178.3 per million children

Hay fever (seasonal allergies): 2 to 3 out of every 5 children

Food allergies: 1 in 12 children has a “true” food allergy (IgE mediate). It is estimated that 1 in 3 children (or more) has food intolerances (are sensitive to particular foods) and 1 in 17 children has a life-threatening food allergy. Nearly 2.5% of U.S. children may have an allergy to peanuts.

Celiac disease: 1 in 80 children

Obesity/overweight: 1 in 5 children

Epidemic Answers - The Epidemic - Children's Chronic Health Condition

Unanswered questions

How is any of this normal and acceptable? Why don’t doctors sound an alarm over these numbers and demand we get to the core reasons for the explosion in sick and dysfunctional children today? Why aren’t the major news organizations doing in-depth investigations into these statistics? Why aren’t our lawmakers in D.C. in a panic over what this means for the future of our country? Why don’t our federal health agencies make this a priority?

The answers to these questions can be found in Seven Deadly Sins as outlined by Toby Rogers and the concupiscence in man’s nature. The power and control of the pharmaceutical industry has led to massive corruption, collusion and cover-up involving all the people named in the preceding paragraph.

Our children are the voiceless victims in this disaster and their numbers will only increase.

Sadly the public still thinks there is integrity and oversight among those in charge of medicine in America. All of those people deserted us wholesale over the past several decades. There is simply too much money to be made from all the damage.

“The two most misguided notions held in America: Our government wouldn’t really do that to us; if they did, they would tell us about it on TV.”

--Anonymous

Anne Dachel, Media editor, Age of Autism https://www.ageofautism.com/

Loss of Brain Trust https://www.lossofbraintrust.com/

Substack: https://annedachel.substack.com/